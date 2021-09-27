 Skip to content
 
Ambivalence
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh for fark's sake. I don't think humanity is going to make it.

We had a good run, made some awesome shiat, but yeah...we're farked.
 
From Philly to Boston
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mercury going backwards is an illusion caused by the relative motions of the planets. We figured that shiat out with Copernicus.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Way to perpetuate it subby. Gotta get them greens!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?


Not when they want to be outraged.

It is pretty stupid that CNN is pushing this garbage to make some money on the side. The Daily Beast does the same thing, selling woo nonsense to their dumber readers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?


So CNN makes this, publishes it on their news website, and then claims they had nothing to do with it. I think I speak for everyone here in calling that excuse total bullshiat.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's just silly, who comes ub vish thoc shupf. <}^** 18@1111011111
 
kumanoki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obligatory
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
News & Jiffy Lube
Youtube iCEgLqnWcTQ
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:

"You may find yourself replying all to an email you meant to forward or sending text messages that don't go through"

So the day after any night that I drink heavily?
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Oh for fark's sake. I don't think humanity is going to make it.

We had a good run, made some awesome shiat, but yeah...we're farked.


Username does not check out
 
brantgoose
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kumanoki: Obligatory
[Fark user image 425x424]


I love Adam Whozit There. I want to have his babies.

But to quote the Magic Eight Ball, it seems highly unlikely.
 
Destructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Way to perpetuate it subby. Gotta get them greens!


He had to do it. Jupiter is in the 9th house.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Astrological Report - Kentucky Fried Movie
Youtube lEYSd_Sb8b0
Youtube lEYSd_Sb8b0
 
Diabolic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mercury going backwards is an illusion caused by the relative motions of the planets. We figured that shiat out with Copernicus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Destructor: Karma Chameleon: Way to perpetuate it subby. Gotta get them greens!

He had to do it. Jupiter is in the 9th house.


But the shadows are all playing paddy-cake with vorlons.  Ly... I think I should leave right here.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Mmm hmm. Lemme stop you right there
 
Malenfant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?

So CNN makes this, publishes it on their news website, and then claims they had nothing to do with it. I think I speak for everyone here in calling that excuse total bullshiat.


The stupid headline claimed it was about there being no news. Russ pointed out that that was so stupid that it fell apart when reading the very first sentence on the page.
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mercury going backwards is an illusion caused by the relative motions of the planets. We figured that shiat out with Copernicus.


I read that in James Burke's voice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think that candle they show can fit in my vagina, what do?  Also, I don't have a vagina, what do?
 
brantgoose
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you think Mercury Retrograde is not ominous and a potent of communications disaster consider these two words:  Donald Trump.

Mercury is the God of children, thieves, travellers and travelling salesmen. He is known in the East as the God of Russia and in the West as the God of Astrology, Astronomy, and all things Mercurial, especially tempers.

What part of that does not say DONALD TRUMP to you?

I don't believe in astrology, but I don't believe in Trump's Presidency either.

The Day ruled by Mercury is Wednesday, tomorrow, I hate the nickname Hump Day but it does rhyme with Trump.

Mercury is commemorated even today by milestones, which were originally phallic stones to protect travellers and peddlers against thieves and children. These cock stones are ancient fertility idols, worshipped by men and women as giant stone dicks.

Selenus, the Roman garden god served the same function as an idol who buggers theives and intruders, and who gives fertility to crops and women.

NOW LAUGH AT THIS ARRANT NONSENSE FROM CNN FAKE NEWS!

How can you sleep when your beds are burning, Trumpers and Denialists of all political and religious stripes?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I don't think that candle they show can fit in my vagina, what do?  Also, I don't have a vagina, what do?


there's always the mangina.

/butt stuff
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Mad_Radhu: Mercury going backwards is an illusion caused by the relative motions of the planets. We figured that shiat out with Copernicus.
[Fark user image 300x269]


Another great cartoonist. She's Canadian, you know!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mercury going backwards is an illusion caused by the relative motions of the planets. We figured that shiat out with Copernicus.


Ptolemy even... (sure, epicycles are wrong, but they did explain retrograde motion in terms of relative motion of the planets)
 
brantgoose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 813x339]


Wittgenstein? I thought it was Father Jack cleaned up.

Then again, they could be the same person drunk and sober.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait... is this a day where those of us that aren't assholes can be assholes and blame on some bogus phenomena?
 
brantgoose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The orbits of the planets as seen from other planet's orbits look like Spirograph drawyings.

