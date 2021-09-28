 Skip to content
(CNN)   Trump concealed his colonoscopy to avoid all the "up his ass" jokes   (cnn.com) divider line
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comment about him not wanting Pence to be in power while he was sedated was particularly unsettling.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He didn't think Russia wanted the attention.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?


One thing I dislike about Boston is that everyone has an inferiority complex next to NYC. It's why city officials always talk about Boston -- at least before I left -- as the "Hub of the Universe" and a "world-class city."

Hint. If you always have to say that you're a world-class city, you're not. If you always have to say that you're the smartest person ever, you're not. The truly smart people never have to say that.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nope, sorry; I don't believe it was a colonoscopy. It was too rushed.  Dotard "accidentally sat" on a light bulb or one of his stupid challenge coins or something.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The comment about him not wanting Pence to be in power while he was sedated was particularly unsettling.


Hey, do you want a God-Botherer in charge?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought he had Lindsey Graham go through his colon every weekend with a 5-iron to remove any new polyps?

/"FOUR!'
//*splat*
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So that's where Tiffany went.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weakest president ever.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?

One thing I dislike about Boston is that everyone has an inferiority complex next to NYC. It's why city officials always talk about Boston -- at least before I left -- as the "Hub of the Universe" and a "world-class city."

Hint. If you always have to say that you're a world-class city, you're not. If you always have to say that you're the smartest person ever, you're not. The truly smart people never have to say that.


You'd think they could set themselves apart with their neighbor down I-95 with their high concentration of world renowned universities as well as being a "hub" for the tech and healthcare industries.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now that we've found out about it, we should have a make-up Belated Happy View Up Your Ass Day for Trump.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had my first colonoscopy last year. I was out for the procedure, but everything leading up to it was just awful. The funny thing is that a week after the procedure, I received a letter from the GI group's office saying the doctor who did my procedure had left the practice. He was not that old, so it might have been my ass that caused him to re-evaluate his chosen career path.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They looked in both ends because no one could tell the difference.
 
Markus5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?


Strange that he didn't get into politics sooner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Weakest president ever.


Actually the weakest president was William Henry Harrison, the 9th president, served the shortest time in US presidential history at only 31 days. Harrison came to office in 1841 to succeed Martin Van Buren and caught a cold that developed into pneumonia.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Weakest president ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Nope, sorry; I don't believe it was a colonoscopy. It was too rushed.  Dotard "accidentally sat" on a light bulb or one of his stupid challenge coins or something.


Yeah, same here. Nobody runs to the hospital for an emergency colonoscopy. Trump especially does not strike me as someone who is ever going to be on top of the preventative medicine. He's too convinced of his own invulnerability.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 508x508]


All I think about when I see those commercials is "what is he saying while people poop into him?"
 
Puglio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fake news, they were trying the "very powerful light" treatment for covid.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She also writes that former President George W. Bush had a similar procedure while in office.

Geez, I'm going to go with Trump on this one. I think I'd rather go to the hospital than have this done in my office.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Donald Trump goes to the proctologist to get checked out.

Proctologist says, "There's the biggest asshole I've ever seen!"

"But I haven't even taken my pants off yet!"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Folks, if it was a colonoscopy, can we please spare a thought for the poor bastard who actually had to carry it out? Even as an experienced professional, I'm sure they were scarred for life after seeing trump's asshole up close.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 508x508]


Every time I see those commercials I get a chuckle when the UPS truck picks up the box.  It reminds me that there are trucks driving around at any moment with boxes of poop inside.  When you look up in the sky and see a plane way overhead at 35,000 ft, there's a chance it's a UPS plane with boxes of poop inside.

Boxes of poop in the sky.

I am not a sophisticated man.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The comment about him not wanting Pence to be in power while he was sedated was particularly unsettling.


Meh.  He'd be sedated for about 20 minutes.  With his diet, the Secret Service would be waiting outside his bathroom door twice that long while he finished taking a crap before we could return fire against Russia.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's the difference between an endoscope and a colonoscope?
 
The Bird [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I, for one, am grateful his colonoscopy was concealed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: FlashHarry: Weakest president ever.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


You know the last guy needed to use every bit of strength he had to do something as arduous as walking down a ramp with a gentle decline right?

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bostonguy: bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?

One thing I dislike about Boston is that everyone has an inferiority complex next to NYC. It's why city officials always talk about Boston -- at least before I left -- as the "Hub of the Universe" and a "world-class city."

