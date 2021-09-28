 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Police suspect foul play at Swedish apartment building blast, pointing to evidence of the Swedish Chef preparing his famous 'Guonpuoder Cheecken'   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the Swedish House Mafia had anything to do with this.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borked it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pöpcørn | Recipes with The Swedish Chef | The Muppets
Youtube B7UmUX68KtE
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bork bork bork!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: [YouTube video: Pöpcørn | Recipes with The Swedish Chef | The Muppets]


Oh, and turn on closed captioning
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone made an error during the assembly of "Big Badabööm" from IKEA.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Borked it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fyrst yøu put der chikki in der pott
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they ruled out somebody opening a can of pickled herring.
 
exparrot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mister Policeman I borked you all the bork
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Oneiros: [YouTube video: Pöpcørn | Recipes with The Swedish Chef | The Muppets]

Oh, and turn on closed captioning


Thank you, that made it even better.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds Swedish
Youtube aRY5F2IsKRs
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
O would have gone with "kung pow" for Chef, but at least the Chef card was played.
 
