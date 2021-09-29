 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Guy gets assaulted by cops for failing to comply. It was like he was deaf and couldn't hear them. Oh he is deaf. What's sign language for huge lawsuit incoming   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Police, Brady Mistic, Clear Creek County, Colorado, American Sign Language, Andy Summers, Idaho Springs, Colorado  
778 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 1:50 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking pigs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A screaming cop is a triggered cop.  They lose total control of their emotions and become wild animals.  Then the shooting starts.  So don't trigger the cops please.  It's not safe.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's sign language for huge lawsuit incoming

Rubbing your thumb, index and middle finger together while grinning like the cat that ate the canary.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It floors me that people continue to defend the police.

I mean, besides the obvious racist bootlickers.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yet another reminder that All Cops Are Bastards. Every single one. Yes, even the "cool" one down the street that plays Gears and throws keggers, even your uncle, or cousin, or retired peepaw who walked the beat in the 70s. All Cops Are Bastards. Iredeemable, shiatsucking bastards. And they would rather kill you and everyone you love than show any modicum of restraint or give up even an iota of the power they hold to ruin or end your life on a whim.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet if cops were personally liable for stuff like this, they'd spend a lot more energy trying to avoid tackling and shooting people at every opportunity.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it's ok to assault a guy before figuring out what he's doing. Great.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4 months in jail for not committing a crime is a worse injustice here.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, I have some sign language for those cops.

/ The New Jersey State Bird
 
anfrind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fuck you ASL
Youtube W3f9XP2ToB8
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't for the life of me figure out why cops think the public is against them.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Six seconds. Six seconds from stopping their car to ramming this guy to the ground. In doing so, the arresting officer somehow broke his leg and the guy is being charged for that as well. They taxed the guy for good measure.

For allegedly running a stop sign. The police chief reviewed the bodycam footage, and said the officers' actions were appropriate. And they wonder why people are pissed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What judge allowed the guy to go to jail over this?
 
wage0048
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A screaming cop is a triggered cop.


This.  Screaming is indicative of a loss of self-control.  A person can raise their voice to project over distance or exert authority without actually resorting to screaming.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, but don't say defund the police. It makes white moderates feel icky.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheReject: Six seconds. Six seconds from stopping their car to ramming this guy to the ground. In doing so, the arresting officer somehow broke his leg and the guy is being charged for that as well. They taxed the guy for good measure.

For allegedly running a stop sign. The police chief reviewed the bodycam footage, and said the officers' actions were appropriate. And they wonder why people are pissed.


"Tazed"
Although since he presumably pays his taxes that's appropriate as well. He not only got his ass kicked but payed for the privilege.
 
GORDON
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, dead or not, it makes sense they would flying tackle a guy who ran a stop sign.

/s.

Prison for all cops involved.  Losing the job isn't enough
 
nucular_option
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Get rid of qualified immunity.
 
GORDON
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What judge allowed the guy to go to jail over this?


"Your honor.  He assaulted me and hurt my leg."

"Does he have anything to say for himself?"

"No, your honor."

"Well then keep him locked up until he gets talkative."
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hold on here just a minute. looks to me like...

1. This guy ran a stop sign
2. He ignored verbal directions from police
3. His actions led to the injury of a law enforcement officer

Ok, just kidding - the cops should be in jail. I truly don't understand why cops are automatically trained to escalate and get physical immediately. It just makes no sense.
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get on the ground!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I said get on the ground!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Get on the ground now or we are going to taser you!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I SAID GET ON THE GROUND!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


GROUND!!!!! NOW!

Fark user imageView Full Size


NOWWWWWWWW!
 
DayeOfJustice [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheReject: Six seconds. Six seconds from stopping their car to ramming this guy to the ground. In doing so, the arresting officer somehow broke his leg and the guy is being charged for that as well. They taxed the guy for good measure.

For allegedly running a stop sign. The police chief reviewed the bodycam footage, and said the officers' actions were appropriate. And they wonder why people are pissed.


