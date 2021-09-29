 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Woman asks council to trim her bush after it grows wildly out of control   (metro.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Giggity, Debut albums, The Council, Council of the European Union, Hedge, The Residents, Cut, Property, overgrown hedge  
•       •       •

666 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 7:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like her hedge, she's probably out of luck, but it doesn't hurt to ask.

//Slow news day.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They tried their best to keep it down but it is getting out of hand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
easy fix for the property owners tell the city you want the hedge there start dealing with it again.  If not I am going deal with it once and for all in a way its never going be any issue again.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trimming doesn't take all that much time but if you don't want to do it and the council says it's yours, feel free to shave it bare.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The quotes in the article are positively inane.

Does nobody have any sense of personal responsibility?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it's better than looking at graffiti.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jumac: easy fix for the property owners tell the city you want the hedge there start dealing with it again.  If not I am going deal with it once and for all in a way its never going be any issue again.


Council probably won't care and it's the residents who will lose their privacy.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Check the boundaries, if marked, on the title plans. In the event of ambiguity the property owners should consider having their solicitor write the council a letter asking the council to confirm whether their prior response does indeed clarify that - in their official opinion - the homeowner is the sole owner of the land / hedge.

Land values in parts of England & Wales may be pretty decent. If they want to increase the footprint of their property get it in writing, then either have the hedge taken down & put up a fence (yay, bigger garden!) orstart getting it maintained.

If the homeowners want nothing to do with it then have their solicitor take the matter to court & argue that since the council admitted to maintaining it in the past clearly they recognised it was theirs. Nothing fundamentally has changed, ergo the courts should instruct the council to maintain it & register their ownership with the land registry.

\$0.02...

https://www.gov.uk/government/organis​a​tions/land-registry
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x850]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: They tried their best to keep it down but it is getting out of hand.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Neat! I have one of those. It is a real beast.
 
veale728
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The whole situation just made me poorly.

Can anyone translate this to American?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do it yourself or hire somebody you cheap, lazy...

What's a good brittish insult? Ah yes.

...curmufin!

/nailed it
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let it grow, it looks better natural.
 
synithium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A hedge....row.
 
goatharper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

veale728: The whole situation just made me poorly.

Can anyone translate this to American?


"... feel poorly" would be the simplest translation. Brits say "I've been a bit poorly lately" when they have been feeling ill but not desperately so.
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had a tree at the end of my garden which was always maintained by the Canals and River Trust. They stopped trimming it and the overhanging branches were dangerous, so I wrote to complain and a man came round.

"That's on your land, not ours", he explained. "I'll put it in writing."

My next letter...

"Dear sirs, for the last 5 years it appears that you have been illegally charging me to access and rent my own land..."

Got a refund of 5 year's rent, and discovered my garden was 5 yards longer than we thought.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

veale728: The whole situation just made me incontinent.

Can anyone translate this to American?


Pretty sure that's what it means
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

veale728: The whole situation just made me poorly.

Can anyone translate this to American?


Okay.

"G'damn government won't do my lawn maintenance and I'm all ornery!
How am I supposed to eat my 16 square meals a day if I'm out whackin' weeds n' sh*t?"
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mary, Mary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


An out of control Bush
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

veale728: The whole situation just made me poorly.

Can anyone translate this to American?


Dead Ringers - Bush and Blair. Translations for Americans
Youtube ft_rZ-BtqGQ
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Check the boundaries, if marked, on the title plans. In the event of ambiguity the property owners should consider having their solicitor write the council a letter asking the council to confirm whether their prior response does indeed clarify that - in their official opinion - the homeowner is the sole owner of the land / hedge.

Land values in parts of England & Wales may be pretty decent. If they want to increase the footprint of their property get it in writing, then either have the hedge taken down & put up a fence (yay, bigger garden!) orstart getting it maintained.

If the homeowners want nothing to do with it then have their solicitor take the matter to court & argue that since the council admitted to maintaining it in the past clearly they recognised it was theirs. Nothing fundamentally has changed, ergo the courts should instruct the council to maintain it & register their ownership with the land registry.

\$0.02...

https://www.gov.uk/government/organisa​tions/land-registry


seems like the council is saying that even if it isn't on the resident's property they are responsible for maintaining it since it is classified as a 'highway'

just like you are supposed to maintain the strip of grass/trees/bushes between the road pavement and your actual property line that is in the road right of way and not your property
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

synithium: A hedge....row.


I'd be alarmed, now, if there was a bustle in it.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.