(State of Illinois)   Man is exposed to virus, refuses treatment, dies   (dph.illinois.gov) divider line
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So is this a repeat from all of 2020?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe he gave it some thought, considered whether he wanted his legacy to be a guy who died in a hospital of liver cancer, or a guy who died of rabies after getting bitten by a bat.

I know which story I'd like my family to be able to tell.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From what I've heard, the rabies treatment sucks. But it's better than dying from rabies, so it has that going for it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My Baby's Got Rabies (The Piggies)
Youtube HjlE5dHiooE
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a Lake County resident in his 80s began experiencing symptoms, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking.

He was in his 80s, after all ...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: From what I've heard, the rabies treatment sucks. But it's better than dying from rabies, so it has that going for it.


It used to suck, but I don't think the modern treatment is too bad. It's certainly better than the alternative.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rabies is farking serious shiat.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bootleg: From what I've heard, the rabies treatment sucks. But it's better than dying from rabies, so it has that going for it.

It used to suck, but I don't think the modern treatment is too bad. It's certainly better than the alternative.


Yeah, it's no fun but only the first globulin shots really hurt. At least the nurse was good about it. She said, This isn't a poke or a sting. This is going to hurt, so get ready. They put them right in the bite. The rest are about like any other vaccine. farkin raccoon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?


I would have to check the locality, but it should be covered by public health
You know, where they have it
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: Ivo Shandor: Bootleg: From what I've heard, the rabies treatment sucks. But it's better than dying from rabies, so it has that going for it.

It used to suck, but I don't think the modern treatment is too bad. It's certainly better than the alternative.

Yeah, it's no fun but only the first globulin shots really hurt. At least the nurse was good about it. She said, This isn't a poke or a sting. This is going to hurt, so get ready. They put them right in the bite. The rest are about like any other vaccine. farkin raccoon.


I had the same experience.  Not too bad after the first two shot
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, it won't turn you into Batman.
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WOW. I, for one, am shocked.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: No, it won't turn you into Batman.


What if he's hoping for that
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you have been bitten by a bat or any other wild animal, get the rabies shot to be safe.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ishmel: riffraff: Ivo Shandor: Bootleg: From what I've heard, the rabies treatment sucks. But it's better than dying from rabies, so it has that going for it.

It used to suck, but I don't think the modern treatment is too bad. It's certainly better than the alternative.

Yeah, it's no fun but only the first globulin shots really hurt. At least the nurse was good about it. She said, This isn't a poke or a sting. This is going to hurt, so get ready. They put them right in the bite. The rest are about like any other vaccine. farkin raccoon.

I had the same experience.  Not too bad after the first two shot


Nevertheless, you ended up on Fark.
 
fat boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Generation Gap | Game Show | Jonathan Frid (Barnabas Collins) from Dark Shadows
Youtube B0KYYMaAPRo

Unavailable for comment
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Wildlife experts did find a bat colony in the home of the individual who died."

I've known people who gave up on life after being pushed just past their limits.  You fall in the shower and are found 3 days later, your perspective might change.  I'm fairly certain this guy just didn't want to deal with the bats, and didn't want to deal with being bit by one.  80 years can wear you down.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, this takes me back to all the rabies shots I had in Wisconsin.

There was the time I got bit by a dog after I tried to take his food.

Then there was that time I got bit by an otter after I tried to take his food.

And later that time I got bit by a raccoon after I tried to take his food.

Good times.  Also, now I'm hungry.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FWIW, the sucky thing of rabies is that it has a near 100% mortality rate if you don't get treatment BEFORE the first onset of symptoms.

There's only about two dozen known Rabies survivors in the world, after following the very elaborate Milwaukee protocol
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?


No. And especially not if they're poor.

/ things aren't a tenth as bad as you've been told they are
 
meanmutton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?


He is in his 80s so he is covered by Medicare. If he was not elderly, well, hope he has insurance.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Barfmaker: The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?

No. And especially not if they're poor.

/ things aren't a tenth as bad as you've been told they are


I mean, without insurance they will still give it to you because it is life threatening but you'd have to pay for it out of pocket. After a little Googling, looks like it is something like $6,500 without insurance.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: a Lake County resident in his 80s began experiencing symptoms, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you want to die, fine, have at it. But if you are going to choose to die then dying by rabies is not a pleasant way to go. But hey, you got your wish. Good for you!
 
abiigdog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rabies is actually pretty terrifying, its 100% fatal without treatment.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
3 Disturbing Posts from Reddit's Dark Side
Youtube SAMm7T35raE
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: If you want to die, fine, have at it. But if you are going to choose to die then dying by rabies is not a pleasant way to go. But hey, you got your wish. Good for you!


