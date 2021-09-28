 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The News & Observer (NC))   20-year-old:"I'm too healthy to need a COVID vaccine." SARS-CoV-2:"Challenge accepted"   (newsobserver.com) divider line
44
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Having registered as an organ donor, doctors harvested Gilreath's heart, liver, both kidneys and pancreas on Sept. 27. Hospital staff lined either side of the hallway for a ceremonial "walk of honor," as Demello watched her son be wheeled off.

During the ceremony, Demello remembered her son's "beautiful" and "surprisingly deep voice," his red curly hair and "beautiful blue eyes," and his "ability to talk to anyone about almost anything."

It was absolutely heart wrenching. I was there and made a video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w​9​WgXcQ
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Know a few people in their early 20s who've been stupid about getting vaxxed (mostly believing BS from their idiot families)

Fortunately the ones I care about did get vaxxed, but only after their boss said "look I'm 60 years old, not in the best of health, either you get vaccinated or I can't afford to have hours for you anymore"
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

khitsicker: "Having registered as an organ donor, doctors harvested Gilreath's heart, liver, both kidneys and pancreas on Sept. 27. Hospital staff lined either side of the hallway for a ceremonial "walk of honor," as Demello watched her son be wheeled off.

During the ceremony, Demello remembered her son's "beautiful" and "surprisingly deep voice," his red curly hair and "beautiful blue eyes," and his "ability to talk to anyone about almost anything."

It was absolutely heart wrenching. I was there and made a video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9​WgXcQ


Shakes a tiny fist. I was going to say he was Rick Astley's son!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, he doesn't need the vaccine anymore.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This one is just so sad. Now that poor mother is going to spend so much of her life wondering if there was another tack she could have tried to get him to take the vaccine. Or at least I would.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories. He made a choice, and he lived with his choice. His choice killed him, and he no longer has to worry about anything. Tyler wasn't the first one to FAFO with covid, and he won't be the last.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sad"

Is it though?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19: Deleting people who think they're immortal since 2020.

Brosephus: I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories. He made a choice, and he lived with his choice. His choice killed him, and he no longer has to worry about anything. Tyler wasn't the first one to FAFO with covid, and he won't be the last.


I, for one, wish FARK wasn't being flooded with these "Get a load of this idiot who died of Covid!" stories day after day after day. But it didn't have to be this way either. You know it, I know it, that guy or lady reading this over there knows it too. The shame of the thing is there should be enough stories out there by now, an abundance really, to make people get their heads out of their asses and get with the program. But it just shows what human nature really is. If it's not in people's lives, right in front of them, up close and personal, and they can see it, and react to it live...they don't give a shiat.

But the flip side of that is we don't have to give a shiat about them either, and I don't. So I guess what I'm saying is I'm right there with you.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid was required to get get eight other vaccines in order to attend that school
 
skubwa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of the family who has a construction company and has volunteered to help us with some stuff at home had covid before vaccines became available here. He's fine now, doesn't appear to have had any visible aftereffects. We were trying to get a hold of him for a few days without much success till we got a voicemail message from him, and he sounded farking tired, to say the least. Apparently, along with work being somewhat chaotic for some reason he's been having to deal with his family, parents and siblings, who are all ardent anti-vaxxers, and i think that's the most worrying for him at this point.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: The kid was required to get get eight other vaccines in order to attend that school


I think the most important thing to remember is that he was infected with liberty.

And the coronavirus.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's providing a valuable service: an example for people to use when trying to convince young people to get vaccinated. Bonus: he wasn't overweight. Be sure to honor his legacy by bookmarking this article and using it.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughters were 15 and 16 (now 15 and 17) and asked for the shots and wanted to know when they got approved for their age. Their mom is an idiot and thought they may not have children after the shots.  I took them down and let them get their shots.
He was brainwashed by someone. Don't blame anyone else but yourself Mom, you should have protected your child while seeing millions of people dead around the world.  Just like drugs it is called intervention, protect your child!
Guess what, I got to see both of them go to their first Highschool Formal dance last week, first time since COVID lockdown.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories. He made a choice, and he lived with his choice. His choice killed him, and he no longer has to worry about anything. Tyler wasn't the first one to FAFO with covid, and he won't be the last.


