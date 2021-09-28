 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Good news, everybody. Lots and lots of great, well-paying jobs are being freed up for the unemployed and poorly paid. Narrator: They're in Alberta   (cbc.ca) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard pass.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard hard pass.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alberta, the Florida of Canada's Texas.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I work remotely?
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STAY AWAY!!!  IT'S NOT SAFE HERE!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, here comes my chance to work in the tar sands!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh damn subby, that's cold
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Not going.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're hiring a sysadmin right now.

If anyone wants to work for a heli-ski company in the non-stupid part of Alberta (90+% vax rate in Banff) look up CMH Heli-skiing....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many anti-vaxxers here. They'll chain smoke, drink, eat nothing but KFC and McDonalds, ride dirt bikes on the highway, but nobody gon' make them injectify some scientician bullshiat. It just ain' safe!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing about living in Socredistan appealed to me, even before COVID.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I already did my time in Alberta. It's someone else's turn.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: We're hiring a sysadmin right now.

If anyone wants to work for a heli-ski company in the non-stupid part of Alberta (90+% vax rate in Banff) look up CMH Heli-skiing....


A few of my buddies have worked for CMH. It is a great company to work for.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
:( One of my most important friends is in Alberta. I stopped talking to her when she said she refused to obey quaratines or social distancing because "You can't live in fear" and "You can't live in bubblewrap" and she would "Never live [her] life in fear. Never be mind controled." My plan was to try to talk to her when Alberta gets vaccainted and out of the pandemic. ...I don't see myself doing that anymore. :(
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: :( One of my most important friends is in Alberta. I stopped talking to her when she said she refused to obey quaratines or social distancing because "You can't live in fear" and "You can't live in bubblewrap" and she would "Never live [her] life in fear. Never be mind controled." My plan was to try to talk to her when Alberta gets vaccainted and out of the pandemic. ...I don't see myself doing that anymore. :(


That's not a cool story, bro.  I'm sorry to hear it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do I get paid in Canadian Tire money or Timmies gift cards?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: We're hiring a sysadmin right now.

If anyone wants to work for a heli-ski company in the non-stupid part of Alberta (90+% vax rate in Banff) look up CMH Heli-skiing....


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Lord Bear: We're hiring a sysadmin right now.

If anyone wants to work for a heli-ski company in the non-stupid part of Alberta (90+% vax rate in Banff) look up CMH Heli-skiing....

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


90% vax rate but is it still the STD capitol of Canada?
/Albertan
// love Banff love Jasper more
 
vegaswench
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've wanted to move to Alberta since the mid 1980s. Now's my chance!!

/Go Oilers!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
theToadMan:

90% vax rate but is it still the STD capitol of Canada?

Yeah, sorry, my bad....
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I say we relocate "Ford Nation" there.

Wynne wynne.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Jingle mail. Jingle mail. Jingle all the waaay!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good for Canada.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: Hard pass.


Done in one
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Leave it to Alberta to make Quebec look like one of the sane parts of Canada...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Lord Bear: We're hiring a sysadmin right now.

If anyone wants to work for a heli-ski company in the non-stupid part of Alberta (90+% vax rate in Banff) look up CMH Heli-skiing....

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


I wonder if it's better or worse than Banff in Scotland.  Been there many times (ex bf's family).

there is (or was) some statistic like, per unit area Banff has the most millionaires in the uk (fishing and oil). So you'd think it would be nicer than it is.

goddam the fish and seafood is good though. my ex's dad used to have crab and lobster in keep creels off his boat in the harbour. [homer drool] I made crab cakes and there was quite a scuffle over the last one.
 
