(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   The skydive was uneventful except for the dying part   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
    CHESTER COUNTY, Coroner, Skydive Carolina, Carl Henry Smith  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The dive was definitely successful.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With a little embellishment, he's going to have a great story in the afterlife.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy did it for fun though, so I gotta hand it to him for dying while doing what he loved. I don't have the guts to skydive. I could do a static line jump but I want nothing to do with a free fall.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a downer.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
17,000 dives. Holy crap, that's someone that got into what they're into. I guess if you have to go, do it with something you love. In my case please just burn my apartment down and don't let my parents see the coroner photos.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Skydie
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
17,000 dives?  Damn that's a lot.
 
Birnone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Officials with Skydive Carolina said Smith had performed more than 17,000 skydives

I can picture the scene:
"So Bob, how many skydives would you say he performed? About ten?"
"More than that."
"Fifty?"
"More than that."
"A hundred?"
"More than that."
"One thousand?"
"More than that."
"Fifty thousand?"
"Let's not get ridiculous. Less than that."
"Fifteen thousand?"
"Okay, I see I need to help you here. I'd say more than seventeen thousand."
turns to the reporter
"He performed more than seventeen thousand skydives."
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dies mid-air of a heart attack on his 17,001th parachute jump at age 73.

Pretty good way to go...
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I did a tandem jump 1x, at Skydive Chicago. The harness jammed my left armpit so badly, 30 minutes into my drive home, my left arm began to go limp. I'm driving a 4 speed, and by the time I get back to Northbrook on 294, I'm having to drive right armed only, take my hand off the wheel to shift. It was precarious and dangerous for me to have done that. I'd gone solo, so no one to drive me home, and like I said, I didn't notice the numbness starting until 30 minutes into my drive back home. I didn't regain full use of my left arm until mid-day the following day. I called into work that day, because driving was out of the question. I called the local hospital when I got home, and they said as long as I had someone at home to watch me that evening and check with me in the morning, I didn't need to come in. They did say have my family monitor the temperature of my arm, to make sure I still had enough blood flow to keep it at body temp. We determined it was probably a pinched nerve, or just reduced blood flow at a key nerve area. It was creepy. I'm glad I didn't have to spend a night in the hospital, ER charges etc.

I could see a jolt like I felt possibly affecting a 73 year old adversely. Aneurysm or heart attack would be possible outcomes.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Birnone: Officials with Skydive Carolina said Smith had performed more than 17,000 skydives

I can picture the scene:
"So Bob, how many skydives would you say he performed? About ten?"
"More than that."
"Fifty?"
"More than that."
"A hundred?"
"More than that."
"One thousand?"
"More than that."
"Fifty thousand?"
"Let's not get ridiculous. Less than that."
"Fifteen thousand?"
"Okay, I see I need to help you here. I'd say more than seventeen thousand."
turns to the reporter
"He performed more than seventeen thousand skydives."


*pinky to chin*  One MILLION dives!  Muhuhuhuhahsha!! *evil madman music*
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 17,000 dives?  Damn that's a lot.


That's five jumps a week, fifty weeks a year, for seventy years.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not a skydiving accident.  That's a man dying while he happened to be skydiving, possibly because life had no excitement left for him and it seemed as good a time as any.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the victim has the same last name as the owner of the sky dive facility. And the old guy has made a Brazilian jumps. Coincidence? I think not.
 
ThePea
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Dr Jack Badofsky: 17,000 dives?  Damn that's a lot.

That's five jumps a week, fifty weeks a year, for seventy years.


Yeah, I wasn't able to work out the math on how that was possible, I assume it's a typo unless he spent days doing jump after jump after jump after jump.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
17,000 in a row?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not the fall that kills you.

It's that sudden stop at the end that does it.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Dr Jack Badofsky: 17,000 dives?  Damn that's a lot.

That's five jumps a week, fifty weeks a year, for seventy years.


So no, I'm going to question that he actually did 17,000 jumps.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can hear it now
"How are you doing Mom?"
"I told him that this hobby would kill him!"
" Mom, you've been saying that for 50 years"
"And I was RIGHT!!!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You ONLY need a parachute, if you want to skydive more than ONCE.
 
munko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thesharkman: 17,000 in a row?


it was a fundraiser.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

munko: thesharkman: 17,000 in a row?

it was a fundraiser.


With the accent on fun!
 
mescalito
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThePea: southernmanblog: Dr Jack Badofsky: 17,000 dives?  Damn that's a lot.

That's five jumps a week, fifty weeks a year, for seventy years.

Yeah, I wasn't able to work out the math on how that was possible, I assume it's a typo unless he spent days doing jump after jump after jump after jump.


That's exactly what happens.  He was probably making ~50 jumps a week or more for a good part of his skydiving career.  There are people on the ground getting paid good money to keep the rigs packed so the guys in the air can get back in the air asap and keep those turbines turning.

The only problem in sport skydiving, is not having enough jumps.  Luckily this problem can be solved by throwing money out the door of an aircraft.
 
