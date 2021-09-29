 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's not quite the oil hitting the anus, but lava hitting the sea is pretty cool too   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 seconds? Meanwhile some lame video is 20 minutes; fark this time line
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remarkable.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R. Kelly again?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool? Only if seen from screen.
Being there with all the deadly and toxic fumes? Not so much.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: Cool? Only if seen from screen. Being there with all the deadly and toxic fumes? Not so much.


As a geologist, I can say that's pretty exciting. I have been to many volcanos, but I have not seen lava flowing. I would love to be there right now. In a HazMat suit, of course.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back about 10 years ago, when Kilauea was only oozing lava instead of shooting it all over the damn place, I could hike out (with a volcanologist) fairly close to the point where it hit the water. It was amazing to see. People also used to take boat tours to watch it from just off shore, but that was pretty dangerous. The water would get pretty choppy. It was pretty dumb back then, but when people continued to do it during the major eruption they pretty much got what they were after...  https://www.reuters.com/art​icle/us-haw​aii-volcano/volcanic-lava-bomb-injures​-23-people-on-tour-boat-in-hawaii-idUS​KBN1K62SY
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New black sandy beach.  Black Sandy will be most pleased.

Don't take black sand from Pele in Hawaii.   You'll wind up a SharePoint Developer with all but four hairs pluck from thy scalp.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/When_The​_​Oil_Hits_The_Anus

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's hot.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not cool at all, subs. Well, maybe some time after it hits the water.
 
majestic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Condos for sale in about a year.
 
