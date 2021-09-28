 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   Ever forget to take the parking brake off on your car, before driving away? These pilots knew the feeling, if only for a short time   (ctpost.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, National Transportation Safety Board, Airport, plane crash, Landing, Air safety, preliminary report, plane's parking brake, three-page NTSB report  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mitch Hedberg - Emergency brake joke
Youtube kMKV1B0vuI8
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Routine checklist fail.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.


Failed driver's ed? I thought parking on a hill was one of those "You'll almost never do this but you need to learn it" lessons.

Steer wheels turned toward or away from the curb depending on which way you are facing, gear shift in neutral, let the car slowly roll until the tire is curbed firmly, then set the brake (or automatic gearshift in P) to leave the car safely parked.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doctor Who - The Time of Angels - "It didn't make the noise"
Youtube urZa_JZwE4s
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the 70's, my sisters had a Mercury Bobcat (Pinto).  They skipped school one day and drove to the big city of Mt Vernon, Illinois.
They went to the mall, being the 70's.  When they came out, their car was gone!  Did I mention it was a Mercury Bobcat?  What would they tell mom and dad?
They noticed some people down by the highway and went down there. There was the bobcat in the bushes.  They left it on neutral and it rolled in to the median without hitting anything.
They got in and drove away. Never went back to MV even after the bobcat caught fire and burned.  Engine fire.  If it didn't start they'd hose it with starting fluid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing they weren't air breaks, amirite?
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I forgot to take the parking brake off my motorcycle once. My dad probably shouldn't have used the back as a workbench. RIP, parking brake, wherever you are.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Good thing they weren't air breaks, amirite?


If such a thing existed, there probably wouldn't have been a crash in the first place.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boy, I sure bet that pilot's face was red...
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In the 70's, my sisters had a Mercury Bobcat (Pinto).  They skipped school one day and drove to the big city of Mt Vernon, Illinois.
They went to the mall, being the 70's.  When they came out, their car was gone!  Did I mention it was a Mercury Bobcat?  What would they tell mom and dad?
They noticed some people down by the highway and went down there. There was the bobcat in the bushes.  They left it on neutral and it rolled in to the median without hitting anything.
They got in and drove away. Never went back to MV even after the bobcat caught fire and burned.  Engine fire.  If it didn't start they'd hose it with starting fluid.


I'm unclear about it, what kind of car was it?
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: Boy, I sure bet that pilot's face was red...


then black, then gray.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lsherm: My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.

Failed driver's ed? I thought parking on a hill was one of those "You'll almost never do this but you need to learn it" lessons.

Steer wheels turned toward or away from the curb depending on which way you are facing, gear shift in neutral, let the car slowly roll until the tire is curbed firmly, then set the brake (or automatic gearshift in P) to leave the car safely parked.


You can get ticketed for not crimping your tires in California. I guess laws like that depend on how three-dimensional your landscape is. San Diego gets pretty curvy in paces and I don't just mean on Mission Beach.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: mrmopar5287: Lsherm: My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.

Failed driver's ed? I thought parking on a hill was one of those "You'll almost never do this but you need to learn it" lessons.

Steer wheels turned toward or away from the curb depending on which way you are facing, gear shift in neutral, let the car slowly roll until the tire is curbed firmly, then set the brake (or automatic gearshift in P) to leave the car safely parked.

You can get ticketed for not crimping your tires in California. I guess laws like that depend on how three-dimensional your landscape is. San Diego gets pretty curvy in paces and I don't just mean on Mission Beach.


I was wondering if there was a generational gap regarding the curbing...but yeah I guess the state difference would explain it.

We don't typically have curbs in the hilled/mountainous areas around here.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lsherm: My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.

Failed driver's ed? I thought parking on a hill was one of those "You'll almost never do this but you need to learn it" lessons.

Steer wheels turned toward or away from the curb depending on which way you are facing, gear shift in neutral, let the car slowly roll until the tire is curbed firmly, then set the brake (or automatic gearshift in P) to leave the car safely parked.


He was 16, and he claimed he turned the wheels - I don't believe him. I also don't believe him because I was three years older than him and always left my (different) Ford Escort in gear when I got out. My stupid younger brother left that car in neutral AND didn't hit the parking brake.

Still, It was southern Ohio in the early 90s, so there wouldn't have been a curb to run up against. Flat roads meet flat grass. The car COULD have just traveled out the curve and kept going straight. More importantly is that the stupid farker didn't put the parking brake on.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You can get ticketed for not crimping your tires in California.


