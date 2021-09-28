 Skip to content
(Slate)   Is Impossible Pork kosher for Muslims?   (slate.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Meat, Pig, Pork, Charcuterie, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Wild boar  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a question I will defer to someone who knows what they are talking about.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Any god that tells me I can't eat the most wonderful and delicious pig is not a god worth following.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eating impossible pork is the same thing as sticking your dick in the sand instead of your neighbor's wife.

There's an organ involved, and an act, and possibly some gratification, but not a sin, since one isn't actually pork flesh, and the other isn't porking flesh.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you have to ask the question...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Eating impossible pork is the same thing as sticking your dick in the sand instead of your neighbor's wife.

There's an organ involved, and an act, and possibly some gratification, but not a sin, since one isn't actually pork flesh, and the other isn't porking flesh.


I'm confused, I'm also laying on the beach with your wife. Gotta go
 
H31N0US
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's a question I will defer to someone who knows what they are talking about.


Who DOES that?
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Considering that Beyond Meat has had plant-based "pork" sausage since 2018, I would have thought we'd have some answers by now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can a plenipotentiary sky wizard make an impossible sausage?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a Muslim, I would say yes, since it isn't real pork, nor is it meat. And it's "halal", meaning permissible, in Arabic. Kosher is the Hebrew word. Have to ask a Rabbi if eating fake pork is Kosher.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

H31N0US: AlgaeRancher: That's a question I will defer to someone who knows what they are talking about.

Who DOES that?


Thing is, there isn't anyone who actually knows what they're talking about.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If God is all-powerful, can he make an Impossible Pork sausage so big even he couldn't eat it all?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: H31N0US: AlgaeRancher: That's a question I will defer to someone who knows what they are talking about.

Who DOES that?

Thing is, there isn't anyone who actually knows what they're talking about.


Depends on if you believe in the religion or not. If you believe in the religion, then the people educated in the religion and revered as teachers of that religion know what they are talking about. If you don't believe in the religion, then no one knows what they are talking about, because you don't believe those religious rules are valid anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ain't nobodies business but the Muslims.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's a question I will defer to someone who knows what they are talking about.


Let's start with the Adventists.

CSB:  I dated one who lived in Loma Linda.  Adventist country.  I didn't know anything about them.

On the way to her house for a booty call, I stopped at the nearest grocery store for a six-pack and some snacks.

They didn't have ANY beer.  But they had aisle after aisle after aisle of vegetable proteins and fiber pressed into shapes resembling familiar American meats.

It was creepy.

That was my first red flag.

/you think Catholic guilt is bad??
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was reminded of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Delightful comic, though sadly interrupted and derailed by event crap.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: As a Muslim, I would say yes, since it isn't real pork, nor is it meat. And it's "halal", meaning permissible, in Arabic. Kosher is the Hebrew word. Have to ask a Rabbi if eating fake pork is Kosher.


As someone who has tried Impossible Sausage, I would recommend you don't.  It was pretty horrible.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: As a Muslim, I would say yes, since it isn't real pork, nor is it meat. And it's "halal", meaning permissible, in Arabic. Kosher is the Hebrew word. Have to ask a Rabbi if eating fake pork is Kosher.


no rabbi is needed. of course it is.

Jews have been trying to make things other than pork taste like pork forever. We have kosher beef "bacon" (its lousy). We have kosher non-dairy "milk" chocolate (its also lousy)
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: DarkSoulNoHope: As a Muslim, I would say yes, since it isn't real pork, nor is it meat. And it's "halal", meaning permissible, in Arabic. Kosher is the Hebrew word. Have to ask a Rabbi if eating fake pork is Kosher.

As someone who has tried Impossible Sausage, I would recommend you don't.  It was pretty horrible.


I didn't say it would be good, just kosher.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: Whether to eat the plant-based pig substitute is a real quandary for Muslims like me. (It looks delicious.)

So much stupid.

1. It isn't pork. It's vegetable products smushed together. Islam doesn't prohibit the eating of vegetables. Plants are vegetables. Fake pork is made of plants, and is not prohibited, obviously, dumbass.

