(11 Alive)   Man uses bow and arrow to carjack people, finds out police have upgraded to guns   (11alive.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently watched too much of this and thought they just had to defeat them...

tvline.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get better at Civ, homeboy.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used the Dynamite upgrade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah - firearm season doesn't start until October 16 in Georgia*


*Offer not valid in Cobb County
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

Smooth move, Catpiss.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lars Andersen: Impossible Archery, Vol. 1
Youtube y8uxXknNDTU
Lars Andersen. This guy is amazing
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y8uxXknN​DTU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] Lars Andersen. This guy is amazing


I hope that guy never decides to start carjacking people in the northeast U.S. anytime soon.  Insane shots he was making.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Hey Nurse!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y8uxXknN​DTU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] Lars Andersen. This guy is amazing

I hope that guy never decides to start carjacking people in the northeast U.S. anytime soon.  Insane shots he was making.


Sadly, he's a stunt archer. Does tons of takes to get those shots.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Dr Jack Badofsky: Hey Nurse!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y8uxXknN​DTU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] Lars Andersen. This guy is amazing

I hope that guy never decides to start carjacking people in the northeast U.S. anytime soon.  Insane shots he was making.

Sadly, he's a stunt archer. Does tons of takes to get those shots.


Well, I could do tons+1 and still never make any of those shots. I guess I'm just easily impressed.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the usual suspects don't show up to critique the guy's choice of bow, they might be actual suspects in this case.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Get better at Civ, homeboy.


My archery unit with 20 x.p. and the triple combat upgrade can totally destroy your novice infantry unit.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Should have used the Dynamite upgrade.

[Fark user image 236x176]


or equiped boots of escaping
https://www.cc.com/video/0h6mjz/reno-​9​11-mighty-foes
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: ajgeek: Dr Jack Badofsky: Hey Nurse!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y8uxXknN​DTU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] Lars Andersen. This guy is amazing

I hope that guy never decides to start carjacking people in the northeast U.S. anytime soon.  Insane shots he was making.

Sadly, he's a stunt archer. Does tons of takes to get those shots.

Well, I could do tons+1 and still never make any of those shots. I guess I'm just easily impressed.


There's nothing wrong with enjoying his work. It's good fun, and I think he could make some killer Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Archery style stunts in the flicks, but it's not really archery, which is about a lot of grinding to get muscle memory for consistency.

/Sorry, didn't mean to pull a, "stop liking what I don't like"
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like Dad always says, "never bring a bow to a trebuchet fight." Or something.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Hey Nurse!: ajgeek: Dr Jack Badofsky: Hey Nurse!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y8uxXknN​DTU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] Lars Andersen. This guy is amazing

I hope that guy never decides to start carjacking people in the northeast U.S. anytime soon.  Insane shots he was making.

Sadly, he's a stunt archer. Does tons of takes to get those shots.

Well, I could do tons+1 and still never make any of those shots. I guess I'm just easily impressed.

There's nothing wrong with enjoying his work. It's good fun, and I think he could make some killer Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Archery style stunts in the flicks, but it's not really archery, which is about a lot of grinding to get muscle memory for consistency.

/Sorry, didn't mean to pull a, "stop liking what I don't like"


I didn't take it that way. I'm sure filming some of those shots were done creatively. There's other videos of him on YouTube. He does a lot of fighting techniques where he shoots multiple targets in a row that are not edited. The dude really is talented.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On the other hand, bow and arrow beats guns if you happen to have the right kind of arrows.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Alternatively, a nearby chicken can beat an AK.
 
