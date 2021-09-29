 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You know what would distract from your baldness? Put this weird stuff on your head and no one will notice it   (theguardian.com) divider line
51
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Asks the question if the "artists" have ever met real men.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


My head is a rollercoaster, your argument is invalid
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also bald can be sexy
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


needs more raijin
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems unsafe.
Men Without Hats - Safety Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube AjPau5QYtYs
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last one looks like something a comic book villain would wear.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some countries, you're allowed to wear a normal hat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alpaca poop?  Too too expensive.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll stick with the thinning combover until it's time to shave the shiat all the way off.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started balding in my early 20s.  Now I just shave my head every couple few weeks.

My wife digs the bald with a beard look, so it works out.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy looks like he's wearing salad on his head.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: This guy looks like he's wearing salad on his head.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x785]


Well...it's a good setup for an icebreaker.

"Wanna see me toss my salad?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grass doesn't grow on a busy street
I don't waste hormones on growing hair
Your mother pulled it out when I was giving her the ol' lickety split.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slap-head bling?
Dome decor?
Solar-panel camouflage?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or just buzz it down, and wear a hat on sunny days to avoid skin cancer?  Nobody gives a shiat if someone else doesn't have hair.  It's all self-esteem, nothing more.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Deacon is my style icon
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I started balding in my early 20s.  Now I just shave my head every couple few weeks.

My wife digs the bald with a beard look, so it works out.


Bald to Badass in Two Easy Steps
Youtube AD-E2B5GfI8

I see you've been through the programme
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I started balding in my early 20s.  Now I just shave my head every couple few weeks.

My wife digs the bald with a beard look, so it works out.


I think completely bald looks so much better than the combovers I saw in my youth. Combovers looks desperate. Just shave it. :)
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst thing a balding man can do is try to hide it.
It's almost always more attractive and appealing to simply accept and own it.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: ...or just buzz it down, and wear a hat on sunny days to avoid skin cancer?  Nobody gives a shiat if someone else doesn't have hair.  It's all self-esteem, nothing more.


There is a woman in our building that shaves her head completely bald. It looks great on her but she does have a beautifully shaped head.
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some ladies don't like bald heads, but some ladies do.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the white tighty whiteys that bring confidence to baldness.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shave my head on purpose why would I try to distract from that?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Richard Deacon is my style icon
[th.bing.com image 210x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Definitely.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picklehead:  I think completely bald looks so much better than the combovers I saw in my youth. Combovers looks desperate. Just shave it. :)


appropriate username*
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you CHOOSE to be bald?
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm growing taller than my hair.

I'm growing a bath cap.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinning now that I'm in my 40s.  I think few people notice because I'm ttallerthan most at 6'2".   but, I will do something soon because I'm vain and I like my hair.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Rankin's involvement, they put out casting calls for balding men to be photographed. "Because of the stigma, we were amazed there were men willing to come forward," said Kelly.

Did this guy think that bald men are hiding in bunkers or something? "willing to come forward"? They're not lepers for farks sake.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, uh, I don't think the feminist "praise me for my deficiency" thing works with men. We have to accept it with dignity.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: What if you CHOOSE to be bald?


Stop appropriating our culture.  /s

Started losing mine in my mid twenties and shaved it off.  Never missed it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: I'm growing taller than my hair.

I'm growing a bath cap.


Additionally: I don't give a flying fark what you think.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: This guy looks like he's wearing salad on his head.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x785]


Save it.
It will come in handy when you have no idea what someone is talking about.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Billy Liar: Richard Deacon is my style icon
[th.bing.com image 210x240]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Definitely.


I'm not balding, but I have to admit that in the 90's I occasionally rocked that same "ascot with open shirt and sport coat" look when going out, and it always slayed.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two-thirds of men begin to lose hair on their heads by the age of 35. By the age of 50, 85% of men will have significantly thinner hair. Kelly and Polkinghorne - both in their early 30s with reasonably full heads of hair - noticed it was a subject that many men were unwilling to discuss openly." ~ FTA

What's there to discuss?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All of the guys pictured in the article look like they lost a bet and they ain't happy about it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bobby Charlton was my sporting icon
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Pilikia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FFS, have these people never heard of a flat cap?

/ yes I'm bald
// and also old
 
boozehat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What do you call 1000 rabbits in a row, jumping backwards?

A receding hare line.


(dad jokes are the best jokes.  fight me)
 
bisi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Tchernobog: I started balding in my early 20s.  Now I just shave my head every couple few weeks.

My wife digs the bald with a beard look, so it works out.

I think completely bald looks so much better than the combovers I saw in my youth. Combovers looks desperate. Just shave it. :)


It does help if you're not ugly. Otherwise you're just stuck with even more unobscured uglyness.

Being at the north end of short-ish for my age (5ft9 if my conversion is correct), I can pull it off only by being in decent shape and growing a beard to help my jaw line balance out the big, shiny dome somewhat.
"Just own it" is only half the truth. Sometimes you have to work for it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Times are hard in Whoville these days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why I decided to be handsome instead of ugly.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:

Awesome Cravat
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: This is why I decided to be handsome instead of ugly.


No shade on you.
Ugly can be fixed. Our big problem is that stupid cannot.
 
