Brain-eating amoeba is tired of COVID hogging all the attention, would like to remind you there are still LOTS of other afflictions threatening to kill your children
12
    More: PSA, Naegleria fowleri, city splash pad, fresh warm water, Water, Don Misenhimer Park splash pad, county officials, splash pad, North Texas  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 4:47 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coming to a water supply near you
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ew.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Terrible
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This stuff used to freak the hell out of me so I started doing the hypochondriac's research.

The water has to be really warm for these amoeba to grow their tails. 82° or higher.

In addition these amoeba thrive where there is a lot of mud or sludge.

Don't go swimming in shallow ponds. Wear a nose clip or don't get your head underwater until the water is four or five feet deep. If that water is unpleasantly warm, get out.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Texas tag when?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's amazing that a brain-eating amoeba can survive in Texas.   Seems like it would have perished for lack of nutritioin.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't a splash pad what they have around urinals?

No wonder the kid died.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kid woulda been safer at a Sploosh Pad.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Naw go swimming on the crick, we pulled that dead cow out last week.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Naw go swimming on the crick, we pulled that dead cow out last week.


Crick? That's Minnesota and Wisconsin. Wrong side of the country. Long e. CREEEEEEK!
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Records [...] showed employees did not consistently record, or in some cases did not conduct, water quality testing that is required"
"Documents show that chlorination levels two days before the child's last visit were within acceptable ranges"

Yeaaaaaa, I'm totally confident that habitually lying employees didn't just pencil in some values.
I wonder how bad the water smelled?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rnatalie: It's amazing that a brain-eating amoeba can survive in Texas.   Seems like it would have perished for lack of nutritioin.


That's why it afflicts children. The school system and social indoctrination haven't had time to cause much brain atrophy.
 
