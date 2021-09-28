 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Up North Live) Weeners Police are asking for anyone with information on who stole "Big Wein" to give them just the tip   (upnorthlive.com) divider line
12
    More: Weeners, Big Wein, Crime, Police, tips, theft, Cheboygan  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 10:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog's name is The Wien, so I'm amused.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wein? As in (W)einstein? I'm so confused.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh?.......................
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis (Official Music Video)
Youtube NQBPgJQhQHc
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So the Big Wein's been circumcised.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
According to the update, it's already been returned.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got yuh big ween right heyah

(Grabs crotch)

/possibly lying
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The real crime here is the hotdog putting ketchup on itself when he clearly has mustard available in the other hand

>:(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was Subby's Mom, duh.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: The real crime here is the hotdog putting ketchup on itself when he clearly has mustard available in the other hand

>:(

[Fark user image image 425x238]


He's troll'n
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Female Bigfoot forced me to do it
Youtube npswv7Zh8sg
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.