 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Prison to reopen as federal immigrant detention center. This might be a repeat from March, 1933   (wjactv.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, Mo-Valley prison, Youth detention center, Australia, federal immigrant detention center, commissioners  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 10:50 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Commissioners say that migrants will not be released from the facility...

... immigrant detention is not punitive like criminal detention

Soak it all in.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearfield County commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the privately-run GEO group


I thought they were going to ban private prisons.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Clearfield County commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the privately-run GEO group


I thought they were going to ban private prisons.


Welp...you already covered that, so I'll go with this choice tidbit:

Some aired their worries about any dangers detained migrants might pose to the area.

**eyeroll**
 
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: ...commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Commissioners say that migrants will not be released from the facility...

... immigrant detention is not punitive like criminal detention

Soak it all in.


Well first off, criminal detention is not supposed to be punitive.  It's supposed to keep the public safe from criminals by isolating them from the public until they reform.  That's why they're called "penitentiaries"
 
MFK
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Clearfield County commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the privately-run GEO group


I thought they were going to ban private prisons.


According to a TX judge, only Republican presidents are allowed to set Immigration policy.

https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/feder​a​l-judge-orders-biden-administration-to​-revive-trump-era-border-policy/articl​e_e6760c5c-fd3b-11eb-b15f-4bf2cb626e57​.html


ICE needs to be completely abolished.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
News you can't use, on Fark

https://news.yahoo.com/obama-says-ope​n​-borders-unsustainable-151600499.html
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mouser: vudukungfu: ...commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Commissioners say that migrants will not be released from the facility...

... immigrant detention is not punitive like criminal detention

Soak it all in.

Well first off, criminal detention is not supposed to be punitive.  It's supposed to keep the public safe from criminals by isolating them from the public until they reform.  That's why they're called "penitentiaries"


It can't not be punitive unless the detainee likes being detained.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We could be training these people to take over the jobs of anti-vax assholes who are quitting and dying and trying to destroy our country. You know, make them valuable, contributing members of our society unlike half of our current citizenry. But nah, lock 'em up for the audacity of wanting a better life.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xanadian: Some aired their worries about any dangers detained migrants might pose to the area.

**eyeroll**


The migrants we encountered around my Mom's farm in KY were the BEST people in the area.  While the work was hard, they knew  they had it better than being back in Mexico.  If someone got out of line, the others made sure it didn't happen again.

Some locals could invest $ in lawn and garden equipment, and they'd have a very profitable business going.  Same for someone employing migrants as roofers.  Those folks will be on a roof at mid-day in 100F weather; Americans would be collapsing from heat stroke.

But we all know this is about grifting the government to house these folks.  Follow the money.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x451]


That's just a copy of The Shawshank Redemption with a different cover isn't it.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not exactly new, ice has been renting space at various facilities around the country for decades
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abox: Mouser: vudukungfu: ...commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Commissioners say that migrants will not be released from the facility...

... immigrant detention is not punitive like criminal detention

Soak it all in.

Well first off, criminal detention is not supposed to be punitive.  It's supposed to keep the public safe from criminals by isolating them from the public until they reform.  That's why they're called "penitentiaries"

It can't not be punitive unless the detainee likes being detained.


Denial of liberty is part of the penance.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Impeach Trump now. It's the only way to stop this insanity. Once we replace him all this will go away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: That's just a copy of The Shawshank Redemption with a different cover isn't it.


It just might be. Although, didn't Stephen King write it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't see how this could possibly end badly.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mo Valley
Mo Problems
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: steklo: [Fark user image 850x451]

That's just a copy of The Shawshank Redemption with a different cover isn't it.


Theres an episode of Bob's Burgers called Sheshank Redumption, where Linda has a bm emergency in the park.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xanadian: Eightballjacket: Clearfield County commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the privately-run GEO group


I thought they were going to ban private prisons.

Welp...you already covered that, so I'll go with this choice tidbit:

Some aired their worries about any dangers detained migrants might pose to the area.

**eyeroll**


Yeah.  Complaints about possible felons seem stupid when the whole facility housed nothing but convicted felons prior.

Their thoughts on hiring the old staff are worrying given the sorts of abuses that prison guards have been caught doing and that detainees in pre-deportation scenarios have not been convicted of anything.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A prison should be better than the existing detention facilities, at least prisons are built to actual standards of care.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess that no motels or hotels went out of business during the pandemic, and that there are no hotels or motels that want secure funding for letting families live in their rooms.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mouser: Abox: Mouser: vudukungfu: ...commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Commissioners say that migrants will not be released from the facility...

... immigrant detention is not punitive like criminal detention

Soak it all in.

Well first off, criminal detention is not supposed to be punitive.  It's supposed to keep the public safe from criminals by isolating them from the public until they reform.  That's why they're called "penitentiaries"

It can't not be punitive unless the detainee likes being detained.

Denial of liberty is part of the penance.


It's not really penance if someone is denying it to you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I appreciate that people who cheered when Trump abused immigrants are now wagging their fingers at this.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I appreciate that people who cheered when Trump abused immigrants are now wagging their fingers at this.


And vice versa
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We used to call that government "make work" programs.  But with the benefits of no accountability when you hire a third party, we call is "corporate welfare."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcos P: Boo_Guy: steklo: [Fark user image 850x451]

That's just a copy of The Shawshank Redemption with a different cover isn't it.

Theres an episode of Bob's Burgers called Sheshank Redumption, where Linda has a bm emergency in the park.


Haven't seen that one.

Louise is my favorite but another farker told me that's an incorrect choice.

/not really a fan of the show at anyway
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.