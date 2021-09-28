 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Iowa parents outraged over mask mandates threaten to unenroll their children from school districts   (usatoday.com) divider line
38
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
As part of the plan, some parents would then re-enroll their children on Oct. 2, effectively forcing the district to educate their children with less money.

I'm not even going to bother with the cunning plan part, you people just don't think at all do you?

If the district does see a significant amount of students leave and then come back it can appeal to the school budget review committee to increase its "spending authority to cover educating those students," said Margaret Buckton,
If approved by the committee, that money would be covered by local property taxes, Buckton said.

Oh look then you get to pay for it out of your local taxes.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Iowans:

g1-addtext.ft-uc.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ankeny Community School District families angry over a new mask mandate are threatening to unenroll their children from school ahead of the state's Oct. 1 student count date.

The number of students enrolled in a district on that date helps set funding levels for the next school year.

As part of the plan, some parents would then re-enroll their children on Oct. 2, effectively forcing the district to educate their children with less money.

Way to go parents. Setting your kids up for failure. I can already imagine what learning will be like in that hellhole now...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The response should be "Ok, but the first thing we cut to make up the difference is football, and the rest of the sports will follow. You want your kids to play, you pay for all of it out of your own pocket."

But, then again, these are people furious they can't risk the lives of every kid in the school because Tucker Carlson's fully-vaccinated ass told them to.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa: unvaccinated, uneducated.

Great tourism slogan.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All part of the conservative plot to eliminate public education.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The response should be "Ok, but the first thing we cut to make up the difference is football, and the rest of the sports will follow. You want your kids to play, you pay for all of it out of your own pocket."

But, then again, these are people furious they can't risk the lives of every kid in the school because Tucker Carlson's fully-vaccinated ass told them to.


That should be the case, the superintendent of schools should be able to stand up and say "okay guys football season is canceled this year". Unfortunately parents will get even more upset about that, because they need their little gladiatorial games every Friday night.

They would likely just cut the Arts, because that's never been proven to be more beneficial to healthy childhood development than sports ever has been.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chewd: All part of the conservative plot to eliminate public education.


You aren't that far off, these types of reactionary measures are one of the final results of Decades of efforts to minimize the importance of Education. A poorly educated populace is more easily swayed by emotion than fact. Continued GOP victories in rural areas is proof enough of that.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chewd: All part of the conservative plot to eliminate public education.


All we have to do is change how schools are funded, I mean, if anyone gave a shat we would
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So to protect other students from the children of plaguerats, instead of using masks which are pretty effective, they want to take the attack vectors out of school all together?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, Iowa! Don't damage your mediocre public school system.

I kid. I know states ranked  below 25thGet orders of magnitude worse.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Panatheist: chewd: All part of the conservative plot to eliminate public education.

All we have to do is change how schools are funded, I mean, if anyone gave a shat we would


Ohio's method for funding schools has been found to be unconstitutional since the mid-1980s, gop-led Governors and legislatures have continually ignored that finding. Unfortunately I know we aren't alone in that boat.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Iowa? Seriously you're going to rail about kids wearing masks??

Fark user imageView Full Size


Were you born and raised there or are you someone who moved in later?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm an Upstate New Yorker in the Trumpiest congressional district (NY 27, the hinterland b/t Buffalo and Rochester). My Iowa side of the family is 90 percent centrist to liberal Democrats. I found going to Iowa politically refreshing.

Iowa was blue in 2008 and 2012. I guess I want to know how Iowa went from centrist Dem to hard right GOP in such a short amount of time.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate that they do not want subsidized child care....
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The ruling class is clever as fark. I'm gonna assume the dumbing down of the working class was intentional. Make them so dumb that when they try to fight back it is ineffective because they don't know how anything works. This is much more prevalent on the right wing who will protest a product by literally farking buying it and shooting or some such nonsense.

Here, they are actually doing the thing we want as a form of protest. It's as if a slave rebellion protested by promising to work for free until dead.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My solution would be to take it out on their kids.
1. Since you are a new student, we need to have your child take a placement test to make sure you're in the right grade.
2. Since you are a new student, you will have to make up all the work from September.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sleze: So to protect other students from the children of plaguerats, instead of using masks which are pretty effective, they want to take the attack vectors out of school all together?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]


Only for a day - they just want to hurt school funding.  I say make them hold the kids out "while the paperwork goes through" for a couple of weeks.  We know they love to miss work to watch their kids.
 
magius [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I'm an Upstate New Yorker in the Trumpiest congressional district (NY 27, the hinterland b/t Buffalo and Rochester). My Iowa side of the family is 90 percent centrist to liberal Democrats. I found going to Iowa politically refreshing.

Iowa was blue in 2008 and 2012. I guess I want to know how Iowa went from centrist Dem to hard right GOP in such a short amount of time.


Iowa has historically been like 48% Dem, 48% Rep with that 4% in the middle deciding things.  Seems like it has shifted a point or two recently which s enough to solidify things.

