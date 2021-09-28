 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Say what you will, but at least someone is willing to stand up to the threat of three-year-olds in the Dinosaur Army   (abc7news.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WTF fellow white people! I live around people of all races and sexual orientations, and I never see or hear of stuff like this happening. Why would you want everyone to look, think, and act alike? How dull would that be? A lot of white Americans need to grow the hell up and accept reality.

And since these are likely the same people, wear a damn mask and get f**cking vaccinated.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even in the presumed enlightened California, we still have our share of narrow minded assholes.

There's a lot more assholes than people are willing to admit.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't think it's race related? Think again buckaroo.
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat
 
rga184
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Picklehead: WTF fellow white people! I live around people of all races and sexual orientations, and I never see or hear of stuff like this happening. Why would you want everyone to look, think, and act alike? How dull would that be? A lot of white Americans need to grow the hell up and accept reality.

And since these are likely the same people, wear a damn mask and get f**cking vaccinated.


Imagine going out to eat and only having Salisbury steak as an option. Even typically American foods like Hamburgers have an immigrant origin.  We get to have thai red curry, bahn mi, mole, lau Lau, etc because heave immigrants.  That alone makes diversity worth it.

\ mmmmmm. Food.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Don't think it's race related? Think again buckaroo.


fat boy: While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat


/\

Yeah - came to post the quote, "While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated..."
And say, well, there's your problem
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wait until the black van rolls up on the perp and 4 guys in TRex outfits jump out with bats.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was probably upset that the dinosaur was drawn OG lizard style instead of avian style that is more commonly accepted today
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fat boy: While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat


If it's actually hate-motivated, they're required to report it to the Feds. That's why they're all "umm, well, ahh..."

Don't wanna see those numbers tick up, y'see.
 
focusthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fat boy: While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat


... More paperwork.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fat boy: While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat


Came here to say this. That doesn't even make sense.

I mean, the dude sounds like a garden-variety nutcase, but clearly the fact he thought the guy he attacked was of a certain ethnicity agitated him. Also, nutjobs can be racist.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: wait until the black van rolls up on the perp and 4 guys in TRex outfits jump out with bats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, San Jose is the worst. There, I said it.

/Sharks suck. Fight me.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

focusthis: fat boy: While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat

... More paperwork.


Bingo, and you get outside folks takin' an interest.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, um, this guy is definitely mentally ill.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Also, San Jose is the worst. There, I said it.

/Sharks suck. Fight me.


I was about to fite you, but upon reflection you're simply speaking truth.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat boy: While San Jose police say the incident doesn't appear to be hate-motivated


WTF that's bullshiat


It's code for "don't care, don't wanna deal with it."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dionne Warwick -- Do You Know the Way to San Jose (1968)
Youtube -2UpwpTAd8U
 
