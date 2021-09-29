 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Forget all about cryptocurrency, alpaca poop is where it's at. Start stuffing your pockets   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Alpaca, Domestication, Corry Pratt, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm, Llama, wild alpacas, alpacas, Pasture  
552 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 29 Sep 2021 at 10:20 AM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh...no.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horseshiat. I mean...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♬  Start spreading the poooos
I'm leaving today
I want to be a part of it
Poo York, Poo York...♬/got nuthin
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start stuffing your pockets....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they're not in the EU.  They enforce anti-dumping measures!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quite a bit of Poop on wall street.

but that Poop is scooped up by the tax payer with bank bailouts.
 
groverpm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Haven't rtfa but assume it's the latest antivaxxers' cure for covid "cuz llama antibodies" or some such.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm rich! My neighbor's alpacas poop mostly on my property.

Suck it biatches! Not going to rtfa and spoil it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alpaca farming is @&#%ing Amway/Mary Kay/Avon for hobby-farmers.

It's mostly an expensive boondoggle, and every alpaca farmer is more than happy to sell you some or even all of their livestock.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And suddenly, the phrase "One Lump or Two?" was fraught with danger....
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's actually a pretty cool aspect that does add a bit of value to it.
 
funmonger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alpaca poop out of farking nowhere!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, it's still really hard to find a heroin dealer who accepts alpaca poop as payment.
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groverpm: Haven't rtfa but assume it's the latest antivaxxers' cure for covid "cuz llama antibodies" or some such.


Alpaca fecal transplant is the name of my banjocore Primus cover band.
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't have any alpaca poop for you, but i DO have an NFT of a jpeg of a meme about alpaca poop which has collector value and I'm selling for only $14 million payable in the crypto currency of your choice!
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ha ha, you're too late, you fools! My basement has been full of alpaca shiat for years!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.