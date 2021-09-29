 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Family says their neighbor plays recordings of racial slurs and monkey noises. Police say nothing can be done until he plays some rap music   (cnn.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Correct
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only they had an HOA that could ban such assholish behavior.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not going to lie, if I had any imagination it would be like this, we would have not bought this house. I would never sign up for this," she said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disgusting.  But I'd go and give as good as I got.

- Leave a single Ritz cracker or slice of white bread on his porch each day
- Play a mix CD of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Jimmy Cliff on speakers aimed at his house -- not too loud, stay under the noise ordinance.  Pepper songs with samples of air horns.
- Periodically project the 1975 SNL Racist Word Association skit on a blank space on an outer wall of his house
- Once in a while, order roti and doubles to his house
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB - several years ago when the Catholic Church was closing/consolidating churches, an acquaintance of mine bought what was a rectory. The associated church was purchased by another religious group that this guy described as a cult. This group had very loud ceremonies at odd hours.

The police were called but the town did not have a noise ordinance, so there was nothing the police could do. This guy start blasting AC/DCs "Hell's Bells" on a loop with his speakers aimed towards the church. The police told him he had to stop doing that because reasons, but couldn't do anything about it because of the lack of a noise ordinance.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the laws.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: If only they had an HOA that could ban such assholish behavior.


Depends if the HOA has a covenant that black people can't own homes in the development.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet this would do it:
NWA - Fuk Da Police
Youtube 51t1OsPSdBc
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would start with one or more nuisance lawsuits.
Cost them money.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn. And if the family does anything about it they will be the bad guys for laying down an ass whipping.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, that's a real nice sound system you got there, be a real shame if it was destroyed in a house fire."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: If only they had an HOA that could ban such assholish behavior.


If they had an HOA, this douche would be the board president.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There Must Be More To The Story!
 
spaceman375
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that guy is in for it from many internet "busy bodies." He'll be doxxed by tonite, and then the carnage will begin.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is really committed, he has music to annoy each neighbor.  Kind of like in the MLB, each batter has his own walk up music, each owner gets their own slurs or insults.


"We noticed a little erratic behavior like these blinking lights that are on a sensor. When my family or any other family leaves or returns to their homes, they all start to blink," Martinez said. "When the sensors are activated, loud music begins to play. He switches the music based on the family that is activating the music."
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee the local police would suddenly find some laws to deal with it if they were playing pig noises aimed at the police station.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: If only they had an HOA that could ban such assholish behavior.


People who run HOA's are the definition of a**holish behavior.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 An underage kid carrying an assault rifle on a street shot and killed a BLM protester, cops protected the shooter.   Recently an underage kid deliberately ran over a group of cyclists in Texas, cops did nothing.   In other news, cops are assholes...all of them them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the downside of Free speech.
Although in this case, can't they just prosecute for general harassment - especially if it's this obvious?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we were house hunting it was an election year (2012). We decided against a few houses because of all the Romney signs in that neighborhood. We're a gay couple and didn't want to be surrounded by a bunch of republicans. Sure, not all republicans are homophobic, and there are plenty of homophobes who aren't republicans, but why risk it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have hate speech vs free speech again.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most countries have laws regarding hate speech. This is why. Yes, this is contrary to your first amendment. Yes, there are some important conversations to be had about the "slippery slope". However, racism hurts people and shouldn't have to be tolerated.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Hey, that's a real nice sound system you got there, be a real shame if it was destroyed in a house fire."


Inadvisable.  FTFA, the unpleasant neighbor also has his house wired with surveillance cameras.  It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if the guy is trying to bait his neighbors into criminal action which he can then use to press charges against them.  No, in a case this this, the neighbors need to come together, ensure that they understand exactly what is actionable and what is not actionable by the laws of their jurisdiction, and proceed to make themselves legal nuisances to this individual until he backs down.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another Lone Wolf™ and not an emboldened member of a larger terrorist group and, sorry, there's nothing can be done.
 
telejester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But do they speak jive?

First Jive Dude: shiat, man. That honky mofo messin' mah old lady - got to be runnin' cold upside down his head, you know?
[Subtitle: Golly that white fellow better stay away from my wife, or I will punch him]
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be a good opportunity for the other neighbors to step up.

And for a real estate lawyer to file some quiet enjoyment suits.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure now that it's a national news story that embarrasses their town, they'll totally remain consistent with their application of nuisance laws and noise ordinances.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: This guy is really committed, he has music to annoy each neighbor.  Kind of like in the MLB, each batter has his own walk up music, each owner gets their own slurs or insults.


