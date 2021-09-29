 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Hungover from National Beer Day yesterday? Well, fret not; today is National Coffee Day, and there are some sweet freebies you can get at nationwide chains for that caffeine fix   (usatoday.com) divider line
4
    More: PSA, Coffee, free coffee, Americans drink coffee, National Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme Wednesday, coffee shops, member of the chain, coffee brands  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 7:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
starbuck's is giving away free XL cauliflower spice (star anise) lattes made with sow milk this morning.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Fellow Americans - Cup of Coffee
Youtube cLOqkmNuI4k
 
rummonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Last night was a little rough, one more cup of this and I should be on an even keel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.