I think I've downgraded to only feeling sorry for people who couldn't get vaccinated for whatever reason and breakthrough deaths.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: My daughters were 15 and 16 (now 15 and 17) and asked for the shots and wanted to know when they got approved for their age. Their mom is an idiot and thought they may not have children after the shots.  I took them down and let them get their shots.
He was brainwashed by someone. Don't blame anyone else but yourself Mom, you should have protected your child while seeing millions of people dead around the world.  Just like drugs it is called intervention, protect your child!
Guess what, I got to see both of them go to their first Highschool Formal dance last week, first time since COVID lockdown.


Is that "it causes infertility" BS still going around?
 
indylaw
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bowen: Brosephus: I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories. He made a choice, and he lived with his choice. His choice killed him, and he no longer has to worry about anything. Tyler wasn't the first one to FAFO with covid, and he won't be the last.

I think I've downgraded to only feeling sorry for people who couldn't get vaccinated for whatever reason and breakthrough deaths.


I've heard one or two stories about pregnant women who got shiatty advice from a doctor about the vaccine and potential effects on the fetus or the possibility of miscarriage. I feel sympathy for them too.

No sympathy for the vast majority who avoid the vax because "I'm young," "I'm healthy," "COVID is fake," "I don't trust the FDA," or "I don't want to give Joe Biden the satifaction."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's true deaths at this age are exceedingly rare, but you can't win the lottery if you don't play.  And someone will win the jackpot.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL. "MUH HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEM" strikes again.

I too have a healthy immune system. It accepted a vaccine just fine and is now primed to protect me against COVID-19.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Covid-19: Deleting people who think they're immortal since 2020.

Brosephus: I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories.


Maybe we can go full macabre and have a Covid tab temporarily. Updates, news, with the occasional uplifting story about some anti-vax idiot who is now dead.
 
drxym
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many people are scared of needles and will come up with every other excuse in the book why they can't have a vaccine. I wouldn't be surprised if most of the "hesitant" are exactly that.

Of course when they do get COVID they can enjoy all kinds of invasive procedures that will make a tiny jab look like a cakewalk.
 
mudesi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What, is the DUMBASS tag on vacation or something?
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drxym: It's amazing how many people are scared of needles and will come up with every other excuse in the book why they can't have a vaccine. I wouldn't be surprised if most of the "hesitant" are exactly that.

Of course when they do get COVID they can enjoy all kinds of invasive procedures that will make a tiny jab look like a cakewalk.


I sorta get it. When I was 19 I couldn't stand the thought of getting a flu shot. Then I got the flu and was laid out for like 2 weeks with high fever, pain and chills.

And that was a disease where the odds really were in my favor, where people regularly expect to survive and where permanent brain damage isn't a risk. We didn't lock down society for flu in the 90s.

Needless to say I got my flu shot every year since, and I got my rona vaccines as soon as possible.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The way we're rationing healthcare in this situation is ass backwards.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Got his Herman Caine Award though, so he's got that going foooooor.... well, I guess he doesn't have anything going for him anymore.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: DigitalDirt: My daughters were 15 and 16 (now 15 and 17) and asked for the shots and wanted to know when they got approved for their age. Their mom is an idiot and thought they may not have children after the shots.  I took them down and let them get their shots.
He was brainwashed by someone. Don't blame anyone else but yourself Mom, you should have protected your child while seeing millions of people dead around the world.  Just like drugs it is called intervention, protect your child!
Guess what, I got to see both of them go to their first Highschool Formal dance last week, first time since COVID lockdown.

Is that "it causes infertility" BS still going around?


Yup
 
Animatronik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From TFA, technically, he did not die from Covid but rather a bacterial sinus infection that occurred after he had apparently recovered but was weak and more susceptible to a secondary infection.

Severe sinus infections as a complication can be extremely dangerous, because there is only a small barrier at one point separating your sinuses from your brain. If the infection crosses that barrier, you could end up dead or with brain damage.
He delayed starting a course of antibiotics, which may have allowed the infection to reach his brain.

