(NPR)   Pfizer vaccine article upstaged by kid's shirt   (npr.org) divider line
11
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't worry Mr. Chicken whatever a mcnugget was in life, it certainly wasn't a relative of yours.
 
Klivian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hopefully schools will be able to set up clinics that don't need parental approval, it's the only way some kids will have access
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a son, and I will attest that buying little kid shirts is the best.  My favorite from that time in his life had a dinosaur driving a monster truck, so many awesome/funny shirts.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That actually is quite funny.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 That is a pretty cool shirt.

It'd be better if the article was actually about the vaccine getting authorized for 5-12, though.
 
Klivian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I have a son, and I will attest that buying little kid shirts is the best.  My favorite from that time in his life had a dinosaur driving a monster truck, so many awesome/funny shirts.


Why be limited? I'm an adult, I can wear a t-shirt with Pikachu dressed up as Emperor Palpatine if I want to

/and I do
 
blodyholy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Don't worry Mr. Chicken whatever a mcnugget was in life, it certainly wasn't a relative of yours.


It's likely parts of his relatives, other friends, and their family.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would wear that and I'm in my 40's
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That needle looks a LOT bigger than what they used for the Pfizer vaccine I got. In fact due to the small dose and hence small needle was the least painful I've ever had.

In fact I think I remember reading that one of the early problems with ramping up production was that there weren't enough of the very small needles available anywhere in the world.

/editor probably just grabbed whatever vaccination picture off of Getty that they thought looked cool.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheReject: I would wear that and I'm in my 40's


Yeah, before I went full tilt OCD and decided to dress the same every day, I had a vast collection of witty, obscure, bizarre and funny tshirts.


I'd wear that now, even as a vegetarian, and you know, if I didn't have the OCD thing
 
inner ted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"in the coming weeks"

so is that like a Rhode Island worth of weeks
?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

