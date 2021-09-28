 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   You're mailing emus wrong   (lifehacker.com) divider line
5
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doug, how could you?
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude, it's a llama!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Enumclaw, they nail emus wrong.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was all set to be a snarky asshole, but that's actually pretty funny.
Fark user imageView Full Size

tl;dr -- the $8.45 flat rate box fits in the $7.95 flat rate envelope, which would save you $0.50.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mail containing live scorpions must be clearly marked "Live Scorpions."
 
