 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   So, just where exactly is this THC laced candy being handed out at for Halloween? Asking for a friend with a kid   (twitter.com) divider line
45
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 11:04 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This reply is gold:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Confiscated from people they popped for possession, not people handing out candy to kids.

JFC, why do people listen to the f*cking pigs about this shiat?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some company is gonna get a whole lotta cease and desists letters for those packages.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unless you live in a well-to-do neighborhood, I wouldn't worry too much. Edibles are not cheap.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.


Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.


Do these prices look about average, nationally? Factoring in states with pricier price points. Medical weed costs more in Maryland than recreational in Seattle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.


Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.


I don't buy edibles. Takes too long to work. I've never seen any that looks like a real product like you posted. Now you have me wondering and may have to look at the websites around here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Do these prices look about average, nationally? Factoring in states with pricier price points. Medical weed costs more in Maryland than recreational in Seattle.
[Fark user image image 425x273]


Yes, those are not crazy prices.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.

I don't buy edibles. Takes too long to work. I've never seen any that looks like a real product like you posted. Now you have me wondering and may have to look at the websites around here.


Tomorrow is my day off. I will start the day with some scrummy buttered toast and smoke a fat fatty wandering around the yard.
Then I'll get my chores done.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.

I don't buy edibles. Takes too long to work. I've never seen any that looks like a real product like you posted. Now you have me wondering and may have to look at the websites around here.

Tomorrow is my day off. I will start the day with some scrummy buttered toast and smoke a fat fatty wandering around the yard.
Then I'll get my chores done.


After wandering around the yard:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.


After looking at only about 3 websites, 10 dollars each sounds higher than here. Still, if you gave gummies in a package it would be cost-prohibitive to give as a "joke" Halloween candy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: cretinbob: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.

I don't buy edibles. Takes too long to work. I've never seen any that looks like a real product like you posted. Now you have me wondering and may have to look at the websites around here.

Tomorrow is my day off. I will start the day with some scrummy buttered toast and smoke a fat fatty wandering around the yard.
Then I'll get my chores done.

After wandering around the yard:

[media0.giphy.com image 480x252]


Meditation is really a good thing
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same crap every year from the dumbass cops.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Confiscated from people they popped for possession, not people handing out candy to kids.

JFC, why do people listen to the f*cking pigs about this shiat?


And when edibles *are* reported as having shown up in Halloween candy, it's always a single isolated incident with no other reports from the same neighborhood. Ooga-booga.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robhots: 1000mg / 20 gummies for less than $40.  $2 for a 50mg gummy.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

My favorite reply
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's a tactful way to find out if your neighbors are giving out cocaine this year without coming off as pushy?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm not giving out my gummy edibles on Halloween. The trick o treaters will get the same candy I eat and the absolute best candy, Reese's peanut butter cups
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every year we see these stories and every year it is complete and utter bullshiat.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-e​d​ibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (Victoria BC, 2017)
 
mescalito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Robhots: 1000mg / 20 gummies for less than $40.  $2 for a 50mg gummy.


Quality of this brand has dropped IMHO.  Robhots used to be the only ones I would ever buy.  Last couple tubes felt like a complete waste of money.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yeah I'm not giving out my gummy edibles on Halloween. The trick o treaters will get the same candy I eat and the absolute best candy, Reese's peanut butter cups


Every year I buy a big bag of full sized Reese's peanut butter cups and every year I'm lucky to get two trick or treaters.  I live in a second floor apartment, so am not popular.

It would be a shame if the candy were to go to waste.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-e​d​ibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (Victoria BC, 2017)


So one recorded instance from several years ago in another country.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [pbs.twimg.com image 594x757]
My favorite reply


I want to see that in a fortune cookie.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: Picklehead: Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.

Ha! You beat me to it. Ten-dollar gummy bears sound like a good deal. Most places around me are more than that.

Also that'd be $10 per gummy bear but it'd fix you up.

I don't buy edibles. Takes too long to work. I've never seen any that looks like a real product like you posted. Now you have me wondering and may have to look at the websites around here.


If you can find Dosd gummies give them a try. I used to hate edibles but I really enjoy those for sleep aids. They're very potent.

They're available in CO (checked your profile).
 
Supadope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please live in fear.

Sincerely,
Your fright news channel.
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-e​d​ibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (Victoria BC, 2017)


And it was an accident. I pretty sure that conversation went like this

Cop, "Sir, there is a complaint that you are handing out marijuana edibles"

Stoner, "What the fark you mean I gave away my shiat!"
 
djseanmac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: WHO THE FARK PASSES OUT $10 GUMMY BEARS ON HALLOWEEN?

It's just not fiscally conservative for Halloween but it's the Bidencare I need.


This is why one of my friends posted: "Remember, kids - If a stranger offers you drugs, say 'thank you' because drugs are expensive." 🤣
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was 17 my friends and I went trick or treating at all the stoner parties.  We got "stuff".  :D

/mostly beer
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah... People addicted to narcotics are well known for giving away their dope.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Marijuana is wasted on kids.

Alcohol, OTOH...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Ivo Shandor: https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-ed​ibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (Victoria BC, 2017)

So one recorded instance from several years ago in another country.


It's "this country" for me, but otherwise yes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid they told me I was getting razor blades in my candy.

Get used to being disappointed kids.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yeah... People addicted to narcotics are well known for giving away their dope.


Can concur - we're all about that shiat
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: When I was a kid they told me I was getting razor blades in my candy.


If I remember correctly, the only documented case turned out to be an attempt to frame someone.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops are such losers.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x521]


There is a house on our trick or treat route that hands out jello shots to the adults. Also a mini cul de sac that has beers and whiskey.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: When I was 17 my friends and I went trick or treating at all the stoner parties.  We got "stuff".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.