"We noticed a little erratic behavior like these blinking lights that are on a sensor. When my family or any other family leaves or returns to their homes, they all start to blink," Martinez said. "When the sensors are activated, loud music begins to play. He switches the music based on the family that is activating the music."


Set up 'game cams' along a fence line or something.  Link them to different IO ports on a PLC.  Use your imagination.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start dancing to the music when he plays it, and acting like a monkey when he plays the monkey sounds. When the music ends, make a big show of being disappointed, and thank him loudly for brightening your day.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point some speakers at his house and just blast Rick Astley at them 24/7
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to say cops are useless, get a lawyer, but I realize that's just part of the system where only people with money can afford justice.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He changes the obscene sound effects based on the individual family member for the purposes of harassment.  He is stalking them.

Definition of stalking: "A pattern of fixated and obsessive behaviour which is repeated, persistent, intrusive and causes fear of violence or engenders alarm and distress in the victim."

How the fark can they not charge him with at least a misdemeanor?

If the cops won't take care of it, I hope some of the neighbors will.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: I want to say cops are useless, get a lawyer, but I realize that's just part of the system where only people with money can afford justice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB,
When I was in college, my apartment was in a pretty rough part of town. New neighbors moved in next to me and played their music super loud at all hours. So one day while trying to study, they started in, and I went outside to their circuit breaker and killed the power to the apartment. Waited about 5 seconds and turned it back on. After a few minutes, they went back to it and I repeated the "brownout". After the third time, the music came back at a greatly reduced volume.

They were rednecks, but I like to think they were proud of their "kick-ass" stereo that was just too much for the apartments' wiring.
End CSB
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: BumpInTheNight: If only they had an HOA that could ban such assholish behavior.

People who run HOA's are the definition of a**holish behavior.


I have a friend who is part of his community HOA after getting dragged into it when people wouldn't do it.

He said it's about what you expect.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

telejester: But do they speak jive?

First Jive Dude: shiat, man. That honky mofo messin' mah old lady - got to be runnin' cold upside down his head, you know?
[Subtitle: Golly that white fellow better stay away from my wife, or I will punch him]


What this thread was definitely missing was a racist caricature of black people. Thanks.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I would start with one or more nuisance lawsuits.
Cost them money.


This!! When you want something to change, don't call a cop - call a lawyer.
 
focusthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The same Virginia Beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A general view of Jannique Martinez's neighborhood, could be one of the most useless photo caption
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Start dancing to the music when he plays it, and acting like a monkey when he plays the monkey sounds. When the music ends, make a big show of being disappointed, and thank him loudly for brightening your day.


Then they get videotaped and put on social media to entertain right wing racists and law enforcement types
 
vsavatar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Criminally actionable?  No.  However, it would probably be the subject of a personal protection order, as well as a private nuisance lawsuit.  Targeted harassment is not constitutionally protected speech, and even though the criminal law doesn't cover it, civil law normally would.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: telejester: But do they speak jive?

First Jive Dude: shiat, man. That honky mofo messin' mah old lady - got to be runnin' cold upside down his head, you know?
[Subtitle: Golly that white fellow better stay away from my wife, or I will punch him]

What this thread was definitely missing was a racist caricature of black people. Thanks.


I always thought that scene was a caricature of white people.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My first thought was that they should set up a sounds system that just plays a recording of that Dudes name followed by a string of insults. I wonder if that town has a profanity ordinance. The same way I couldn't paint "fark you farking farks" on the side of my house in some places, loudly broadcasting profanities may get you in trouble. On the other hand, this asshole has been reputedly playing the N word to the whole community.

Could a township profanity law prohibit a slew of curses but not the N word? Probably depends on when it was written and how it's structured.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And guess who he voted for??

Go ahead. GUESS!!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And people wonder why I live at the end of 5 miles of dirt road in the middle of a forrest in the middle of nowhere with the closest neighbor 1/4 mile down the road.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fissile: An underage kid carrying an assault rifle on a street shot and killed a BLM protester, cops protected the shooter.   Recently an underage kid deliberately ran over a group of cyclists in Texas, cops did nothing.   In other news, cops are assholes...all of them them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the police can help, then lawyer up and sue.  Preponderance of evidence is all you need in a civil case, so record it for a month.  That ought to be enough.

A single saltine in front of his driveway (off his property, while flicking off the camera), every day might be amusing, too.

Done properly, if you're willing to get dirty, finding his sewage outlet and sealing it might work nicely too.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
neighbor plays recordings of racial slurs and monkey noises.

Sounds like audio taken straight from the CPAC fairgrounds, probably from their version of a haunted house.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Countermeasures.

"Oh, I'm sorry. Are my high powered lasers interfering with your cameras? Is my 1200 watt spotlight pointed directly at your window bothering you? Such a pity."
 
