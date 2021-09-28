 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Upton Sinclair's The Jungle is getting a reboot. Not as a film or TV show, but as a rendering plant in North Carolina   (wral.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Occupational safety and health, Semi-trailer truck, White-collar worker, Truck, Employment, Tractor unit, Valley Proteins, Sulfide  
•       •       •

673 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 4:46 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline probably broke a NC state law for daring to publicize the horror, Subby.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The book is so depressing and people haven't changed.

The main character thinks he has the system beat because he is young and strong, like many people these days do.  They don't think they'll ever become the old and weak, the system encourages this belief in order to chew them up.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Valley Protein Blue Collar Workers Organizing Committee said the two men that died in at the Fayetteville plant on Sept. 12 were Kevin Hoeft and Brad Zipp.

Damn. I still have flashbacks over how Brad's brother, George, died.

/ No...
// I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande.
/// Too soon?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
According to the spokesman, the company used a mini tractor-truck with a crane to lift the front of a trailer, but the trailer was too heavy. The spokesperson said the tractor-truck with a crane was trying to lift the trailer vertically to shake feathers out if it.

The crane doing the lifting then turned over, according to the spokesperson, and a boom landed on the cab of the mini tractor-trailer, which crushed the driver sitting in the trailer.

Why on earth was there a driver in the trailer when the truck was going to "lift the trailer vertically"?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"People are being severely injured and killed because of unsafe patricides and it's always put on the workers not management," said Hollis.

I wonder how you'd make killing one's father 'safe'.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: The book is so depressing and people haven't changed.

The main character thinks he has the system beat because he is young and strong, like many people these days do.  They don't think they'll ever become the old and weak, the system encourages this belief in order to chew them up.


Yep. The fun part is that kind of lionization as exploitation now shows up everywhere. The tech industry wouldn't survive without it - it's that whole "I'm too awesome/special/talented to crash & burn" reinforcement which allows the rich bastards running the show to milk everything they can out of the poor bastards hoping to become the next round of rich bastards...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The crane doing the lifting then turned over, according to the spokesperson, and a boom landed on the cab of the mini tractor-trailer, which crushed the driver sitting in the trailer.

Sorry but if a crane is going to lift and shake my truck, I sure as hell am not going to be sitting in it.

Dude probably thought it was going to be fun.
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The other two employees died of hydrogen sulfide while working in a pit.  Why does a meat plant need a pit?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Kevin was a helper. He never blinked an eye to help anyone that asked of any question, any help, any thing that anyone needed -- he was there without a doubt,"

I've always felt that human instinct to help the tribe/clan and be seen as valuable by other members has long since become weaponized against us by corporations. Being the brave one to strike the killing blow on a thrashing boar with two spears hanging out of it had some serious benefits in terms of mating opportunities and sitting closer to the fire and stuff.  Being the one person who doesn't complain about lack of PPE to remove asbestos because the boss might give you a slightly bigger raise next year? Well, not so much.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kinkkerbelle: The other two employees died of hydrogen sulfide while working in a pit.  Why does a meat plant need a pit?


Rendering & waste disposal. You'll get ammonia, methane, hydrogen sulfide, and other fun gases, and pits are typically used to manage manure & urine waste. If they're handling feathers, that means poultry waste.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the Gilded Age 2: Electric Boogaloo! The rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer, the billionaire robber barons of today have more money than Carnegie or Rockefeller could ever dream of, and lounge on their yachts docked to larger mega-yachts molesting children and drinking duty-free booze, while the American worker dies on their shift at their second or third job, killed either by their anti-mask boss giving them covid, or flayed to death in the machinery. I can't wait until we bring back child labor!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kinkkerbelle: The other two employees died of hydrogen sulfide while working in a pit.  Why does a meat plant need a pit?

Rendering & waste disposal. You'll get ammonia, methane, hydrogen sulfide, and other fun gases, and pits are typically used to manage manure & urine waste. If they're handling feathers, that means poultry waste.


Just to confirm - the plant recycles meat waste and bone trimmings to make pet food, hence the creepy-vague name.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kinkkerbelle: The other two employees died of hydrogen sulfide while working in a pit.  Why does a meat plant need a pit?