Then the current Chief/SPokesperson tries to justify all that by acting as though deaf people are an alien species whose strange and mysterious ways cops shouldn't be expected to understand without violence. So, it's the deaf guy's fault he didn't MAKE you understand there was no reason to attack him unprovoked? GTFOH.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 What's sign language for huge lawsuit incoming


Just hold up the middle finger ..
 
moike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a way to level the scales...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Look at it from their perspectives. They got out of the car and he was right there. What were they supposed to do? NOT assault him?
There's always two sides to this you know.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moike: There's a way to level the scales...

[Fark user image 850x425]


whelp now that song is stuck in my head.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thy crotch: moike: There's a way to level the scales...

[Fark user image 850x425]

whelp now that song is stuck in my head.


They did such a good Bob Dylan impression that most people think that's his song.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wickedragon: Look at it from their perspectives. They got out of the car and he was right there. What were they supposed to do? NOT assault him?
There's always two sides to this you know.


the sad thing is thats honestly what the one cop was thinking
"don't come walking up on us!"
your partner driving pulled up right next to him, dumbass.
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What judge allowed the guy to go to jail over this?


Who says one did?

They guy would have been hauled to jail as soon as the hospital released him. The police would then provide their side of the story to get him charged without any chance for a defense.

By the time he gets a lawyer (likely delayed due to needing a lawyer who knows ASL or a translator which has its own problems), and that lawyer gets a chance to explain the situation to a judge to get the case dismissed I could see him sitting in jail for four months.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dywed88: Russ1642: What judge allowed the guy to go to jail over this?

Who says one did?

They guy would have been hauled to jail as soon as the hospital released him. The police would then provide their side of the story to get him charged without any chance for a defense.

By the time he gets a lawyer (likely delayed due to needing a lawyer who knows ASL or a translator which has its own problems), and that lawyer gets a chance to explain the situation to a judge to get the case dismissed I could see him sitting in jail for four months.


Usually you get an arraignment within four months of your arrest.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This cops and cop-suckers, THIS is why people say they hate LE.

This man was thrown to the ground, tased twice, and jailed for four months because he ran a stop sign and tried to tell the cops he was deaf.

He was quietly walking into a laundromat, you slammed him to the pavement like trash.

He was deaf and trying to communicate, you decided he was "resisting" and tased him TWICE with a weapon that is meant to replace lethal force...if you hadn't had a taser, would you have used your gun or a chokehold or knelt on his neck?

He rotted in jail for FOUR MONTHS even though it became obvious at the site that his behavior was explained by his deafness and it was a misunderstanding.

For running a stop sign.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: This guy ran a stop sign


Allegedly. No proof that even happened has been provided.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bonus - one of the cops (Henning - the one with the broken leg) was fired and charged with assault for this incident: https://www.nbcnews.com/new​s/us-news/v​ideo-shows-colorado-officer-shooting-7​5-year-old-man-stun-n1274877
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dywed88: Russ1642: What judge allowed the guy to go to jail over this?

Who says one did?

They guy would have been hauled to jail as soon as the hospital released him. The police would then provide their side of the story to get him charged without any chance for a defense.

By the time he gets a lawyer (likely delayed due to needing a lawyer who knows ASL or a translator which has its own problems), and that lawyer gets a chance to explain the situation to a judge to get the case dismissed I could see him sitting in jail for four months.

Usually you get an arraignment within four months of your arrest.


As I understand the defendant doesn't get to present any evidence or arguments about his innocence at an arraignment.

The indictment, based on the claims of the police, is read and then the defendant enters a plea. Bail is then set, or denied, based on the indictment. And all the judge is told is this guy violently resisted arrest to the point of breaking a cop's leg.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I asked, What?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And here is the statement from police where they claim the reason his charges were dismissed was because he participated in the adult diversion program run by the court: https://cityofidahosprings.col​orado.go​v/press-release/response-to-civil-fili​ng

Makes me wonder if he actually did, or if the charges were straight-up dismissed.
 
