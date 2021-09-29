 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Zuckerberg: guys, we need new ideas to make money, but they have to be grotesque and harm society. Some guy: has anyone done Megan's Law, but in reverse? Zuck: brilliant, also, let's refer to kids as "untapped"   (gizmodo.com) divider line
45
    More: Sick, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, Facebook Files, Internal documents, Senate subcommittee, Wall Street Journal, young children, Adolescence  
•       •       •

1641 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 29 Sep 2021 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hook 'em while they're young. Like tobacco companies and ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Hook 'em while they're young. Like tobacco companies and ...

[Fark user image image 850x571]


Also, do you know how much pedos would pay for a firehose of whatever age content does it for them?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: bostonguy: Hook 'em while they're young. Like tobacco companies and ...

[Fark user image image 850x571]

Also, do you know how much pedos would pay for a firehose of whatever age content does it for them?


But I'm sure that age verification would work -- just like how it successfully keeps everyone under 18 from visiting porn sites today.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Cubansaltyballs: bostonguy: Hook 'em while they're young. Like tobacco companies and ...

[Fark user image image 850x571]

Also, do you know how much pedos would pay for a firehose of whatever age content does it for them?

But I'm sure that age verification would work -- just like how it successfully keeps everyone under 18 from visiting porn sites today.


Senator, we made a mistake those 45m children should not have been raped and molested and those millions of pesos should not have had access to our wonderful community, which they name Groomtopia because they were explicitly told not to in our terms of service. We have learned a lot from this and will do our best to make sure it doesn't happen again.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another document cited by the paper, dated March 2021, notes that Facebook is struggling with "global teen penetration," and seriously, are we not doing "Phrasing!" anymore?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
StateBook needs to farking die.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT THE ACTUAL INNSMOUTH fark WHY ARE YOU farkING LOSERS GIVING THIS farkING FISH MUTANT SOCIOPATH MONEY?

WHY ARE YOU GIVING THIS THING MONEY OR ATTENTION???
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of evil you don't typically see from supervillains, I mean world domination, stealing billions, etc. are pretty run of the mill for your average CEO, enabling the predators of the world to take advantage of tweens is a bold new step.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: This is the kind of evil you don't typically see from supervillains, I mean world domination, stealing billions, etc. are pretty run of the mill for your average CEO, enabling the predators of the world to take advantage of tweens is a bold new step.


Worked for the Third Reich. Just sayin'.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone better tell the Winklevi.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Hook 'em while they're young. Like tobacco companies and ...

[Fark user image image 850x571]


The truly disgusting part is that his quote about kids being an untapped Revenue stream is almost verbatim What The Tobacco companies send in their own marketing research.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the limitations of US capitalism: It seemingly cannot coexist with morality, only the law of the jungle.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we all pretending this isn't something every other company has done since forever?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: But I'm sure that age verification would work -- just like how it successfully keeps everyone under 18 from visiting porn sites today.


"hey, they said they were 18"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the other stuff aside:

""acquisition" of teen users "appears to be slowing down."

No shiat. You're running a website for their grandparents to share conspiracy theory memes.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x237]

WHAT THE ACTUAL INNSMOUTH fark WHY ARE YOU farkING LOSERS GIVING THIS farkING FISH MUTANT SOCIOPATH MONEY?

WHY ARE YOU GIVING THIS THING MONEY OR ATTENTION???


Because Facebook users have been trained using pavlovian methods to respond to the incoming message ding just like rats hitting a feeder bar in a laboratory.

The internet has failed Us in all of its promises, and social media is the worst of those failures.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'untapped'?!  I thought we settled on, 'human capital stock'.  Did that not include children?
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another document cited by the paper, dated March 2021, notes that Facebook is struggling with "global teen penetration" and warns that "acquisition" of teen users "appears to be slowing down."

Funnily enough, Matt Gaetz ran into the same problem recently as well.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: bostonguy: Hook 'em while they're young. Like tobacco companies and ...

[Fark user image image 850x571]

The truly disgusting part is that his quote about kids being an untapped Revenue stream is almost verbatim What The Tobacco companies send in their own marketing research.


And essentially what Apple is doing by trying to put an iPad in the hands of every grade schooler.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiddie insurrection, and other great ideas!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not how to make the product better, but how to make the product more profitable. Capitalism in a nutshell.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why the fark is he so strange looking?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rummonkey: The internet has failed Us in all of its promises, and social media is the worst of those failures.


I can't agree with you on the first part but I understand the feeling.
 
freakay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We are well on our way to a Bladerunner future but it's going to include bizarre elements that will make it more like Brazil.
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are we all pretending this isn't something every other company has done since forever?

[Fark user image 340x270]


This.  Was the person that proposed marketing video games to girls a creep?  Is a company that enters a new market that targets old people exploiting them?

