(CNN)   Australian wildlife is so f*cked up that eagles were hunting koala bears 25 million years ago   (cnn.com) divider line
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Koalas aren't bears. Stop it.

/Taste nice tho
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nothing has changed in Australia.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't large eagles today hunt food in the 10-25lb range? a koala doesn't seem much bigger than that.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: don't large eagles today hunt food in the 10-25lb range? a koala doesn't seem much bigger than that.


Golden Eagles hunt goats that are bigger than a koala.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute animals are just as valuable sources of protein as ugly ones.

News at 11.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: don't large eagles today hunt food in the 10-25lb range? a koala doesn't seem much bigger than that.


newswise.comView Full Size

Haast's Eagle was no joke and used to prey on Maori
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm interested in the article below it that states humans were domesticating cassowaries 18k years ago
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: baorao: don't large eagles today hunt food in the 10-25lb range? a koala doesn't seem much bigger than that.

[newswise.com image 600x403]
Haast's Eagle was no joke and used to prey on Maori


But only in New Zealand, the cool version of Australia.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And that's how the drop bear evolved.
 
