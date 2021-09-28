 Skip to content
 
(ABC 6 Providence)   Providence police identify victim in Broad Street cafe shooting, as some observers decry wave of violence behind the city's 19 homicides this year and others claim it should be called 'Dame Street' instead   (abc6.com) divider line
    Scary, English-language films, Providence Police, Rhode Island, Providence, Rhode Island, PROVIDENCE, Massachusetts, Jorge Garcia of Providence, Brown University  
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chick's don't like it when you call them "dames" or "broads", pal...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were regards given to broad street.  I specifically requested this.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a fan of Dr. Stephen Hawking Blvd. The only gangland shootings will be with lasers between chaos theory clowns and string theory southside.

Stay away from Schrödinger Way, though. Pretty good chance you won't make it back.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garcia was taken to RIH where he was pronounced dead after being shot directly multiple times.

That is one tough hospital.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Chick's don't like it when you call them "dames" or "broads", pal...


Skirts don't like to be called chicks
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Garcia was taken to RIH where he was pronounced dead after being shot directly multiple times.

That is one tough hospital.


It's Providence. Nobody saw nothin'.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Chick's don't like it when you call them "dames" or "broads", pal...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
19?  Baltimore chuckles
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
19 homicides in one year? Isn't that like a quarter of Rhode Island's population?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Were regards given to broad street.  I specifically requested this.


Tired of all those lonely nights?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Chick's don't like it when you call them "dames" or "broads", pal...


Dame is a Royal Title.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Were regards given to broad street.  I specifically requested this.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Chick's don't like it when you call them "dames" or "broads", pal...


I would say "gals" but, to me, that has a specific connotation...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'll go with our friends in the British Empire and just say "a bit of fluff."
 