Rendering & waste disposal. You'll get ammonia, methane, hydrogen sulfide, and other fun gases, and pits are typically used to manage manure & urine waste. If they're handling feathers, that means poultry waste.


who runs Barter Town?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: It's the Gilded Age 2: Electric Boogaloo! The rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer, the billionaire robber barons of today have more money than Carnegie or Rockefeller could ever dream of, and lounge on their yachts docked to larger mega-yachts molesting children and drinking duty-free booze, while the American worker dies on their shift at their second or third job, killed either by their anti-mask boss giving them covid, or flayed to death in the machinery. I can't wait until we bring back child labor!


..."bring back"...? We never did away with it - we just limited what industries can take advantage of it, and limited the ages of the kids that they can exploit.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You smell something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what kind of safety officer would approve of using a crane to shake feathers out of a trailer rather than, idk, some employees with brooms.

Seriously, this company needs to be shut down. Employees using a crane for tasks it's not designed for, employees sitting in vehicles that are being manipulated by the crane, employees dying in pits because of lack of ventilation... I would not purchase a product from a company like this, because if they are that loose with safety, you can safely bet a year's revenue that they're loose with quality, too.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Al!: 'm wondering what kind of safety officer would approve of using a crane to shake feathers out of a trailer rather than, idk, some employees with brooms.


"What's a safety officer?" - company
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Long ago there was a hot dog place at the mall in Santa Rosa called "The Jungle".  I would always go there and suggest they should use sawdust on the floor in the back.  They never got the joke.

There was never really any chance they would get the joke, but I always wondered who named that place and why.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Protein plant, so they made tofu?

Years ago I went to college with a guy who had never learned that meat on the table was the same as animal muscle, but at least knew meat somehow came from an animal. If this "protein" trend continues there will be a generation raised with no clue. Saw a sign at a pizza place that said "Proteins" instead of "Meat" for the list of meat toppings. WTF?

The conspiracy theorists should get on top of this. *They* are preparing us for a soylent future.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Al!: I'm wondering what kind of safety officer would approve of using a crane to shake feathers out of a trailer rather than, idk, some employees with brooms.

Seriously, this company needs to be shut down. Employees using a crane for tasks it's not designed for, employees sitting in vehicles that are being manipulated by the crane, employees dying in pits because of lack of ventilation... I would not purchase a product from a company like this, because if they are that loose with safety, you can safely bet a year's revenue that they're loose with quality, too.


Well, yeah, but when you're making "F*ck It, It's Just a Cat!" brand cat food, quality is about job seven.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Valley Protein Blue Collar Workers Organizing Committee said the two men that died in at the Fayetteville plant on Sept. 12 were Kevin Hoeft and Brad Zipp.

Damn. I still have flashbacks over how Brad's brother, George, died.

/ No...
// I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande.
/// Too soon?


George zipp said that?

Never too soon. its fark.

from tfa: they were exposed to gas "working in the pit"; do I even want to know what that is?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh now subby has to go and politicize the tragedy. It is too soon, we need to take time to mourn the loss of this dog food
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fiddlehead: According to the spokesman, the company used a mini tractor-truck with a crane to lift the front of a trailer, but the trailer was too heavy. The spokesperson said the tractor-truck with a crane was trying to lift the trailer vertically to shake feathers out if it.

The crane doing the lifting then turned over, according to the spokesperson, and a boom landed on the cab of the mini tractor-trailer, which crushed the driver sitting in the trailer.

Why on earth was there a driver in the trailer when the truck was going to "lift the trailer vertically"?


I suppose that once they decided to use a crane to lift a truck to shake feathers out of it they might as well go all in on their ineptitude.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Father_Jack: FormlessOne: The Valley Protein Blue Collar Workers Organizing Committee said the two men that died in at the Fayetteville plant on Sept. 12 were Kevin Hoeft and Brad Zipp.

Damn. I still have flashbacks over how Brad's brother, George, died.

/ No...
// I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande.
/// Too soon?

George zipp said that?

Never too soon. its fark.

from tfa: they were exposed to gas "working in the pit"; do I even want to know what that is?


elitereaders.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.