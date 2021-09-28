 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Somebody stole $11,830 worth of chain saws out of four vehicles. Now do the math in your head and guess how many saws that is before you click   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, New Jersey, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, Jenner Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, State police, SOMERSET COUNTY, 1, Following, English-language films  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2021 at 12:41 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only the best for our Leatherface.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like it was commercial operation. These aren't you black and decker or Harbor Freight chain saws walmart saws...they're expensive things. I go the SO a higher end Husqvarna that pushed up to about 500.

Commercial operations would probably have even higher priced, longer, harder tools.

I mean the tool I got for the SO isn't going to be used EVERY DAY like I'd pay for a gaggle of Mexican workers ready to do some yard work.
But it's just used to knock down some hard wood and trim bushes.
Yes, good tools are expensive. You should not cheep out on your tool.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: longer, harder tools


lol
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One really big saw that had to be divided up between 4 cars for transport?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HALLOWEEN IS COMING
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Only the best for our Leatherface.


Oh my god, look at him, he's like a kid in a candy store.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Adorbs! Let's get him a six-pack of teenagers for the weekend.
 
mentula
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
got it exactly right [/smug]
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$11k worth of saws between the lot of them and probably not a single pair of "corks".

/you know you are in the backcountry when every store
//has a "no corks allowed" sign
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mentula: got it exactly right [/smug]


Same here.
/high five.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Sounds like it was commercial operation. These aren't you black and decker or Harbor Freight chain saws walmart saws...they're expensive things. I go the SO a higher end Husqvarna that pushed up to about 500.

Commercial operations would probably have even higher priced, longer, harder tools.

I mean the tool I got for the SO isn't going to be used EVERY DAY like I'd pay for a gaggle of Mexican workers ready to do some yard work.
But it's just used to knock down some hard wood and trim bushes.
Yes, good tools are expensive. You should not cheep out on your tool.


I paid about $800 for mine. They had an $1, 300 fuel injected one from Stihl, but I went for the cheaper one.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mm, seems legit. For replacement cost, with new equipment. Insurance guys are gonna investigate.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My guess was WAAAAY under.

/Computer nerd
//No idea what tools cost
///I mean, it's one banana, Michael. What could it cost? Ten dollars?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Mm, seems legit. For replacement cost, with new equipment. Insurance guys are gonna investigate.


For a commercial, it really does seem legit.
From the Stihl website:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aimtastic: optikeye: longer, harder tools

lol


I thought that whole post was some meta racist gangbang cuckold joke.

/That's enough internets for the day
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: $11k worth of saws between the lot of them and probably not a single pair of "corks".

/you know you are in the backcountry when every store
//has a "no corks allowed" sign


I have no idea what that means.
 
rfenster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heck, in New England someone could steal four VEHICLES and still be under $11,830.

Good chainsaws aren't cheap.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.