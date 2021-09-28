 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Elon Musk shows how classy he is by sending Jeff Bezos a statue of number 2   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid rich people games.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an old saying that money can't buy class
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should shoot it into orbit, and challenge Bezos to go up there and knock it down.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It better look like this, but maybe in bronze. Or platinum.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two hands, two feet, two tits, and two turds...

/relax mods; it's not a dick or clitoris, just a pre-pinched turd.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All I know is Talulah Riley said no thanks to his lunacy... freeing her up for my advances.
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Redh8t: It better look like this, but maybe in bronze. Or platinum.
[Fark user image image 425x652]
Two hands, two feet, two tits, and two turds...

/relax mods; it's not a dick or clitoris, just a pre-pinched turd.


Man, if I was Rick I'd have pre-pinched turds.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why not a flaming bag of Number Two on the doorstop?
 
