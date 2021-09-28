 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Some people have a fake ID or two for illicit purposes. Then there's this guy   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The author looks fun.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like THIS guy from M*A*S*H

vignette3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did anyone stop to ask if he could do a better job than the legislators whose identities he stole? It's Florida. The bar's not high.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I found the ID of some 29 year old dude who kind of looked like me when I was 19. It worked to buy beer at places that probably would have sold me beer anyway.
 
armyguy35
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Why do you have a fake id?"

"So I can vote."
 
