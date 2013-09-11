 Skip to content
(MSN)   COVID variant B.1.621 or "Mu", which quickly spread to nearly every US state and raised concerns about vaccine resistance, is now.....*checks notes*....eradicated? Really?   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Yokohama City University, variant of COVID-19, Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama, Vaccine, Immune system, Yokohama, Country, Mu variant  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Muuuu!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contrary to popular belief, not all variants will be as successful as Delta.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out competed by delta is more like it
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was of concern because it did have some "success" in some South American countries. Delta still won up north.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evolution in action.  Delta's simply more contagious and so it wins.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Fauci been right about anything?

/s
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Out competed by delta is more like it


Survival of the transmittest.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone really think the little brother named "Mu" would outperform his older brother named "Delta"?
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But won't mu-two have higher hit points and damage?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are still concerns about its sibling variant "Mu-Two".
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: Has Fauci been right about anything?

/s


Are you an alt-right sea lion?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: But won't mu-two have higher hit points and damage?


*shakes fist*
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: Has Fauci been right about anything?

/s


Ok that /s was too damn small
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, vaccine variants are like women or men at a bar. Some are more attractive than others, but some dress in a manner befitting "I need to get laid - TONIGHT!" Delta and Mu are both of the whoring variety, but Mu knew how to get around the vaccine - Mu knew how to pick that lock. And everyone at the bar knows you don't take the criminally successful meth-head Mu home for sex.

No, you go for Delta, who is just attractive enough that you don't have to explain yourself to your friends the next morning and at most all you've lost is some booze and maybe a bedroom lamp you didn't care about. Mu would sell your bed with you in it.
 
silverjets
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too bad.

I heard that Mu sure knew how to party!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought the new variants were to be named after GOP Governors.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dogdaze: I thought the new variants were to be named after GOP Governors.


I'm sure there is a Desantis variant already in the works.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dogdaze: I thought the new variants were to be named after GOP Governors.


Yep. This variant's named after Christie.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Evolution in action.  Delta's simply more contagious and so it wins.


Plus it turns out the vaccines work on this one as well. Nu, Xi, and Omicron, we will see if the most contagious is the sniffles or The Stand.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: Has Fauci been right about anything?

/s


if i'm not mistaken, fauci mentioned that your mom touches you at night.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And you clowns thought Ivermectin, Hydroyxchloriquine, and bleach were ineffective.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Contrary to popular belief, not all variants will be as successful as Delta.


The worldwide success of Delta suggests that reproduction rate is a more important factor than ability to evade immune systems.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Contrary to popular belief, not all variants will be as successful as Delta.


I think it was more Delta was just that much more contagious and Mu never had a chance.

//MuTwo might be bad though
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The last observation of Mu in Nextstrain is 9/11/2021 in Chile.

In New Jersey, Mu accounted for 0.1% of the 2369 sequenced specimens in the 4 weeks ending 9/11/2021. Delta accounts for 99.93% of all variants seen in New Jersey over that 4 weeks. Mu was 1-3 cases.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It only infected justified ancients, and there aren't many of those.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the 621 variant???
 
Ant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dogdaze: I thought the new variants were to be named after GOP Governors.


They should totally do this. Then when one of them complains, say, "Oh, it's a different DeSantis. You wouldn't know him"
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Look, vaccine variants are like women or men at a bar. Some are more attractive than others, but some dress in a manner befitting "I need to get laid - TONIGHT!" Delta and Mu are both of the whoring variety, but Mu knew how to get around the vaccine - Mu knew how to pick that lock. And everyone at the bar knows you don't take the criminally successful meth-head Mu home for sex.

No, you go for Delta, who is just attractive enough that you don't have to explain yourself to your friends the next morning and at most all you've lost is some booze and maybe a bedroom lamp you didn't care about. Mu would sell your bed with you in it.


Attractive? Delta is so easy, you'll save your money by not having to buy drinks
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: Out competed by delta is more like it


Maybe it merged with Delta, much like the Northwest variant.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IgG4: Out competed by delta is more like it


Exactly.

We don't really know stats for Mu variant but I can offer a comparison between the flu, OG COVID, and Delta

In the time 1 person sick with the flu spreads it to 20-30 people....
Alpha/Beta COVID spreads from 1 to 200-300 people...

But in the same time, Delta spreads from 1 to 15,000-20,000 people

/not quite that perfectly linear, of course, especially now that vaccination is an obstacle.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size

When is a virus not a virus?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fano: [wp-media.patheos.com image 400x372]
When is a virus not a virus?


When it's had a prion engagement?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: Has Fauci been right about anything?

/s


He's been right about every issue at some point in time.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: It only infected justified ancients, and there aren't many of those.


What justified and ancients of Mu might look like:

https://youtu.be/XP5oHL3zBDg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: "Muuuu!"

[Fark user image 480x360]


They didn't eradicate it. They just renamed it the Cow Pox.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: the 621 variant???


Heheh, would have been funnier if it was the E621 variant.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, Delta beat it out.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wxboy: IgG4: Out competed by delta is more like it

Maybe it merged with Delta, much like the Northwest variant.


Was funny when Northwest rebranded as nwa and pretty much gave up.  The "straight outta portland" ad campaign was short lived but funny.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size


"Wait a minute. That's the Nu's music!"
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It Mu-tated itself out of existence.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: 27 With Dadbod Though: Has Fauci been right about anything?

/s

He's been right about every issue at some point in time.


Honestly, Fauci has been pretty good about making calls during the pandemic and fairly awful at explaining the reasoning. I wouldn't rate his communication skills as great. I'd still give him a 6 or 7 out of ten. The CDC, as an institution, gets a 2. Those people need to hire someone from the cigarette companies to get their message across.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Look, vaccine variants are like women or men at a bar. Some are more attractive than others, but some dress in a manner befitting "I need to get laid - TONIGHT!" Delta and Mu are both of the whoring variety, but Mu knew how to get around the vaccine - Mu knew how to pick that lock. And everyone at the bar knows you don't take the criminally successful meth-head Mu home for sex.

No, you go for Delta, who is just attractive enough that you don't have to explain yourself to your friends the next morning and at most all you've lost is some booze and maybe a bedroom lamp you didn't care about. Mu would sell your bed with you in it.


Mr. Lsherm was the most popular Science teacher in the school district.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know someone will claim that DeSantis and the rest of 'em outsmarted Mu by allowing Delta to become dominant thus saving lives.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was probably because porn, just like with Beta and VHS.
 
