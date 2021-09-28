 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "We are tapped out and because of that your father is going to die." Thread on one fully vaxxed family's nightmare with rationed health care because of a minor accident in the time of covidiocracy   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
omg bbq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nobody could have predicted this!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Idea:  If you have refused the COVID vaccine over "moral" or "religious" concerns - you don't get a hospital bed for anything COVID related.  Go home, pray for healing.  Save the medical technology/doctors/nurses for people that actually believe in their abilities.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those Anti-Vax people that want to play Christian Scientist (The religious group), should be
relegated to their prayer rooms to treat themselves with what they truly believe in..

You can't have it both ways..Either you believe in the science and technology of medicine, or
you don't and you don't use it...NOT BOTH... When Medicine tells you to get a farking vaccine
to stop a plague, you get it...If you want to rely on Jeebus and grifters for your medical advice,
then you better go to them for your cure too..Because you told medicine to fark off...
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Idea:  If you have refused the COVID vaccine over "moral" or "religious" concerns - you don't get a hospital bed for anything COVID related.  Go home, pray for healing.  Save the medical technology/doctors/nurses for people that actually believe in their abilities.


Username doesn't check out. We demand deadseriousideaman.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.


It can be repaired, there's just no will to do what's necessary in order to repair it, because it might upset the people who are fine with America being broken.
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.


The Republicans want a fascist theocracy. The centrist Democrats aren't sure they should oppose that
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Idea:  If you have refused the COVID vaccine over "moral" or "religious" concerns - you don't get a hospital bed for anything COVID related.  Go home, pray for healing.  Save the medical technology/doctors/nurses for people that actually believe in their abilities.


It's pretty simple:

"I don't want the COVID vaccine because of my religious beliefs!"
"Did you ever get any other vaccine or have any other medical treatment?"
"Yes..."
"Then get the vaccine or get out of this hospital."

If a person has ever had any other vaccine, then by definition they cannot have any religious objections to the COVID vaccine. (If they have not, then they're likely Christian Scientists, and this argument does not apply to them)

If they're just refusing because they're contrary and being assholes, then they either get the shot and get treatment, or they don't, and they can go to the end of the line for medical care. It shouldn't be that hard. I know doctors want to save lives and be honorable about it, but these people are just being dicks for the sake of being dicks.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Brosephus: Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.

It can be repaired, there's just no will to do what's necessary in order to repair it, because it might upset the people who are fine with America being broken.


That's why I don't think it will be repaired. IMHO, America has always been broken, but there was the potential for things to improve and become a good symbol of democracy. Between the wannabe aristocrats, autocrats, and white supremacists, this country is farked beyond repair. The promise of better has been destroyed.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Brosephus: Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.

It can be repaired, there's just no will to do what's necessary in order to repair it, because it might upset the people who are fine with America being broken.


Now you are on the fence on if America can be repaired? When you get hungry and come down make sure to come down on the NOT side. Sometimes appliances, computers, toys, America, etc are so broken the answer is to send the item to the landfill.
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think we could or should ask medical professionals to deny care. I think once limits are reached we could prioritize care. For instance someone who is immunized and needs care gets it before an unimmunized person does. If this means bumping a patient out of the hospital, then that's what should get done.

Under this system no one is refused care. All that's happening is the care that is available is assigned to the patients who should get it first. There is no way in hell I think telling people who have done their part to protect themselves and others "Sorry but there are no resources" makes sense when those resources are being taken up by people who have refused free vaccinations. As long as we keep coddling anti-vaxxers and treating  them like they are just people with a different opinion then they will keep farking up the program.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I read this expecting to feel sad.

Instead I feel... angry.

I hate these god damn plague rats. I farking hate them for it.

And I hate them for having made me feel this way about other people.

:(
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated and have taken as many precautions as I can, but in the past couple weeks, I've had to go into the office to help close up shop (the company is downsizing from 400 to 15 by December). We are all supposed to have submitted our vaccination records to HR before being admitted into the office, but this morning I've begun getting some minor symptoms. Now, it might just be a cold, and that would be a relief, but these days a sore throat and tightness in the chest can mean something else.

