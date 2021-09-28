 Skip to content
(IFL Science) Weeners I had to read this article and now you do too - enjoy   (iflscience.com)
41
    More: Weeners, Chimpanzee, Human, Hominidae, Ape, Penis, Sexual intercourse, team report, wild male chimpanzee  
•       •       •

1121 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 28 Sep 2021 at 3:10 PM (43 minutes ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they provided an illustration, otherwise I would have never understood how a chimp could use a plastic bottle to jack off.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.com

/if you know, you know.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Researchers now report witnessing for the first time a wild male chimpanzee using a human-made object as a masturbatory tool."

Fark user image
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Followed by the first chimpanzee emergency penile exsanguination...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Toys, meh
Fark user image
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ok but where does a chimp get frozen hot dogs in the first place?
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This thread ain't never had a chance.
 
mainsail
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thisthreadisdildos.jpeg
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Per the illustration, he, like so many of us, got his dick stuck in a bottle.
Welcome to puberty.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
movieberry.com
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 273x425]


PaigeGeorge, No!!!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image

CAPTION IDEAS:

"You have no idea how bad things really are."
"You're not gonna believe it, Doc, it was a one-in-a-million shot."
"I should invest in a bottle factory."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, give the li'l bastiche a Fleshlight and see how that affects chimp society. Heck, chuck a few into a bonobo troop, and watch them discover fire and chemistry just to get the basic tech for silicone.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
DID ANYONE HELP THE POOR THING?!?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [

Fark user image
]

Dirty Monkey... Cheeky Monkey
Youtube WAQMohz0In0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p​CyIPL​NROH4
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image

How they make the "Concealed Valley Ranch" dressing they sell at Aldi.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 850x804]
CAPTION IDEAS:

"You have no idea how bad things really are."
"You're not gonna believe it, Doc, it was a one-in-a-million shot."
"I should invest in a bottle factory."


"....again?"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Old 'n busted: spanking the monkey.
New hotness: bottling the monkey.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's enough internet for today ..
 
Slypork
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: Male chimpanzees exhibit penile erections in various contexts besides sexual arousal, such as food excitement and during some social interactions including play

I've had some damn good meals but I've never gotten a hard on over a porterhouse.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Per the illustration, he, like so many of us, got his dick stuck in a bottle.
Welcome to puberty.


That's why it is best to use products designed for the purpose...
Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The team couldn't determine if the chimp ejaculated into the bottle.

Uh...

Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seriously, though, the author says the chimp used a discarded plastic herbicide bottle. For all we know, there could've been toxic stuff still inside.
 
tjsands1118 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First time my ass, that monkey at the zoo stole my hat and when he was done I did not want it back.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In captivity, things are different. Chimps in zoos and rescue centers have been seen performing masturbation by hand, foot, and mouth, against a cage wall or screen, and using manipulative objects, in one case including a very unfortunate frog.

Maybe the frog was into it?
Fark user image
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
things with penises do things with penises, it's expected.

good job scientists!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is one of those cases when the article's headline tells you all you really cared to know 😕
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x804]
How they make the "Concealed Valley Ranch" dressing they sell at Aldi.


Ha, ha, you shop at Aldi
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Seriously, though, the author says the chimp used a discarded plastic herbicide bottle. For all we know, there could've been toxic stuff still inside.


Like what?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: cyberspacedout: Seriously, though, the author says the chimp used a discarded plastic herbicide bottle. For all we know, there could've been toxic stuff still inside.

Like what?


Chimpanzee cum.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
" . . . have been seen performing masturbation by hand, foot, and mouth, against a cage wall or screen, and using manipulative objects, in one case including a very unfortunate frog."

So chimps really are not that different from us.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Researchers Record Wild Chimp Using Human-Made Object As Sex Toy For First Time"

I seriously doubt that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: "Researchers Admit Recording Wild Chimp Using Human-Made Object As Sex Toy For First Time"

I seriously doubt that.


Fixed
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)
Youtube xat1GVnl8-k
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Um, why did you have to read that, subby? Do you work for a dildo company?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x804]
How they make the "Concealed Valley Ranch" dressing they sell at Aldi.

Ha, ha, you shop at Aldi


Oh dear lord, no. Walked in once, had a quick look around, and left never to return. A nasty store for nasty people. No interest in buying third-world knockoffs. "Cammbell's Cream of Monkey Soup" (Now with 20% more "real" monkey! Product of Slovenia.)
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x804]
How they make the "Concealed Valley Ranch" dressing they sell at Aldi.

Ha, ha, you shop at Aldi


Jokes on you.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 273x425]


Fark user image
 
