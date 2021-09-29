 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   There's a clown shortage in Northern Ireland. Perhaps we can send them some of our surplus fools, starting with a few Members of Congress   (bbc.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off the top of my head:
MTG
Cawthorn
Boebert
Brooks
Gosar
Gaetz
Gohmert
Jordan
Blackburn
Cruz
Johnson
Hawley
Tuberville
Sinema
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's odd... I thought they disbanded the IRA.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's odd... I thought they disbanded the IRA.


They're legit now. Sinn Féin.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no shortage of clowns anywhere.

Some of them just don't dress up.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need clownsSubmitter, not village idiots.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt if they want a bunch of anti-vaxxers.
 
gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: [i.ebayimg.com image 279x300]



lol. Pathetic. Even for you.
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


I see that the circus is in town by the clowns that are posting here today. Honk that big stupid nose of your some more, Pogo.
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok. They are looking for circus clowns. So mimes, rodeo and insane posse clowns probably wouldn't work.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whose the clown clogging up proper UK jokes with American nonsense?
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdna.artstation.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was expecting to see at least one Pelosi Gar. Come on get with it man.
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd say send the entire Republican party, but that would be considered an act of war.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I was expecting to see at least one Pelosi Gar. Come on get with it man.


Look above you.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look at this pathetic moron trying so hard. It's adorable.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Off the top of my head:
MTG
Cawthorn
Boebert
Brooks
Gosar
Gaetz
Gohmert
Jordan
Blackburn
Cruz
Johnson
Hawley
Tuberville
Sinema


You forgot McConnell. He can be the clown we shoot out of a cannon and forget to put the net up
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Look at this pathetic moron trying so hard. It's adorable.


Likely jealous of their big shoes.
 
Richard_The_Clown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, I've been wanting to move...

In all seriousness though, I just visited some old clown friends this past weekend. One of them lives in West Virginia and I asked him why WV and he replied that here in southeastern Virginia he was one of many. Where he's at now, he's the big fish in a small pond. He does well enough that he even started a second side gig buying, repairing and flipping pinball tables! I'm thinking I need to get out of Virginia now...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
America had this problem years ago, I guess it isn't so bad now.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: [i.ebayimg.com image 279x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This thread is already a shiatshow
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where are the clowns? Send in the clowns.
(Don't bother, they're here)

/old
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was waiting for some lovely northern Ireland jokes, such as the lovely scent of that sweet Derry air.

Hopes, deleted.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are plenty, they're just not working as clowns right now. Not yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hawk the Hawk: I was waiting for some lovely northern Ireland jokes, such as the lovely scent of that sweet Derry air.

Hopes, deleted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
