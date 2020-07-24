 Skip to content
(NPR)   You're making your coffee wrong, dumbass   (npr.org)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "expert" allows for use of a blade style grinder and is automatically disqualified.
10 yard penalty and one downvote.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Pretty Easy To Level Up Your Coffee Game - Here's How

From my observation, many people are satisfied 'leveling up their coffee game' by queuing up in long lines in their vehicles outside Starbucks.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1) Get a moka pot.

Step 2) That is all.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffee snobs are insufferable.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have my routine.

Once a week roast a batch of beans.  Store in airtight container.

In the morning, start electric kettle (120V, sigh) and grind beans using burr hand grinder.  Wash insulated french press from prior day, add grounds.

When water is hot, pour in and add lid.

Get mug ready.

Fire up laptop, find out what fresh hell erupted the night before and ignore french press.

Realize that coffee has been steeping for like 45 minutes and press plunger and pour a cup of warm but not hot coffee.

Take sip, realize that's all I'm going to get, dump the rest of the coffee down the sink, and examine the mug to see if it's microwave safe.

I know, I know "but you dumped all that caffeine down the sink you fool!".  Except for health reasons I can't have caffeine, so this is all decaf I'm dumping so it's not really a waste.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The point of the coffee is to get the caffeine in my body.  If you're asking me to do more than press a button and pour a cup, you've already lost the battle.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those not already picking coffee beans directly from a Civet's bung hole with their tongues are hopeless and will never reach coffee nirvana
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I prefer espresso these days. Less volume and a quicker experience. The flavor is much better, too. I find a nice double in the morning with tea to ride the wave the rest of the day to be the perfect level of caffeination for me.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Coffee snobs are insufferable.


As a coffee professional, I don't give two shiats how people make their coffee. You come to me and pay me, you get the best. Otherwise, you're on your frigging own. Best of luck.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Paaaaaasssss
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: It's Pretty Easy To Level Up Your Coffee Game - Here's How

From my observation, many people are satisfied 'leveling up their coffee game' by queuing up in long lines in their vehicles outside Starbucks.


I will never understand this. You can easily lose a half hour in some of the drive throughs around here.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I grind beans for each use then into the drip coffeemaker with filtered water. That's it. My tastebuds aren't refined to the point that I need a scientist to make my coffee.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Coffee snobs are insufferable.


The worst one I knew turned out to be allergic to coffee. After eliminating a dozen foods from his diet, his wife finally insisted he get tested.  Goodby single-serving roaster, antique grinder and vacuum extractor.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
5. Learn to describe what you taste

And you get punched if you use the word "mouthfeel".
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey! I have that same scale for my cocaine!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This a little hipster coffee shop on my walk to work. I pass by and overhear the orders. Today was decaf latte with oat milk. I die a little every time.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Coffee snobs are insufferable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I miss coffee. I used to love to start my day by sitting at my desk for the first hour sipping a coffee, two cream, two sugar.
 
miscreant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: The point of the coffee is to get the caffeine in my body.  If you're asking me to do more than press a button and pour a cup, you've already lost the battle.


I never thought I would, but I found an instant coffee that I like, and since I only drink one cup of coffee a day, it's all I bother with now. Have a good number of coffee snobs in my life who act like I'm killing their dog or something when I drink instant coffee... that helps make the instant coffee even sweeter
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The key is adding just the right amount of powdered creamer.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or, don't be a caffeine addict and save money, time, and blood pressure for other things.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ITYM: You're making hot bile wrong, dumbass.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

natazha: The Googles Do Nothing: Coffee snobs are insufferable.

The worst one I knew turned out to be allergic to coffee. After eliminating a dozen foods from his diet, his wife finally insisted he get tested.  Goodby single-serving roaster, antique grinder and vacuum extractor.


that's like ancient Greek levels of divine punishment.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sheesh! This isn't beer , it's coffee.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Coffee snobs are insufferable.


This is why, in addition to freshly ground silliness, I also drink instant coffee.  Gotta remember your roots.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you have a grinder already and you're only making coffee for yourself, Aeropress is the way to go.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It tastes alright.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like my coffee like I like my women. Easy. Pre-ground in a plastic container :)

Wait? What?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a single serving French press I was using in the afternoon (Bodum) but I've cut back on afternoon coffee during the week if I am working - I go for Japanese green tea instead.  But the Bodum press works very well.

