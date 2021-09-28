 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Truth in advertising   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Depending on how enforceable all the T's & C's in the contract are the artist may end up making out like a bandit.

Even if the money is returned in full & on time they've done wonders for their reputation, 'cos that shiat is funny.


\but is it art?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heard this on the BBC newscast earlier. They granted him the status of "Cheeky Fellow".
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like the artist is very familiar with how things move in the art world.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see the artist is an Archer fan.
Archer Vice: Palace Intrigue Part I
Youtube EQ6q8nBZKYo
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty funny.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apparently Billy Joe moved to Denmark and changed his name.

Take the Money and Run
Youtube r9oW1dHBZ5M
 
reveal101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not to poop on the party, but I believe this to be a lame old publicity stunt. The old, razzle dazzle, if you will.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know an artist who made invisible dolls and sold them to collectors. All they got was a little wall mount and a label with the doll's name and characteristics. Hundreds of dollars a piece.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

reveal101: Not to poop on the party, but I believe this to be a lame old publicity stunt. The old, razzle dazzle, if you will.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Apparently Billy Joe moved to Denmark and changed his name.

[YouTube video: Take the Money and Run]


Wondering about Bobby Sue.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like all great art, really; takes a sophisticated mind to really understand it. And yet, it makes even the unsophisticated dopes who funded it feel... something.

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
