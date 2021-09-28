 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Bristol City Council in England comes up with a rubbish idea, removes litter bins in park to STOP people leaving litter behind   (metro.co.uk) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Powell said: 'I think we should just do it. If you've got a bin, people think someone's going to come and collect the rubbish.

Yes, I can't argue with that one. Still, I can't help thinking it might be a bit better were the council to respond to that by hiring people to collect the rubbish from the bins rather than simply leaving them until they overflow onto the surrounding ground.

This sort of thinking must be why I can't get a job in local government.
 
zenki36830
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
beverly ma. did this first, because..idiots...
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, they can try it and see how it works out. It could be that people will just leave their garbage in the park anyway. It could be that they will take it away and dispose of it properly at home. I've lived in cities that have tried this, and the results were mixed.
 
bittermang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Plus they don't have to pay anyone to empty the bins anymore.

Then they can waste thousands on a study to determine why the parks are trashed.

Finally culminating in more thousands on new bins, and nepotistic hiring to replace all the trash people. Heck, they could even contract it all to somebody's cousin's outfit.

Bureaucracy is awesome.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went to a park in Pennsylvania where they did this and it wasn't as messy as I thought it would be.

Seems like it would be easier to just collect the trash more often or have bigger bins
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was an infant, the local hippies would leave their bags of garbage at the park, rather than paying for home service. My dad shrugged as he told me this years later. "At least they bagged it up first. That was nice of them, I guess."
 