For camping and being out and about, I have the Snowpeak titanium press which is super handy - it's tough as hell:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Finally, and you have permission to make fun of me, but I have this for picnics, MTB outings, fishing, and the like when I don't want to go out of the way to a coffee place:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have the kit for this.  It's very handy and makes a good cup (I don't use the pods they have).  The only thing the kit (at least mine) is missing is a tamp for the filter which I was able to 3d print.

Handpresso makes other devices similar to this that aren't as "contraption-y".  I bought one for a friend in the Secret Service who considers it a godsend as he is constantly on the move.  The thermos they have with their kits will keep water hot for quite a while.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can someone please tell me how "pour over" coffee is any different than using a Mister Coffee?
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For you coffee aficionados, do you microwave the water before you add the Folgers or vice versa?
 
drxym
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think that article is describing how to be an insufferable bore, rather than get a good cup of coffee. I bet in a blind A-B test it makes no damned difference what rituals or incantations you perform - either the coffee is nice or it isn't.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: The Googles Do Nothing: Coffee snobs are insufferable.

This is why, in addition to freshly ground silliness, I also drink instant coffee.  Gotta remember your roots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Can someone please tell me how "pour over" coffee is any different than using a Mister Coffee?


There's a 99% increase in the likelihood the person making the coffee actually likes drinking it.

(Less snooty answer - better for single serve, easier to completely clean)
 
Wesdog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why do people try to turn everything into some kind of pain in the butt artisan crap.

Just figure out how you like to drink your coffee and make it that way. If you like taking 30 minutes out of your morning to hand grind your coffee beans and use a pour over brewer go ahead. I'm gonna slap some folgers in a drip coffee maker and throw a bunch of sugar and hazelnut cream in it because that's how I like it.

Things don't have to be complicated and slow to be enjoyable.

/its not a farking job
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This repels coffee snobs better than a crucifix does for vampires.
(Not that I would ever actually consume this)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GoldDude: This repels coffee snobs better than a crucifix does for vampires.
(Not that I would ever actually consume this)

[Fark user image image 425x700]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pour-over with ingredients carefully weighed.
Instant.
K-cups.
Reusable k-cups.
Basic drip brewer.
(I've never gotten the hang of a French press, I admit.)
Preground.
Hand-cranked burr grinder.
Small batch single origin.
Supermarket shelf.
Whole milk from a local dairy.
Store brand powdered creamer.

It's all good.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The trick to a great cup of coffee is to gently shake the K-Cup before putting it in the Keureg. That makes sure the flavors are equally distributed through the coffee dust. Then, just press the button and you have a great cup of Andies chocolate mint coffee!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Walimaki is a regional educator for Counter Culture Coffee, who we should note is our brand partner for the NPR Coffee Club."

So it's an ad disguised as an article. I just use a French press and buy local-roasted beans. It ain't rocket surgery
 
Sentient
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: If you have a grinder already and you're only making coffee for yourself, Aeropress is the way to go.


Seconded. I'm not even a coffee snob, I'll drink whatever with whatever mixed in, but someone gave me their hand-me-down and I use it to make the occasional single-cup at home. If even I can tell the difference, there's something to it.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to be a caffeine addict, multiple cups a day, used pour-overs, French presses, went to fancy Turkish coffee shops, etc. And then as I got older I started to explore why I could never sleep well, and had anxiety and mood issues, and it seemed to coincide with drinking massive amounts of caffeine. So I switched to gfuel. No caffeine, no sugar, just a crap-ton of b-vitamins. I've almost completely abandoned coffee. I am happier, healthier, sleep better, overall better quality of life. Occasionally on the weekend I'll have a cup of joe, not because I have to, but because I want to, and I'll just make a nespresso at home.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lvl 19 bureaucrat:

that's like ancient Greek levels of divine punishment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I make a pot of Maxwell House in an old black and decker drip maker. I pour it in a metal thermos to keep it warm. If I don't finish the thermos (and I usually don't), I reheat it the next day in a microwave then pour it right back in the same unwashed thermos. And I like it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: It tastes alright.


Pretty sure you meant, "it testes alright."
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I use a Keurig machine with a reusable k-cup, cleaning that k-kup between uses is as hard as I am willing to work for my coffee.
 
