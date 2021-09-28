 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   After 1000 days in Chinese prison, guess what Canadian Michael Kovrig did first. Go ahead. Guess   (twitter.com) divider line
42
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Poutine? Molson? Hockey game? Ooooooh, got vaxxed... good job.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would have guessed that he went to a Tim Hortons.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ordered Chinese takeout?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pissed on a Winnie the Pooh doll?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was gonna guess like go to McDonald's or jerk off to porn that isn't described to you in broken English but that works too.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two chicks at once?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he was my buddy I'd invite him over for dinner and order Chinese food.

/I have no friends
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went through his 1001st day? Headline is vague.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a wank, smoked a bowl then fell asleep in a comfortable chair?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got some sleep, according to other news. This came next.
 
nogames2k4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to Disneyland?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack_Flash81
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: He fixed the cable?


Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apologized?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read the words and they make sense, but they form no sort of informational venue.  Who and why and when and where and why should I give a crap?
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He went to Timmy's, eh?
 
red5ish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fly to Cancun then blame his daughters?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Put pee pee in their coke
 
woodjf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fancy Kraft dinner and a big ol joint?
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They finally broke his spirit and got him on board with the party vaccine
 
SirMadness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: informational venue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Idk wtf is going on here but my weed radar is pinging
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: I read the words and they make sense, but they form no sort of informational venue.  Who and why and when and where and why should I give a crap?


Well being a political prisoner in China isn't particularly pleasant for about 3 years but I would have thought a good night sleep, a decent meal, hell even a good shower would have been the first order of business but what do I know?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Poutine? Molson? Hockey game? Ooooooh, got vaxxed... good job.


Add "Strip club in Montreal" and I chose the same.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Idk wtf is going on here but my weed radar is pinging


That's what i thought too. Especially when I saw the clinic in the picture.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And of course, in the comments, complaints about how he was brought in without going through 2 weeks of quarantine and "how do we know the Chinese aren't sending a new bioweapon strain with him?"
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: recondite cetacean: I read the words and they make sense, but they form no sort of informational venue.  Who and why and when and where and why should I give a crap?

Well being a political prisoner in China isn't particularly pleasant for about 3 years but I would have thought a good night sleep, a decent meal, hell even a good shower would have been the first order of business but what do I know?


Not how to live up to your username apparently.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: If he was my buddy I'd invite him over for dinner and order Chinese food.

/I have no friends


Damn, you sound like me.

/I too, am inappropriate and have no friends.
//But the Chinese food would totally be worth it.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: recondite cetacean: I read the words and they make sense, but they form no sort of informational venue.  Who and why and when and where and why should I give a crap?

Well being a political prisoner in China isn't particularly pleasant for about 3 years but I would have thought a good night sleep, a decent meal, hell even a good shower would have been the first order of business but what do I know?


Hookers?  I don't know what's happening.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was going to guess sexual things with poutine, but that's just as good.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Either there's a hive mind expected, or there's context. Choose one.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: "how do we know the Chinese aren't sending a new bioweapon strain with him?"


Because he's not coming from Siberia where there IS a bioweapons lab?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He stayed at a holiday inn?
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The giving end of butt secks?
 
Bungles
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have a nice, private shiat in his hotel room.

When you've been using a mass open toilet for 3 years, you learn to appreciate the quite solitude of a toilet.

/it probably technically is also true.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did it involve a jar of coconut oil, three large Hawaiian pizzas and a goat?
 
woodjf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Desert. More weed and Nanaimo bars.
 
