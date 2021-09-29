 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   In this corner, we have the common alligator. In the opposing corner, we have Florida Man and his garbage can. Who will win?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What impresses me most is that he did it while wearing slides.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit, that was not the ending I was anticipating.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trapping and killing:
It's a third-degree felony under Florida law to kill or injure an alligator. It's also a felony to capture and keep an alligator or its eggs unless you purchase a special alligator trapping or farming license from the state.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaaand now what are you going to do with it, Billy Bob?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet on Florida man with the garbage can.  Pay me!
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man never wins. I'd be shocked if a Florida man was not in jail or worse.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your jail time!
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed the gator lost.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop posting spoilers for season 2 of Loki.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Florida Man is involved probably only Darwin.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trapping a gator is perfectly legal, folks. There's nothing in the video that even hints that the gator was either killed or kept.  Y'all all need to chill the fark out.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What if if you put them down your pants for gambling porpoises?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, won't the garbage man be surprised?

Kind of reminds me of trying to get my cat in her carrier so I can take her to the vet...
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret hint: take the top off of the carrier. It's so much easier that way.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is basically the only matchup where I'd even consider picking Florida Man
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<click link>
I'm a bit disappointed.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But I already got some clubbing baby seals to hang out with the gambling porpoises.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ditto. I also expected men standing around coaching with beers (probably cans) in their hands, and the women all yelling they are a bunch of idiots and they were going to call 911 themselves if the guys didn't stop this nonsense and come inside.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Relocation. Worst I dealt with was trash pandas getting into the garbage. I could trap them in the cans like this with the flip lid and then drive them somewhere miles away to dump them out.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had a licensed alligator guy catch it, how much would that cost?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nah, if she even sees the carrier she goes nuts.  I have to really plan ahead for a trip to the vet.
 
freidog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would not like to be doing garbage pickup for his route this week.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't the Alligator Loki/Captain America battle I was looking for.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I recon the gator gets f*cked.

/proper f*cked
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dumb gator
 
Valter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The trick is not to let her see it.

As for how to do that, I leave it up to you.

I fully acknowledge that capturing a cat is not something I want to do.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

What if if you put them down your pants for gambling porpoises?


Dolphin see anything wrong with that.
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Once watched an ass standing over a caged trash panda talking for about half an hour, pointing at features, telling a much smarter guy all about raccoon biology and behavior. My uncle and I watching from far away, laughing at what we knew would happen. And it did. Smart guy walks away, ass releases the raccoon, which immediately ran out, turned, and attacked him.
 
CanadianEmperor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A surprise possum in an organics cart is bad enough, sheesh
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Killjoy.

I thought he did that rather cleverly.
 
JRoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Despite all my peril I'm still just a 'gater in a barrel.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

When I capture them in the can we put the can in the back of a pickup. Someone else drives down the road and I pitch the can over the back of the truck onto the road so the lid flips open, the trash panda is free to run away somewhere, and we'll be back shortly to pick the can up after the trash panda is gone.
 
CanadianEmperor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

When you flip the lid open, yeah, they kinda do look like that.

But more offended, like anyone would be when interrupted for their meal
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We all do.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay, the lid move makes me think he's done this before....
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Emergency Room's billing department?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is a reason we tend toward the top of the food chain. Tool use. Way to go Florida man. Wait till the garbage man empties this motherf**ker!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The DNR usually does it for free.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

"Oh, you have a gator eating your dog? Weeeeell...we might be able to get out there....say, a week from Thursday? Lot of our guys are out sick....you know....COVID....so we're a bit short staffed at the moment"

Here in MA, you're not allowed to molest the wildlife in any way. Canada Geese...protected, trash pandas? Protected. F*cking deer? Protected except during hunting season (hunters welcome!).
 