Hint. If you always have to say that you're a world-class city, you're not. If you always have to say that you're the smartest person ever, you're not. The truly smart people never have to say that.

You'd think they could set themselves apart with their neighbor down I-95 with their high concentration of world renowned universities as well as being a "hub" for the tech and healthcare industries.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
there are so many things I would be honest and up front about.  especially colonoscopy's for older men.  I would absolutely use this as advertising for other men to get theirs.

But trump is SO insecure you can't have something that makes a gay joke because HE'S TOTALLY NOT GAY REMEMBER HE SAID HE GRABBED WOMEN BY THEIR HOOHAAS!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: All I think about when I see those commercials is "what is he saying while people poop into him?"


A lot of those commercials feature the talking/walking box who talks to someone. As he does, the person he talks to is usually next or near someone else who doesn't hear the box talking...

I dunno, that really disturbs me.

Stupid ass commercials...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?

One thing I dislike about Boston is that everyone has an inferiority complex next to NYC. It's why city officials always talk about Boston -- at least before I left -- as the "Hub of the Universe" and a "world-class city."

Hint. If you always have to say that you're a world-class city, you're not. If you always have to say that you're the smartest person ever, you're not. The truly smart people never have to say that.


Sounds like Pittsburgh when you mention Cleveland.

Or Philadelphia.

Or pretty much anywhere.
 
LL316
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that instead of doing his part to take the stigma away from getting tested, he chose to act like a 13 year old who's scared of someone insinuating that he's a total gay.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure most people around him are more concerned about what comes out of his ass rather than what goes in.  Particularly if he has major diaper leakage.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This country elected a person not adult enough to handle a colonoscopy.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Considering how badly he lost his shiat over this very real photo:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I would not be surprised if the story in the article turns out to be true.
/A weak man's strong man
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: FlashHarry: Weakest president ever.

Actually the weakest president was William Henry Harrison, the 9th president, served the shortest time in US presidential history at only 31 days. Harrison came to office in 1841 to succeed Martin Van Buren and caught a cold that developed into pneumonia.


"He died in 30 days!"
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The comment about him not wanting Pence to be in power while he was sedated was particularly unsettling.

The Googles Do Nothing: Hey, do you want a God-Botherer in charge?


Ceteris paribus, no; but in practice it might depend which. I'd have preferred Hillary over ex-45**, myself.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They had to use multiple cameras, as the first dozen or so were broken when they impacted upon several prominent Republicans in the area.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boxes of poop in the sky.

I am not a sophisticated man.


Wait....you haven't seen the "new" poop commercials with women admitting they poop?

Here, I'll save you the trouble.

Garden of Life Dr Formulated Women's Probiotics 60
Youtube THio4QpE2Ow
 
LL316
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?

One thing I dislike about Boston is that everyone has an inferiority complex next to NYC. It's why city officials always talk about Boston -- at least before I left -- as the "Hub of the Universe" and a "world-class city."

Hint. If you always have to say that you're a world-class city, you're not. If you always have to say that you're the smartest person ever, you're not. The truly smart people never have to say that.


Weird.  That's why I hate NY.  Because everyone constantly feels the need to tell you how NYC is the center of the universe.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: What's the difference between an endoscope and a colonoscope?


The flavor?
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Donald Trump has the biggest inferiority complex and the lowest level of self-esteem I have ever seen.

Everything about him is fake and meant to convey a fake image. His hair, skin color, amount of wealth, and disclosed weight are all fake. And anyone even joking about any of those things sets him into a fit of rage.

Seriously, how can anyone NOT see this?


Trump is a poor person's image of what a rich person should be.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Puglio: Fake news, they were trying the "very powerful light" treatment for covid.


This won't get the smarts that it should
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The comment about him not wanting Pence to be in power while he was sedated was particularly unsettling.


This. Trump was probably paranoid that if he ceded power to Pence for even one minute, Pence would take the opportunity to seize control and never give it back.  Never mind that that isn't how the 25th Amendment Section 3 works; it's the type of thing Trump would undoubtedly try if the roles were reversed.

And thus the surprise trip to Walter Reed was about not letting anyone know that he was going to be in such a situation ahead of time, so that nobody could recommend transferring power and have to be rebuffed.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One thread about Trump's mushroom wang and now one about his ass.  This is not our finest hour, Farkers.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: What's the difference between an endoscope and a colonoscope?


about treefiddy
 
red5ish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFG had a routine colonoscopy and that's when Mark Meadows showed up. Coincidence? I don't think so.
 
