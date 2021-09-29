 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   In a turn of events that will surprise nobody the "Miracle House" of La Palma is neither   (bbc.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it was a miracle house except the owners wouldn't shut up about how it had beaten the lava and was obviously being favored and God and on and on. I mean, that's why you've got to be so careful about your endzone celebration when the game isn't actually over. You never what might happen when there's still time left on the clock. Hopefully this will be a lesson learned for everyone.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it was a miracle house except the owners wouldn't shut up about how it had beaten the lava and was obviously being favored and God and on and on. I mean, that's why you've got to be so careful about your endzone celebration when the game isn't actually over. You never what might happen when there's still time left on the clock. Hopefully this will be a lesson learned for everyone.


I've learned nothing.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it was a miracle house except the owners wouldn't shut up about how it had beaten the lava and was obviously being favored and God and on and on. I mean, that's why you've got to be so careful about your endzone celebration when the game isn't actually over. You never what might happen when there's still time left on the clock. Hopefully this will be a lesson learned for everyone.


La Palma is the Detroit Lions
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a miracle!  Or the house was built on slightly higher ground.  No, it was a miracle!
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/1​7​073848/lava-claims-final-home-in-royal​-gardens-subdivision/

Happens to everyone eventually
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lava'ed
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked! that they thought it would survive.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you even get volcano insurance? Seems like it would be expensive, especially if you had a house right next to an active volcano.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it was a miracle house except the owners wouldn't shut up about how it had beaten the lava and was obviously being favored and God and on and on. I mean, that's why you've got to be so careful about your endzone celebration when the game isn't actually over. You never what might happen when there's still time left on the clock. Hopefully this will be a lesson learned for everyone.


Straight out of Matthew 7:26-27

26 And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand a volcanic flood plain. 27 And the rain volcano fell erupted, and the lava floods came, and the winds fires blew raged and beat against burned that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it."
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Can you even get volcano insurance? Seems like it would be expensive, especially if you had a house right next to an active volcano.


I just checked my coverage from State Farm like a good neighbor State Farm covers nothing I guess if the place burned down you'd be covered but if it'shiat by an earthquake or landslide or crushed or damaged by ash it is not covered.

https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insi​g​hts/residence/how-volcano-damage-is-co​vered-on-your-insurance
 
telejester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr Coqc

*snicker*
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Places not to build a home: On the slopes of a volcano, on a floodplain, on a fault line, the Bible Belt, downriver from a dam.
 
EL EM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Iceland eruption is much more enjoyable: there folks have the good taste not to lose their homes.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Can you even get volcano insurance? Seems like it would be expensive, especially if you had a house right next to an active volcano.


img1.hotstarext.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Places not to build a home: On the slopes of a volcano, on a floodplain, on a fault line, the Bible Belt, downriver from a dam.


Tornado alley, any place that has any sort of weather extremes, lightning, high crime, next to a golf course, highway, anything where bricks or glass can fall on you. Or trees. Hell pretty much don't live at all.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I once had a case of Ranier Cocq.  Antibiotics cleared that right up.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

telejester: Mr Coqc

*snicker*


He got too Coqcy
 
