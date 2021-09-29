 Skip to content
On this day in 1982 a new slogan, "End it all with Tylenol," was introduced to the United States
    Sick, Tamper resistance, Death, Paracetamol, Winfield, Illinois, Food and Drug Administration, Over-the-counter drug, Drug safety, McNeil Laboratories  
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was too young in '82 to know what the hell was going on, but my parents were still leery about buying Tylenol a good five years or so after this incident.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I barely remember that after this, everything was getting tamper seals.  Also about the same time hospitals offered to x-ray Halloween candy.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tylenide
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With a ton of copycats to follow.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To this day, however, the perpetrators of these murders have never been found.

and that creeps me the fark out.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Overdosing tylenol is a horrible slow painful death.   Don't be that guy.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Merltech: I barely remember that after this, everything was getting tamper seals.  Also about the same time hospitals offered to x-ray Halloween candy.


It was all because of those damn D&D players sacrificing black cats on Halloween.
 
Gwinny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was a kid when this happened and I was TERRIFIED (despite living pretty far away on the East Coast at the time).
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A couple of years later, my high school history teacher was bragging about how much money he made by buying up J&J stock when it bottomed out.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: With a ton of copycats to follow.


Yeah, like that person that started putting cyanide in tubes of Preparation H.  He killed four assholes.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Weird the person wasn't caught .
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember when this went down. I was 12, and Halloween that year Sucked. Everyone gave out change instead of candy.
On the upside, one kid dressed as a bottle of Tylenol, which got mad love.
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember that, it was like the 9/11 of OTC medication.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it just me or did the long-term solution to this problem do more a hell of a lot more damage than the murders? Those plastic seals ain't breaking down any time soon.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm so upset that it led to tamper-proof packaging. RAAAAAH! Consumer safety is maddening!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The irony being that Tylenol still probably kills more people each year than 9/11...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm so upset that it led to tamper-proof packaging. RAAAAAH! Consumer safety is maddening!


Why do you want to tamper with packaging?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The halcyon days when it only took a couple of deaths to get public outcry for common sense protections from government and corporations.  How many COVID deaths are we up to now?

Were there sovcit nutters decrying how tamper proof packages infringed on their god given right to OD in a timely fashion or did they just use the foil to augment their hats?
 
baorao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Riothamus: Is it just me or did the long-term solution to this problem do more a hell of a lot more damage than the murders? Those plastic seals ain't breaking down any time soon.


it's probably just you. I have enjoyed not being covertly murdered while taking OTC medications for the last 40 years.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Merltech: I barely remember that after this, everything was getting tamper seals.  Also about the same time hospitals offered to x-ray Halloween candy.


Hospitals had been doing that, (X-raying candy), and there would be news stories, at least back to the early '70s, in response to the urban legends about drugged out psychos shooting drugs into candy bars, and putting fishhooks and broken razor blades into apples and popcorn balls.  Some grocery stores would either lock up or take razor blade packages off the shelves a week or so before Halloween.  Big play on TV news, although nothing ever happened.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: gameshowhost: I'm so upset that it led to tamper-proof packaging. RAAAAAH! Consumer safety is maddening!

Why do you want to tamper with packaging?


I don't! I just hate basic, easy safety measures! RAAAAH!! M'FREEDOM
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember when this happened I was watching SNL and a commercial came on. Two women talking and one says she's got a headache and says she's going to take some Tylenol. Her friend stops her and says, "Don't take Tylenol. Why not try some other brand instead?" I thought I was watching some SNL spoof commercial for a few seconds.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: The irony being that Tylenol still probably kills more people each year than 9/11...


In the US, not quite. Worldwide, maybe.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trainspotr: A couple of years later, my high school history teacher was bragging about how much money he made by buying up J&J stock when it bottomed out.


I bet he did it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uzzah: Sergeant Angle: With a ton of copycats to follow.

Yeah, like that person that started putting cyanide in tubes of Preparation H.  He killed four assholes.


Ivermect'um? Damn near killed 'em!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gameshowhost: I'm so upset that it led to tamper-proof packaging. RAAAAAH! Consumer safety is maddening!


Now they sell more bandages for people who injure themselves trying to jab scissors into thick plastic packaging, trying to open the damned whatever-it-is
 
