(DW)   In Putin's Russia, government cancel you(tube)   (dw.com) divider line
8
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but!
But Vlad!
That's where I go to listen to your hardbass music! And watch Life of Boris! Where I learn how true Kremlin sponsored spies live! Where will I learn about such sensible things as baking sunflower seeds into building materials and adding stylish eye catching electrical tape to spiff up shiat cars? How will I learn practical Russian language for Among Us?

OH FARK OH FARK THE DASH CAM VIDEOS!
What will I watch when I want to see Russians having bad days? Is it in Florida?

These past 5 years on adversarial memetics have gone by too fast!

I'll miss you Vladimir. I'll always have memories of your sick beats! Don't give up on your music. I know about the accident with the Rolls Royce, keep practicing piano.

Is any of that shiat on Disney+?
I don't have streaming services or cable.
/cries
//S
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't forget all the daredevil climbing videos and free running.
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't cave in to those pathetic, useless idiots.

It's time to stop being a willing tool for evil fools.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Valter: Don't cave in to those pathetic, useless idiots.

It's time to stop being a willing tool for evil fools.


Who exactly are we talking about here?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Valter: Don't cave in to those pathetic, useless idiots.

It's time to stop being a willing tool for evil fools.

Who exactly are we talking about here?


Google, I think.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Plus, they violated the COVID misinformation policy. That is like begging people to get sick and die. So f off, Vladdie, until you stop lying to the world that vaccines don't work (they very much do work and with unprecedented success).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If this cuts off my supply of Messi videos, Imma be real pissed.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Russias not all bad then?
 
