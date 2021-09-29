 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   You might have a hoarding problem if you leave a huge mound of rotten tea bags to reach the ceiling in your filthy kitchen. Probably some other issues too   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
37
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every time Picard uses the replicator, those tea bags have to go somewhere.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty big tea bags.  They look more like coffee pods.  They must like tea.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A third viewer joked: "Fella needs to check himself into tea hab."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might need those used teabags someday.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone needs a goal. Today many more people got a goal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it?  Just a pile of teabags?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think with all that caffeine in his system, the resident could do some cleaning.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's my home and I get to say what goes in it."

The difference of course is in this case, you're hurting no one except possibly yourself.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an illness. Person needs some professional help.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got a problem, alright. Loose leaf or GTFO.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More evidence that the Tea Party has gone way off the rails.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sure. It's a lot easier to reach the ceiling when you start on the counter. Or oven, apparently. Which makes me wonder what would happen if you turned one of the burners on. I'd guess there's not enough airflow to get oxygen to ignite, but what would happen to the gas? Would it build up enough to topple the tower?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoarding is possibly the strangest of all mental disorders. Nobody really understands why people get it, but they do, and some suffer terribly from it. And it isnt as easy as telling them to just clean up.

"Doesn't that huge mound of tea bags bother you?"
"God, yes."
"Why not throw it out?"
"Oh, I will...later..."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: "It's my home and I get to say what goes in it."

The difference of course is in this case, you're hurting no one except possibly yourself.


I missed that part.  Is he not renting the place?  I'm fairly certain my landlord would be super pissed if my kitchen was a shiathole.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A third viewer joked: "Fella needs to check himself into tea hab

Whats his fark handle
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks almost as bad as my house. :(
Almost.
Sigh.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Almost every hoarder will tell you that whatever it is they are hoarding is perfectly normal, and you are the one that is AFU for having a problem with it.  It is a legitimate mental illness and it is really hard to treat because you can't get any recognition from the hoarder that it is something that needs to be treated.
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zez: [thescottishsun.co.uk image 850x566]

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x271]


Was thinking more...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have to wonder how much being a hoarder is genetic and how much is in response to stimulus?  My grandmother, who I never met, was a hoarder.  Lived in a long term hotel room full of newspapers, batshiat crazy.  My mother and other grandmother were always throwing my stuff out and screaming at me to "clean up" in ways that gave me reactionary anxiety and I have definite tendencies to have too much stuff.  Mr Spawn's mother is a full-out might-have-well-been-on- TV hoarder and he's also got tendencies (obviously no one ever curbed him).
It's a terrible disease. And it's gross. And yeah. You can see it and care and yet do nothing about it. I watch the shows to make sure I'm still slightly under control.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does it give life lessons in the form of jazz?
syfy.comView Full Size
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Compost! Whar Seeds?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I might need those used teabags someday.


He is going to add those to the compost for his garden. Makes perfect sense. If he ever starts a compost. But first, he has to start a garden.
 
soaky55
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can understand holding on to stuff you don't want to get rid of , But Trash ?
A pile of tea bags ??
Pizza Boxes , Rotting Garbage and the like
WTF is wrong ..
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stop making me feel good by comparison.

I have been trying for months to figure out what a clean kitchen counter looks like, but to my credit I can at least see the countertops and the stove peeking through in a few places.

I exaggerate, but its' still a mess although relatively speaking I'm ready for my Home and Garden photo shoot.  Just probably not bad enough for Fark.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grandfather Nurgle rejoices!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Well, sure. It's a lot easier to reach the ceiling when you start on the counter. Or oven, apparently. Which makes me wonder what would happen if you turned one of the burners on. I'd guess there's not enough airflow to get oxygen to ignite, but what would happen to the gas? Would it build up enough to topple the tower?


Looks like the cooker is electric.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a stacked tea bag may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Looks like the cooker is electric.


That's odd, "Looks like the cooker is electric" is a line from the Chuck Tingle story "A Billionaire Cyborg Coffee Pot Lured Me Gay and Pounded My Butt."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It looks like a monster from a 1970s episode of Doctor Who.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB: I mean not a hoarding story, but a whatever story.

We bought our house like 5 years ago. Our basement is "kind of finished" but not really finished. Basically there is some half ass standoff walls someone threw drywall up on, some stick on floor tiles, etc.

When covid hit and suddenly i had a kid learning at home, my wife working from home, and me working from home, we had to repurpose a bunch of space. Things bled into eachother, and i wanted to make the basement use its space right and fix some issues, maybe get a pool table, so sledge hammer went to some walls as we reconfigured.

Previous owner, or maybe the one before, but i know who i think it was, had, clearly, a drinking problem, which honestly answered a few other questions i had. I think he was trying to hide it by putting his bottles behind a fake wall. No way anyone would have caught it short of popping holes in random walls and putting a camera in, but imagine a 15 foot long wall, 8 feet high, a foot or so off the exterior wall, filled with nothing but jugs of captain morgan.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
oh also, the kicker, he clearly stopped because he ran out of space.....so now i just lay awake at night wondering where other captain morgan jugs are in my house and spend the odd Sunday doing archeological surveys for them.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is not how you make Pu Er tea.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: oh also, the kicker, he clearly stopped because he ran out of space.....so now i just lay awake at night wondering where other captain morgan jugs are in my house and spend the odd Sunday doing archeological surveys for them.


You could probably poke a stiff wire into a few walls and listen for the clinking. That's incredibly sad though.
 