Despite the fact that the blue urban areas are rapidly growing.  Maybe it'll flip back in a few years?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This feels like the best way to get a lot of people busted for truancy and have DCF called. But hey, who am I, right?
 
animal color
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Iowa is the worst timeline.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Iowa: unvaccinated, uneducated.

Great tourism slogan.


Flew into Des Moines a month ago. The tourism slogan was "Catch Des Moines," which sounds like it's a venereal disease you'd get from a French hooker.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Iowa: unvaccinated, uneducated.

Great tourism slogan.


Is this heaven? Fark if I know, I never learned how to read a map.
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, because an Iowan education is sooo important...

What do they learn at Iowa school?  How to keep their rabies tag from clattering against the water bowl at 2 am..?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Ankeny school district has over 12,000 enrollees from Pre-K to 12th grade. For Iowa this is a big system. 66 kids gone is not going to be a big deal. They should just skip Gov. COVID though and apply for funding through Biden's Sec of Ed.
 
sniderman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Iowa? Seriously you're going to rail about kids wearing masks??

[Fark user image 764x500]

Were you born and raised there or are you someone who moved in later?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
rummokey - They would likely just cut the Arts, because that's never been proven to be more beneficial to healthy childhood development than sports ever has been.

HAHAHAHA! Arts?? What 'arts'? All that shiat got cut out a long time ago. Schools with 15 different sports to choose from... and Forensics. That's it. The greed in this country destroyed the arts a long time ago. Now something has to actually make money before anyone will even call it 'art'. No wonder Iowa and the rest of country is filling with idiots.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I'm an Upstate New Yorker in the Trumpiest congressional district (NY 27, the hinterland b/t Buffalo and Rochester). My Iowa side of the family is 90 percent centrist to liberal Democrats. I found going to Iowa politically refreshing.

Iowa was blue in 2008 and 2012. I guess I want to know how Iowa went from centrist Dem to hard right GOP in such a short amount of time.


It's one of the whitest states in the union. Whites went majority Trump, with white women voting 55% and white men much more.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tell them you just don't have the funds to continue the wrestling program or football this year because of the stunt, and email it to all the parents. The antimaskers wouldn't even make it out of the parking lot before some neckless baked ham did a PIT maneuver on their car and headbutted them to the ground
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: sleze: So to protect other students from the children of plaguerats, instead of using masks which are pretty effective, they want to take the attack vectors out of school all together?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]

Only for a day - they just want to hurt school funding.


Yep. This is just a cheap stunt.

They should absolutely pull their kids out of the public schools (mask requirements being the least of reasons to do so), but do it for real, ffs.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
let them.  sure you loose some money but i guarantee those parents are 95% of your problem parents and their kids are the ones dragging down the school's test score average.

don't think of it as loosing some money.  think of it as spending some money to solve a problem.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL No they won't.

If they cared for their kids enough to home school them they'd have them wear a mask.

Hear me out, homeschoolers even those who are scientifically misguided care enough about their children to keep them home all day and teach them.

People who put masks on their kids care about their kids health and safety.

These biatches just want a K-12 babysitter so they don't have to look at their sprogs all the time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sniderman: inglixthemad: Iowa? Seriously you're going to rail about kids wearing masks??

[Fark user image 764x500]

Were you born and raised there or are you someone who moved in later?

[Fark user image 657x499]


Saw that #letourkidsbreathe bullshiat in Wisconsin. A friend was like: Seriously, how f**king dumb are you? Kids in Wisconsin go outside in a full face mask to run around and might do so to play for hours at a time. However it is meme laugh.

He got a lot of equivocation, trying to sidestep the issue, many were obviously trolls who didn't understand so you've got to wonder if they even spent time in a northern state, but in the end more people were laughing at the #letourkidsbreathe morons.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: ArcadianRefugee: Iowa: unvaccinated, uneducated.

Great tourism slogan.

Flew into Des Moines a month ago. The tourism slogan was "Catch Des Moines," which sounds like it's a venereal disease you'd get from a French hooker.


French hookers are, at least, worth the risk.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Little known fact:  there were no ninjas.  They all died of CO2 poisoning.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RepoManTSM: I'm an Upstate New Yorker in the Trumpiest congressional district (NY 27, the hinterland b/t Buffalo and Rochester). My Iowa side of the family is 90 percent centrist to liberal Democrats. I found going to Iowa politically refreshing.

Iowa was blue in 2008 and 2012. I guess I want to know how Iowa went from centrist Dem to hard right GOP in such a short amount of time.


White grievance politics is a hell of a drug.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Publikwerks: My solution would be to take it out on their kids.
1. Since you are a new student, we need to have your child take a placement test to make sure you're in the right grade.
2. Since you are a new student, you will have to make up all the work from September.


Since you are new student, we need a copy of your vaccination records to verify you have all your required vaccinations.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: RepoManTSM: ArcadianRefugee: Iowa: unvaccinated, uneducated.

Great tourism slogan.

Flew into Des Moines a month ago. The tourism slogan was "Catch Des Moines," which sounds like it's a venereal disease you'd get from a French hooker.

French hookers are, at least, worth the risk.


Sure I could find a condom but when's the next time I'm going to be in Des Moines
 