So the lesson is not just about vaccines it's about not ignoring medical advice and what your body is telling you.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mofa: He's providing a valuable service: an example for people to use when trying to convince young people to get vaccinated. Bonus: he wasn't overweight. Be sure to honor his legacy by bookmarking this article and using it.


What I took away from the article was that he did beat COVID-19, but it had caused/contributed to a sinus infection that turned into a staph infection because he couldn't get the antibiotics to treat it.

TL;DR: get vaccinated. COVID-19 may not kill you, but it may lead to something that does kill you.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the guy didn't even die from COVID I am disappoint
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: A friend of the family who has a construction company and has volunteered to help us with some stuff at home had covid before vaccines became available here. He's fine now, doesn't appear to have had any visible aftereffects. We were trying to get a hold of him for a few days without much success till we got a voicemail message from him, and he sounded farking tired, to say the least. Apparently, along with work being somewhat chaotic for some reason he's been having to deal with his family, parents and siblings, who are all ardent anti-vaxxers, and i think that's the most worrying for him at this point.


And therein lies the problem. They don't see a need for it. "Pa had it an' he's fine now."
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My friend's oldest daughter (early 20s, county cop) informed him that she decided she wasn't going to get the COVID vaccine for personal reasons.  It's a good thing she doesn't have a job that brings her into regular contact with the general public.

I'm not going to be surprised if I hear from him in the near future that she's dead or seriously ill.
 
TWS1986 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sad, but like others have said my compassion bucket is running empty for these people.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: My daughters were 15 and 16 (now 15 and 17) and asked for the shots and wanted to know when they got approved for their age. Their mom is an idiot and thought they may not have children after the shots.  I took them down and let them get their shots.
He was brainwashed by someone. Don't blame anyone else but yourself Mom, you should have protected your child while seeing millions of people dead around the world.  Just like drugs it is called intervention, protect your child!
Guess what, I got to see both of them go to their first Highschool Formal dance last week, first time since COVID lockdown.


So your wife is more concerned with her kids being able to produce grandkiddies than she is with keeping her own kids alive. Nice.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: So the guy didn't even die from COVID I am disappoint


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Covid-19: Deleting people who think they're immortal since 2020.

Brosephus: I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories.

Maybe we can go full macabre and have a Covid tab temporarily. Updates, news, with the occasional uplifting story about some anti-vax idiot who is now dead.


https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/
 
houstondragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWS1986: Sad, but like others have said my compassion bucket is running empty for these people.


The most f*cked up thing that Christianity ever did, aside from the rapes and murders, was convincing people that we are obligated to feel compassion for everyone, including the truly awful.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Smoking GNU: A friend of the family who has a construction company and has volunteered to help us with some stuff at home had covid before vaccines became available here. He's fine now, doesn't appear to have had any visible aftereffects. We were trying to get a hold of him for a few days without much success till we got a voicemail message from him, and he sounded farking tired, to say the least. Apparently, along with work being somewhat chaotic for some reason he's been having to deal with his family, parents and siblings, who are all ardent anti-vaxxers, and i think that's the most worrying for him at this point.

And therein lies the problem. They don't see a need for it. "Pa had it an' he's fine now."


To his own consternation, to be fair.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One less Darwin Award candidate taking up space
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Brosephus: I've gotten sob story burnout to the point where I no longer have any emotional reaction to these stories. He made a choice, and he lived with his choice. His choice killed him, and he no longer has to worry about anything. Tyler wasn't the first one to FAFO with covid, and he won't be the last.


Yeah, I'm looking forward to the day the pandemic ends and we can quit spending so much energy mocking idiots and Fark can go back to being snarky to people who don't deserve it at all.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sad tag. OK. The sad part is that there was a 20 year old that was raised to be a selfish prick and not care about anyone but himself. Didn't remotely care that he may carry a disease that would kill others because he was young and strong and didn't think it could hurt him. Did he have kids? No? Then Darwin scored.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.