2. If your "god" being is going to send you to an existence of ETERNAL TORTURE after you die because you ate a slice of pepperoni then your "god" is a piece of absolute shiat. Shop around, humans have invented all kinds of gods - and many if not most of them don't say you deserve to be literally tortured for all eternity because you ate a farking BLT. That's some ridiculous bullshiat, and if you CHOOSE to follow and obey that kind of a god you're a farking dumbass.

3. "Gods" are fictions, they're fairy tales for children that people take way too seriously, and are harmful. Following one at all is farking stupid, let alone to the point of stressing yourself out over accidentally maybe eating a spec of pepperoni on your pizza. Just grow the fark up, religion is goddamned stupid.
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's vegetables. Why wouldn't it be halal?
 
ingo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: DarkSoulNoHope: As a Muslim, I would say yes, since it isn't real pork, nor is it meat. And it's "halal", meaning permissible, in Arabic. Kosher is the Hebrew word. Have to ask a Rabbi if eating fake pork is Kosher.

As someone who has tried Impossible Sausage, I would recommend you don't.  It was pretty horrible.


The name is reversed.  Should be called:  Sausage?  Impossible!
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simpsons Magical Animal
Youtube Tsdmqhn50uM
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: If God is all-powerful, can he make an Impossible Pork sausage so big even he couldn't eat it all?


But enough about my genitals.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Very basic: I'm a Jew and our kosher food laws about mixing milk and cheese revolves around cooking a calve in it's mother's milk which meant dishes live veal parmigiana are in kosher. Chickens are born via egg, so no milk, and yet chicken parmigiana is not kosher. When asked in religious school about this discrepancy the rabbi told us it was an appearance thing (and then he asked who was in the mood for a pork egg roll).

No idea what this means for beyond meat but I have eaten turkey sausage and veggie bacon strips that seemed to qualify as kosher, assuming other kosher requirements were met - but I don't really keep kosher now and may have missed a few things.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bamboo Garden, a vegetarian Chinese restaurant in Seattle serving faux meat, used to be a major destination for Jewish diners due to its Kosher food preparation.  I used to get a kick out of seeing men wearing their kippah while dining on sweet and sour "pork".  It was also popular destination for vegetarian Seventh Day Adventists.

"Tasting like" and "actually containing" being two different things, I'd wager that faux meat can be certified halal.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I tried Impossible Sausage (or similar?). It was surprisingly ok.

I don't know why it just occurred to me that kosher fake meat/veggie cheeseburgers must be a thing.
 
AnyName
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: If God is all-powerful, can he make an Impossible Pork sausage so big even he couldn't eat it all?


Yes.  And then she'd eat it all.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: DarkSoulNoHope: As a Muslim, I would say yes, since it isn't real pork, nor is it meat. And it's "halal", meaning permissible, in Arabic. Kosher is the Hebrew word. Have to ask a Rabbi if eating fake pork is Kosher.

As someone who has tried Impossible Sausage, I would recommend you don't.  It was pretty horrible.


I once ordered the Impossible Reuben at Mendocino Farms without noticing the "Impossible" part.

I noticed it was vegetarian immediately because of the texture, but it wasn't off-putting -- it was just the recognizable impossible burger texture.  The flavor, however, was spot on corned beef.

I don't think I'd like impossible sausage links sitting on a plate, but in a sandwich it'd be OK.

Fortunately, I am agnostic so I can enjoy machine-masticated pork scraps seasoned and stuffed into a pig asshole.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was raised Muslim so I have never eaten pork or pork products and have no reason to now either. The smell isn't appealing to me. And the texture is off putting. I'll stay with beef and chicken thanks.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

palelizard: It's vegetables. Why wouldn't it be halal?


Obviously, but religion makes people dumb. So they fret and worry over the ins and outs of rules which are all just made up by some old assholes.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: RedVentrue: H31N0US: AlgaeRancher: That's a question I will defer to someone who knows what they are talking about.

Who DOES that?

Thing is, there isn't anyone who actually knows what they're talking about.

Depends on if you believe in the religion or not. If you believe in the religion, then the people educated in the religion and revered as teachers of that religion know what they are talking about. If you don't believe in the religion, then no one knows what they are talking about, because you don't believe those religious rules are valid anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

