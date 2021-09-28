 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   That's strange - they usually leave a sinking ship   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Toilet, Toilet rats, Composting toilet, Rat, Cat, Plumbing, regular rat, expert Andrew Dellbridge  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 5:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has there been any reported cases of a toilet rat attacking a user that required hospitalization?  A large rat biting tender bits causing a fall off the toilet .
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For subby
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie, and Michael Jackson wrote the song.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet gerbils are a totally different story
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Has there been any reported cases of a toilet rat attacking a user that required hospitalization?  A large rat biting tender bits causing a fall off the toilet .


Not that I know of, but if that were to happen to me the last thing I would do is take my story to the press.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the end of the world, isn't it? Almost. Not long now.

That doesn't sound very stiff-upper-lippish.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: eurotrader: Has there been any reported cases of a toilet rat attacking a user that required hospitalization?  A large rat biting tender bits causing a fall off the toilet .

Not that I know of, but if that were to happen to me the last thing I would do is take my story to the press.


The 112 or 999 call and response would get picked up by some news site (The Sun)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not mine, but apropos

Fark user imageView Full Size


/a scene soon to be seen a lot in Texas?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the funniest article I've read in quite some time.

"Do you have anything to read?"  nice... I'd sponsor the writer's Fark account for a month
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dellbridge reports seeing "rats as big as cats" in Norwich..."

Fleas the size of rats sucked on rats the size of cats and 10,000 peoploids split into small tribes. Any day now.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked a bad time to read Fark on the toilet.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rat will jumo ib a sinking ship to get away from Boris Johnson.

/ Notice how I made a joke without mentioning Donald Trump?

// Oh, shiate. What the Heck? Rudy "Skeletor" Guiliana is death to rats as well.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Mrs. Eaton ever sees this article I'll have the bathroom to myself for the rest of my life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: That was the funniest article I've read in quite some time.

"Do you have anything to read?"  nice... I'd sponsor the writer's Fark account for a month
[Fark user image 850x510]


Is a mouse a small rat or is a rat a large mouse?
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BON VOYAGE ME OLDE CREME CRACKER
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's where the cockroaches stuck in the sink or tub come from too.
Use 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they're not Parisian rats.

heraldodemexico.com.mxView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
3 words: Norwegian Forest Cat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: not mine, but apropos

[Fark user image 425x419]

/a scene soon to be seen a lot in Texas?


I would leave the goddamn state and never return.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well not all of the "lifeboats" float subby.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida pythons to soon become much sought after pets.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's why I always fire a few rounds from my trusty .45 down the drainpipe before I sit down.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I picked a bad time to read Fark on the toilet.


Really?  I'd think a read of this story would clear up any constipation rather fast.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Gordon Bennett: eurotrader: Has there been any reported cases of a toilet rat attacking a user that required hospitalization?  A large rat biting tender bits causing a fall off the toilet .

Not that I know of, but if that were to happen to me the last thing I would do is take my story to the press.

The 112 or 999 call and response would get picked up by some news site (The Sun)


They'd have to run the story without pictures of me posing next to my toilet.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want to thank my British ancestors for coming to America. I rather deal with a hairy spider coming out from under the living room chair, as I did once than huge rats coming out of the toilet.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.