I will go get tested tomorrow morning at the local drive-thru testing site, and I'll find out in 24 hours that I'm just sick with a cold or maybe the flu, I'm sure of it.

At any rate, it's frustrating to see so many unvaccinated people out there taking up hospital beds despite having the means to avoid the virus. If I end up an unlucky one with a breakthrough case, at the very least I can console myself with the fact that I did what I could to protect myself.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He collapsed on the floor in his room and was left there, unnoticed, for six hours.

I'd like to know he managed that. Last time I was in hospital, I couldn't get more than 2 hours sleep before some asshole came in to draw blood, take my vitals, bring food, use me as today's lesson for the interns....

I would have paid to be ignored for 6 hours.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Weatherkiss: Brosephus: Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.

It can be repaired, there's just no will to do what's necessary in order to repair it, because it might upset the people who are fine with America being broken.

That's why I don't think it will be repaired. IMHO, America has always been broken, but there was the potential for things to improve and become a good symbol of democracy. Between the wannabe aristocrats, autocrats, and white supremacists, this country is farked beyond repair. The promise of better has been destroyed.


You're right. It won't be repaired. There's too many people who have not only been indoctrinated by Fox News, but indoctrinated by the American idea that we all need to find consensus in order to go anywhere. More importantly, that if we can not find consensus, then the best course of action is to do nothing at all, even if the consequences of inaction do more damage to the country than unilaterally making a decision without the input of people who actively want to damage the country. We are at a stage in democracy where too many people are loyal to the idea that we have to get along with one another, rather than loyal to the idea that as a country we have to solve the problems we face. We can not surgically remove the cancer from the patient, because we need the cancer's opinion on what we should do.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Brosephus: Weatherkiss: Brosephus: Damn. America is broken, and I don't know if it can be repaired.

It can be repaired, there's just no will to do what's necessary in order to repair it, because it might upset the people who are fine with America being broken.

That's why I don't think it will be repaired. IMHO, America has always been broken, but there was the potential for things to improve and become a good symbol of democracy. Between the wannabe aristocrats, autocrats, and white supremacists, this country is farked beyond repair. The promise of better has been destroyed.

You're right. It won't be repaired. There's too many people who have not only been indoctrinated by Fox News, but indoctrinated by the American idea that we all need to find consensus in order to go anywhere. More importantly, that if we can not find consensus, then the best course of action is to do nothing at all, even if the consequences of inaction do more damage to the country than unilaterally making a decision without the input of people who actively want to damage the country. We are at a stage in democracy where too many people are loyal to the idea that we have to get along with one another, rather than loyal to the idea that as a country we have to solve the problems we face. We can not surgically remove the cancer from the patient, because we need the cancer's opinion on what we should do.


That cannot be stated enough. That's exactly what I see.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: He collapsed on the floor in his room and was left there, unnoticed, for six hours.

I'd like to know he managed that. Last time I was in hospital, I couldn't get more than 2 hours sleep before some asshole came in to draw blood, take my vitals, bring food, use me as today's lesson for the interns....

I would have paid to be ignored for 6 hours.


if he was only inpatient for rehab for a leg fracture (this wasn't a regular hospital floor, this was a PT/rehab floor), they might only check on that person once every 8 hours, especially if they're not incontinent. He'd get meals and med passes of course, but if he was unconscious after a fall they might have not found him until the rounds.

That said, this isn't an uncommon thing.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just wait until Pfizer is approved for 5-11 year olds.  There's going to be a whole new level of wharrgarble from the antivaxers.  You think everyone's going to run out and get their kids vaccinated?  Fark, no!  Nevermind the fact that vaccinations are mandated in all 50 states before kids can enroll in school.  Some states require more than others but all 50 states have 5 required vaccines.  49 have 8.  (Some of them are combos given in a single shot like DTaP and MMRV.)  Some states don't even allow religious or moral exemptions.  Only medical.  It's going to get nasty.

That's going to be our October Surprise this year.  Well, not really a surprise, I guess.
 
