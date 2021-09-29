 Skip to content
 
(The Week)   Great job, GQP, ivermectin use is threatening livestock   (theweek.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe anti-vaxxer right-wingers can get the required dosage from farking all those chickens.
 
Chthonic Echoes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keeping in mind that "threatening livestock" = "threatening the food supply".

Just keep chipping away at the foundations of civilization, antivaxxers.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funny though it appears that kiberal dominiated areas are the ones where ivermectin is used most.  Too, republican.  That's all nonsense when your homies buy it in Oakland.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In 6 months when meat is scarce and gun fights are breaking out in front of the butcher's counter at Kroger:
Oh! Why did no one tell us about this easily predictable outcome!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Keeping in mind that "threatening livestock" = "threatening the food supply".

Just keep chipping away at the foundations of civilization, antivaxxers.


It's a liberal vegan conspiracy.
 
mofa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But on the bright side, people are shiatting out rope worms.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wake up, sheeple!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smunns
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure, blame the GOP but don't mention at all  that other countries are the ones using all the ivermectin up.  But you know facts and science is lost on Farkers unless their senile master tells them what science and facts  they are to believe.  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/art​ic​les/PMC8050401/
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The GQP would end the world to own a single lib.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. They are the livestock.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Keeping in mind that "threatening livestock" = "threatening the food supply".

Just keep chipping away at the foundations of civilization, antivaxxers.


as far as the sit at home stock owners and 1% are concerned, we are all livestock.  lets keep that capital gains Precious coming in!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Jokes on them. They are the livestock.



no

working americans are the livestock.   and the 1% / big business sit at home stock owners are the Farmers.

you were close, though.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The conspiracy theories are deliberately designed to kill Americans and fark with livestock by the Kremlin, ffs!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

smunns: Sure, blame the GOP but don't mention at all  that other countries are the ones using all the ivermectin up.  But you know facts and science is lost on Farkers unless their senile master tells them what science and facts  they are to believe.  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​cles/PMC8050401/


So, in countries where a substantial percentage of the population is illiterate and still gets much of their medical care from the elderly Abuela in that little house up the street, it's selling like crazy.

Gee, I wonder what they have in common with Alabama and Kentucky?
 
