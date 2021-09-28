 Skip to content
 
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Now as we all know, a squirrel likes to hide his nuts in many odd places where the sun doesn't shine on 'em. Like this guy's car. And 42 gallons of walnuts   (local12.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is pretty incredible. I've seen cars which have sat and become critter storage via but not to that magnitude.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy? 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the chipmunks vs Donald Duck cartoons I used to watch as a child before they all vanished.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apple core.


Apple core.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, apparently some countries can see this Chip-n-Dale/Donald fun.

Bot the USA, because Big Mouse gets to live forever.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Baltimore!

Apple core.


Baltimore!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the dude who bedazzled his genitalia with rhinestones.
Pretty nuts.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Who's your friend?

Apple core.

Baltimore!


Who's your friend?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Drew.

Apple core.

Baltimore!

Who's your friend?


Drew.
 