You gave me a new regional slang term to use. Thanks!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Kalyco Jack: You can get ticketed for not crimping your tires in California.

You gave me a new regional slang term to use. Thanks!


Crumping is a completely different thing
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: so there wouldn't have been a curb to run up against


I still recall the driver's ed lesson, so that was covered: If there is no curb you turn the wheels toward the ditch or grass or whatever is on the side of the road that you are parking in. That way if the car rolls it will immediately turn into the ditch or grass and hopefully not do too much damage.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lsherm: My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.

Failed driver's ed? I thought parking on a hill was one of those "You'll almost never do this but you need to learn it" lessons.

Steer wheels turned toward or away from the curb depending on which way you are facing, gear shift in neutral, let the car slowly roll until the tire is curbed firmly, then set the brake (or automatic gearshift in P) to leave the car safely parked.


Aint no one got time for all that.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My cheap-ass old car beeps at me if I try to do that.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My first homemade ultralight (which flew for 12 years) was safer in many respects than these million dollar jets. No brakes. No doors, no flaps. One switch. One fuel tank. Etc.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a bell that chimes if I try to drive my car with the parking brake on. Besides the part where it doesn't want to move much.

And you can't take the key out of the ignition unless the car is in Park, so there's no way to accidentally leave it in neutral.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lsherm: so there wouldn't have been a curb to run up against

I still recall the driver's ed lesson, so that was covered: If there is no curb you turn the wheels toward the ditch or grass or whatever is on the side of the road that you are parking in. That way if the car rolls it will immediately turn into the ditch or grass and hopefully not do too much damage.


"and there I was, wishing for a ditch. And there was no ditch."
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

almejita: mrmopar5287: Lsherm: My little brother had the exact opposite problem with a stick shift 1989 Ford Escort GT on a hill while he was delivering pizza. He took out someone's breakfast nook.

Failed driver's ed? I thought parking on a hill was one of those "You'll almost never do this but you need to learn it" lessons.

Steer wheels turned toward or away from the curb depending on which way you are facing, gear shift in neutral, let the car slowly roll until the tire is curbed firmly, then set the brake (or automatic gearshift in P) to leave the car safely parked.

Aint no one got time for all that.


It takes like 2 seconds. I drive a manual transmission in all of my vehicles owned to date, so I'm a professional.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: I forgot to take the parking brake off my motorcycle once.

I've never owned a motorcycle with a park brake but did have a BMW RS K100. It had a secondary clutch cable and when you pulled in the clutch lever it retracted the kickstand. I always thought: If that cable ever breaks I'm not replacing that over engineered bit of idiot proofing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also the left blinker was on.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am just trying to figure out why they used the parking brake while in the air after take off
 
Nocrash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I will add it's a darn shame rejected takeoffs are not taught and practiced enough.  My friend a checkride pilot for a major airline claims the ATP pilots are up on this but I have witnessed several fatal failure to abort with amateurs over some decades.  Every pilot must mentally prepare to reject on every takeoff or you won't be ready. "This might be the takeoff I have to abort".

Quit wrecking airplanes stupidly.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mojongo: tuxq: I forgot to take the parking brake off my motorcycle once.
I've never owned a motorcycle with a park brake but did have a BMW RS K100. It had a secondary clutch cable and when you pulled in the clutch lever it retracted the kickstand. I always thought: If that cable ever breaks I'm not replacing that over engineered bit of idiot proofing.


Oh, it wasn't my parking brake. But my bike was parked beside a truck being worked on and someone thought it was a smart place to put a parking brake. It was most of the assembly, bolts, nuts and all.

He's the one who said don't leave shiat where it can get lost. I was just giving him a refresher in the course.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mojongo: tuxq: I forgot to take the parking brake off my motorcycle once.
I've never owned a motorcycle with a park brake but did have a BMW RS K100. It had a secondary clutch cable and when you pulled in the clutch lever it retracted the kickstand. I always thought: If that cable ever breaks I'm not replacing that over engineered bit of idiot proofing.


I have a 1985 K100RS. Same discovery and same opinion. After parking it for the winter I went to start it when I had installed the battery, and I was sitting on the bike when I went to engage the clutch - the handle was stiff and wouldn't actuate. I thought the clutch was stuck to the flywheel and it was going to be a major problem. Turns out I was just sitting on the bike and the clutch wouldn't actuate because when I was trying to squeeze the handle my body weight was keeping the kickstand from retracting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