Mercury's looks like a bicycle tube (tire/tyre).

Venus's looks like a beautiful  rose window.

Earth's orbit from Earth looks like Day and Night.

fark all the other planets except maybe Saturn. A couple of them are modern inventions and therefore no mentioned in the Scriptures of any religion or denialist sect.
 
brantgoose
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wait... is this a day where those of us that aren't assholes can be assholes and blame on some bogus phenomena?


No, that's Election Day.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Mad_Radhu: Mercury going backwards is an illusion caused by the relative motions of the planets. We figured that shiat out with Copernicus.
I read that in James Burke's voice
[Fark user image 320x240]


Now there is a name I have not heard in a while.

"Connections" and "The Day the Universe Changed" were some of the best science shows I've seen.

If more people watched maybe we would not have had this thread.
 
bayoukitty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?


This is what happens when you let advertising executives fark around with the editorial side. Always a bad idea.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wait... is this a day where those of us that aren't assholes can be assholes and blame on some bogus phenomena?


That's every day.

I once worked for a manager in a telecommunications fortune 500 company and whenever a client would complain about his phone not working or his PC not connecting to the internet, my manager would tell the client...."It's sun-spots".

and when that excuse didn't work, he would simply tell the client, "it's a network anomaly".
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?


CNN is still slapping their logo on it and therefore share integrity with it.
 
brantgoose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good job, people! What a wonderful thread. I thank you for your numerous contributions of fact, wit and humour to my even more numerous contributions.

Pat yourselves on the back for me and I promise to do the same shortly after post this.
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: "Connections" and "The Day the Universe Changed" were some of the best science shows I've seen.


Big fan of those shows and books....BTW I took the audio from each show and converted it to Mp3's and they all rotate on my Ipod like a podcast.
 
brantgoose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My favourite astrological predicition was a British magazine horoscope writer, who with the consent and knowlege of her editor, predicted that everybody born under a certain sign would die in an air crash the next day and that it would be useless to stay home in bed because those who weren't in the air would be killed by the falling debris.

Perfect. If I recall correctly, the sign was Taurus or maybe Libra (the Scales of Justice).

HAPPY RETROGRADE MERCURY!

/ I have seen a cartoon version as well, perhaps one inspired the other.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: CNN is still slapping their logo on it and therefore share integrity with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.
Are people not able to read?


It's an ad masquerading as some "news," so it's a lie and fraud.
I know you can't tell, since you've been bathed in it your whole life, but that's offensive and an insult to our intelligence.  Especially on a so-called "news" site.
And you can't tell, because we have this crap shoved down our throats from the day we're born.  And then we farking buy it, too.  So it's a little more than just another stupid ad for something.  It's modifying our behavior and our actions in society.
And that's exactly the way they want it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been watching CNN during long boring nights at work, and they run commercials during the show too.  They're farking gross.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?

CNN is still slapping their logo on it and therefore share integrity with it.


Integrity. Heh.
Have you not been watching the downward spiral of these "news" sites with more crap like this and even clickbait coming up on websites that we held in higher regards?!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Intrepid00: From Philly to Boston: CNN Underscored is your guide to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life. The content is created by CNN Underscored. CNN News staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, we receive revenue.

Are people not able to read?

CNN is still slapping their logo on it and therefore share integrity with it.

Integrity. Heh.
Have you not been watching the downward spiral of these "news" sites with more crap like this and even clickbait coming up on websites that we held in higher regards?!


Both sides are bad so watch CNN?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jolie Kerr is awesome if you want to know how to clean something, anything really.
Outside of cleaning, she seems to be a bit batty, but harmless.
 
Glockenspiel Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 813x339]


They weren't stupid at all.   Aristotle gave a number of proofs that the Earth was stationary, including the clincher, stellar parallax.  If the Earth was moving you'd see stellar parallax.  Since we don't, the Earth must be stationary

So along comes Galileo in the early 1600s to flip this argument and say, yes, we should see it.  Take detailed measurements of the stars and you'll have your proof.

Except when people looked with the best equipment of the day, they didn't see it.   Ditto the early 1700s, and early 1800s- despite vastly better instruments developed over 200 years nobody could see stellar parallax, the only actual proof we have that the Earth is moving.

It wasn't until 1838, more than 200 years after Galileo that anyone detected it.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Impressive, CNN, impressive.

BUT you've still got a long way to go before you match FOX's riveting news about a rainbow that happened to be roughly near where a woman's body was found. Fark link
 
