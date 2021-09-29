 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Turkish man finds himself   (dailysabah.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who is want to come to Turkey he can invitate?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why dud he get the works? That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found myself this morning in the shower.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Problem was they thought he was in Constantinople, but he was waiting in Istanbul.

Not that's its any of our business.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blatz514: I found myself this morning in the shower.


I found myself behind the wheel of a large automobile
 
GalFisk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: blatz514: I found myself this morning in the shower.

I found myself behind the wheel of a large automobile


I found my shelf. It was right underneath the objects hovering along the wall.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


... but let people know you're going.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keep a copy of this farkers with kids. When your children ask for a gap year in Europe to find themselves, tell them about the man who only needed a day to do it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: blatz514: I found myself this morning in the shower.

I found myself behind the wheel of a large automobile


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)
Youtube 5IsSpAOD6K8
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turkish man finds himself

Is this some kind of Eastern thing?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well he knew where to look.

This reminds me of the early 80s. Stationed at Incirlik, we would occasionally take the train up in the Tarsus mountains for weekend camping trips. Mostly drinking but some hash. One trip I missed, one guy got lost. He was missing for 2 week. Not sure who found him, probably a shepherd. He told us all he had on him was a bar of hash so he ate it and got lost some more. He was an idiot. He was later evaced over night with about 8 other morons. They were busted with hash by local cops and fortunately got turned over before the Adana authorities were able to grab them. They narrowly avoided stays at the Adana Hilton of Midnight Express fame.
END CSB
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