Also applies to the anti vaxxers about covid.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abiigdog: Rabies is actually pretty terrifying, its 100% fatal without treatment.


Nope: https://www.scientificamerican.​com/art​icle/jeanna-giese-rabies-survivor/
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: abiigdog: Rabies is actually pretty terrifying, its 100% fatal without treatment.

Nope: https://www.scientificamerican.c​om/article/jeanna-giese-rabies-survivo​r/


She received treatment.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So Rabies is also fake then?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: CFitzsimmons: abiigdog: Rabies is actually pretty terrifying, its 100% fatal without treatment.

Nope: https://www.scientificamerican.c​om/article/jeanna-giese-rabies-survivo​r/

She received treatment.


Sorry, you are correct. I thought you meant the shots one usually receives after exposure.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "Wildlife experts did find a bat colony in the home of the individual who died."

I've known people who gave up on life after being pushed just past their limits.  You fall in the shower and are found 3 days later, your perspective might change.  I'm fairly certain this guy just didn't want to deal with the bats, and didn't want to deal with being bit by one.  80 years can wear you down.


I had a pigion colony in my former house. But like, under the roof.

The flies, the noise, the smell. I'd rather have bats.

Though, the pigeons did not attack me and give me rabies in my sleep. Bats better.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I commend the guy for not dying immediately when he woke up with a bat biting his neck. I would have screamed, fouled the bed, and died from fright.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had to turn down rabies treatment for myself once. The cost was 20k for the fist regimen, and I would have needed two.

Scariest dice roll of my life, but I would have had to raid my kids' college funds for it.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Barfmaker: The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?

No. And especially not if they're poor.

/ things aren't a tenth as bad as you've been told they are

I mean, without insurance they will still give it to you because it is life threatening but you'd have to pay for it out of pocket. After a little Googling, looks like it is something like $6,500 without insurance.


Way, way more. $6,500 doesn't include immunoglobulin.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: BafflerMeal: CFitzsimmons: abiigdog: Rabies is actually pretty terrifying, its 100% fatal without treatment.

Nope: https://www.scientificamerican.c​om/article/jeanna-giese-rabies-survivo​r/

She received treatment.

Sorry, you are correct. I thought you meant the shots one usually receives after exposure.


Yeah, AFAIK, no one has ever survived after becoming symptomatic without shots and having to just tough it out.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meanmutton: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Barfmaker: The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Would a person need health insurance for that in the US?

No. And especially not if they're poor.

/ things aren't a tenth as bad as you've been told they are

I mean, without insurance they will still give it to you because it is life threatening but you'd have to pay for it out of pocket.


If you can afford to pay it back, yes.

But if that's the case, you should have been insuring yourself in the first place, so boo-friggen'-hoo.
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moresugar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck.  The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies.  The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined.

Where are you in your life that you are bitten by a bat that is proven to be rabid and decline to get treated for rabies?  Did this guy just decide "hell, I'm in my 80s, I've had a good life, I reckon I should just go out like my pappy did."  Kudos to you, Lake County resident.  You died doing what you loved: being pig-headedly obstinate and rabidly foaming at the mouth.
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The 80's were pretty brutal:
Duran Duran - Hungry like the Wolf (Official Music Video)
Youtube oJL-lCzEXgI
 
omg bbq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Rabies is farking serious shiat.


How dare you he knew his immune system.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BafflerMeal: CFitzsimmons: BafflerMeal: CFitzsimmons: abiigdog: Rabies is actually pretty terrifying, its 100% fatal without treatment.

Nope: https://www.scientificamerican.c​om/article/jeanna-giese-rabies-survivo​r/

She received treatment.

Sorry, you are correct. I thought you meant the shots one usually receives after exposure.

Yeah, AFAIK, no one has ever survived after becoming symptomatic without shots and having to just tough it out.


Actually the girl mentioned in the article they linked did survive, the first time it's ever happened.  She started showing symptoms so it was too late for the vaccine, which historically has always meant you're boned.  She didn't just tough it out, though.  Her doctors decided to try putting her in a medically induced coma to help protect her brain from the virus while giving her immune system time to develop antibodies and fight it.  Apparently it worked for her, but there's no guarantee it would work for everyone, and medically induced comas are no trivial matter.  They may not be able to bring you back out of it.
 