Come on.  There are lots of REAL reasons to hate on Facebook.  Basic business practices of targeting different demographics is not one of them.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: Why the fark is he so strange looking?


Because David Icke's lizard theory was wrong at the time but since then people put lizard jizz into a human egg.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's wrong and there's wrong and then there's this.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen estimates he owns 5-7% of the entire wealth of the millennial generation. Tap that money you clowns.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought you had to be 13 to have a Facebook account? Is that going to get lowered?  Kiddy-book?
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kids between 10 and 12 are a 'valuable but untapped audience,' company research says.

And may they stay "untapped" (shudder). Every kid I know around that age range -- nephews, friends' kids -- has less than zero interest in Facebook. Smart.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are we all pretending this isn't something every other company has done since forever?

[Fark user image image 340x270]


Why are his hands on the wrong sides of his body.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, I want to see FB report its financial reports separated into "Facebook" and "Instagram."

I'd bet that Facebook is rapidly going down, and Instagram is saving the company.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every child in my kid's K-5 school is awarded Star of the Month.  The mosaic of picking 1/9th of the school to be a star until all child selection is exhausted is lost on most kids, even some parents.  Most kids do the little happy dance and collect their bumper sticker and coupons at the monthly award ceremony.  Some parents, and it's obvious, aren't doing the fake character building.  They think their kid has won a Major Award.  Frag-ee-lay.  And some parents go the other way, they don't even show up at the ceremony.

But regardless, it's a participation trophy.  Everyone wins.  And with this Major Award comes a coupon to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.  And that coupon gives my child a free meal.  But not my other child.

And we are forced to go to Red Robin, because coupon.  And my other child eats his basket of french fries.  But they are bitter.  And they are less salted.  And they are more limp.  They are colder.  For he has no coupon and can only look with envy unto his brother's coupon.  And surely therapy will address this one day.

TL;DR:  If you want an un-brain damaged kid, move to a less-capitalistic country.  Just beware, the new set o' problems may be real, much worse.

TL;DR even briefer:  mass self-actualization only raises the bar.

TL;DR for the total ADHD: Utopia doesn't exist.

Ultimate TL;DR: Wah.
 
payattention
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
big pig peaches -Are we all pretending this isn't something every other company has done since forever?

Sure. Just like we pretend the rest of the world is not destabilizing because of our two-faced dealings while we make bank from all sides. Just like when we pretend that the recent spate of terrorists attack just came out of the blue while we were just siting here minding our own business.

/Don't worry... Americans will always believe anything as long as it sounds pro-American and anti-whatever the 'hate du jour' is this week. It is one of the main reasons that last guy got elected. Just life as usual around here.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Facebook needs to be shut down, and Zuckerberg jailed. Unfortunately we value money more than people, so nothing will happen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let'$ $ee if anyone doe$ anything.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are we all pretending this isn't something every other company has done since forever?

[Fark user image image 340x270]


Shut down Disney too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rummonkey: omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x237]

WHAT THE ACTUAL INNSMOUTH fark WHY ARE YOU farkING LOSERS GIVING THIS farkING FISH MUTANT SOCIOPATH MONEY?

WHY ARE YOU GIVING THIS THING MONEY OR ATTENTION???

Because Facebook users have been trained using pavlovian methods to respond to the incoming message ding just like rats hitting a feeder bar in a laboratory.

The internet has failed Us in all of its promises, and social media is the worst of those failures.


Not all its promises. Porn and cat videos are abundant.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

freakay: We are well on our way to a Bladerunner future but it's going to include bizarre elements that will make it more like Brazil.


Zuckerberg is obviously a replicant prototype. Unfortunately they haven't implemented the 4 year lifespan yet.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: rummonkey: omg bbq: [Fark user image image 425x237]

WHAT THE ACTUAL INNSMOUTH fark WHY ARE YOU farkING LOSERS GIVING THIS farkING FISH MUTANT SOCIOPATH MONEY?

WHY ARE YOU GIVING THIS THING MONEY OR ATTENTION???

Because Facebook users have been trained using pavlovian methods to respond to the incoming message ding just like rats hitting a feeder bar in a laboratory.

The internet has failed Us in all of its promises, and social media is the worst of those failures.

Not all its promises. Porn and cat videos are abundant.


This is why I could not agree.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrparks: bostonguy: But I'm sure that age verification would work -- just like how it successfully keeps everyone under 18 from visiting porn sites today.

"hey, they said they were 18"


so say Matt Gaetz
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Internal documents obtained by the Journal now reveal that Facebook formed a special team to study children and ponder ways in which they could be monetized."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The worst thing Facebook did was let in Boomers.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But it's so convenient!!!!
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.