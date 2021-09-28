 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Couple celebrating their 50th anniversary rode Amtrak to their final destination   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Wedding anniversary, Empire Builder, Amtrak, Rail transport, phone call, BNSF Railway, Brunswick, Georgia, Don Varnadoe  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they'd stayed home they'd still be alive.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom knew them from church. The whole congregation is really upset.
No snark. Just sad.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.


This will simply be spun as 'See! Look how dangerous trains are! And you want to EXPAND rail service?!'
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: My mom knew them from church. The whole congregation is really upset.
No snark. Just sad.


I bet.

I've been following this story with great interest...I was wondering the age of the people who died and if luggage was involved. Such a tragedy.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.

This will simply be spun as 'See! Look how dangerous trains are! And you want to EXPAND rail service?!'


One of the safest ways to travel....however, tracks and train infrastructure need to be upgraded.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly can't think of a better way to die than in the arms of someone you've spent 50 years with.

Yes, I could live without the screaming and flames, but still... there's worse ways to go, and it was probably quick.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And never the train shall meet...."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was 74 and still working. And people wonder why younger generations had a hard time finding work.

Anyway, here's Wonderwall.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Subtonic: optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.

This will simply be spun as 'See! Look how dangerous trains are! And you want to EXPAND rail service?!'

One of the safest ways to travel....however, tracks and train infrastructure need to be upgraded.


You'd think, at this point, we'd have unmanned miniature trains that roam the tracks looking for out-of-spec rails and ties. Or at least ahead of a passenger train.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just perusing the wiki article which stated the tracks were last inspected on the 23rd of September. So I am very curious of the root cause here.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barring accident I will probably outlive my wife. She's everything to me. I envy these folks.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love taking the train. I don't like flying. I've taken the NY to LA route twice. I want to do this route (NY to SEATTLE). I wish our train system was better.

/I'm too cheap to take the sleeper car
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'm postponing my amtrak trip until they pass that infrastructure bill or just go Canada.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theteacher: Subtonic: optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.

This will simply be spun as 'See! Look how dangerous trains are! And you want to EXPAND rail service?!'

One of the safest ways to travel....however, tracks and train infrastructure need to be upgraded.


How about hot air balloons. Sure a couple of people die each year. But balance that from the people that DON'T die...and it's pretty safe.

And it's still safer than air travel.
"sit in the back they say..."
Alive (1993) - Plane Crash Scene
Youtube ACQtzWEzWLE
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Having seen what happens to someone who's been married for 50 years when they do lose their spouse, going together it's a blessing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's with all the fat chicks dancing behind them in that photo?

And why have they left that one out?

Moo-sical chairs?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow. My blood is boiling.

Something incredibly sad about going out on a trip you're looking forward to, instead of, I don't know, your daily commute.
 
Ganon D. Mire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.


Side note:
I once saw a gruesome video I'll never be able to unsee, on a site that's no longer available, of what really happens when an overpass collapses.  Anyone against the infrastructure bill should be forced (clockwork orange style) to watch it all, on endless loop, until then sun comes up, in the spring of 2026.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back on topic:
For me, a good cross country rail trip is a very good bucket list entry.  I just don't think it should be the final item on that list.

Protip: Get a suite on the 2nd level for a better view.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I love taking the train. I don't like flying. I've taken the NY to LA route twice. I want to do this route (NY to SEATTLE). I wish our train system was better.

/I'm too cheap to take the sleeper car


I did two round-trips from Montana to Massachusetts when I was in college. It was cheaper than flying and a very good experience. There was no WIFI back then, so people talked to each other. In the dining car I sat with strangers and had dinner, in the bar car I met two elderly Black men who taught me to play dominoes. I smoked pot in a bathroom with an odd fellow from Chicago. I partied in a sleeper car with some cool kids and almost had sex with a young man from Wisconsin. I wouldn't do that long of a trip again, but I don't regret it at all.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Heard that story on the radio. Even recognized the family name. I don't know them, but that name is pretty prominent in coastal Georgia.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess he should have prayed more.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Japan, trains run like clockwork at a zillion MPH, through mountains and earthquake zones, with a safety record better than the inside of an empty box.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Still have the ticket
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish I could afford a cross-country train trip.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Grumpy Cat: I love taking the train. I don't like flying. I've taken the NY to LA route twice. I want to do this route (NY to SEATTLE). I wish our train system was better.

/I'm too cheap to take the sleeper car

I did two round-trips from Montana to Massachusetts when I was in college. It was cheaper than flying and a very good experience. There was no WIFI back then, so people talked to each other. In the dining car I sat with strangers and had dinner, in the bar car I met two elderly Black men who taught me to play dominoes. I smoked pot in a bathroom with an odd fellow from Chicago. I partied in a sleeper car with some cool kids and almost had sex with a young man from Wisconsin. I wouldn't do that long of a trip again, but I don't regret it at all.


Yep. Taking the train is great. So many stories. I'm glad you enjoyed your trips.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: theteacher: Subtonic: optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.

This will simply be spun as 'See! Look how dangerous trains are! And you want to EXPAND rail service?!'

One of the safest ways to travel....however, tracks and train infrastructure need to be upgraded.

How about hot air balloons. Sure a couple of people die each year. But balance that from the people that DON'T die...and it's pretty safe.

And it's still safer than air travel.
"sit in the back they say..."
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ACQtzWEz​WLE]


Yeah. I cried and freaked out after that scene. I already started having a fear of flying. That solidified it.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: I honestly can't think of a better way to die than in the arms of someone you've spent 50 years with.

Yes, I could live without the screaming and flames, but still... there's worse ways to go, and it was probably quick.


Too bad these two weren't in each other's arms.  She was sleeping in their cabin and he was turned into hamburger in the viewing car.  Probably while chatting up some chick.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Elderly couple tragically killed by metaphor for 2021
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: theteacher: Subtonic: optikeye: We'll fight against the infrastructure bill. And find out.

This will simply be spun as 'See! Look how dangerous trains are! And you want to EXPAND rail service?!'

One of the safest ways to travel....however, tracks and train infrastructure need to be upgraded.

You'd think, at this point, we'd have unmanned miniature trains that roam the tracks looking for out-of-spec rails and ties. Or at least ahead of a passenger train.


I believe BNSF uses drones along with actual humans for track inspection.

Rank speculation from an engineer (the train driving kind) I know is a bad wheel flange snagged the switch.
 
